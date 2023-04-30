Azerbaijan 2023 Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch F1

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Azerbaijani Grand Prix
Where and how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.
What time is the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix race?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
SERGIO PÉREZ WINS FIRST SPRINT RACE 2023
Top 8 Sprint Race
Charles Leclerc - 7 points
Max Verstappen - 6 points
George Russell - 5 points
Carlos Sainz - 4 points
Fernando Alonso - 3 points
Lewis Hamilton - 2 points
Lance Stroll - 1 point
Starting grid of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
7. Lando Norris (McLaren)
8. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)
9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
11. George Russell (Mercedes)
12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
13. Alex Albon (Williams)
14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
15. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
16. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)
17. Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)
18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
20. Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri)
Sergio Perez does well in Baku
These have been the latest winners of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2017: Daniel Ricciardo
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Valtteri Bottas
2021 Sergio Perez
2022: Max Verstappen
It should be remembered that no one has won twice on the Baku street circuit. Although the constructors' triumph has been shared between Mercedes and Red Bull three victories for the Austrian brand and two for the German.