Azerbaijan 2023 Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch F1
Where and how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race of Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 7:00 and can be seen on ESPN. 
What time is the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix race?

This is the starting time of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 race on April 30, 2023.


Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 7:00 AM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

SERGIO PÉREZ WINS FIRST SPRINT RACE 2023

The Mexican driver has won the sprint race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after overtaking Charles Leclerc, after a race where he had to leave the Safety Car after Tsunoda's accident. The Mexican driver overtook the Monegasque driver and from there on he gradually went on to win the first sprint race of the year. Checo Perez was happy at the end of the sprint: "It was good. There was a lot of pressure on us, on the teams, mechanics and drivers, so the goal was to score as many points as possible, but we know that tomorrow is the main race. We were able to learn a little bit but obviously tomorrow we will be on more fuel. I think it's a good learning experience. It's not ideal but we will try to fight for the win."
Top 8 Sprint Race

Sergio Perez - 8 points

Charles Leclerc - 7 points

Max Verstappen - 6 points

George Russell - 5 points

Carlos Sainz - 4 points

Fernando Alonso - 3 points

Lewis Hamilton - 2 points

Lance Stroll - 1 point

Starting grid of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

11. George Russell (Mercedes)

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

13. Alex Albon (Williams)

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

15. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

16. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

17. Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

20. Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri)

Sergio Perez does well in Baku

The Mexican driver has achieved four podium finishes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and is the driver who has been on the podium the most times in this Grand Prix. The first was achieved in 2016 with the Force India team, which finished third. He repeated two years later with the same team and again in third place. In 2021 with Red Bull he achieved his first victory here and last year finished second, only beaten by his teammate Max Verstappen.
These have been the latest winners of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Five editions in Formula 1 in this Azerbaijan Grand Prix where these have been the last winners.

 2017: Daniel Ricciardo 

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Valtteri Bottas

2021 Sergio Perez

2022: Max Verstappen

 It should be remembered that no one has won twice on the Baku street circuit. Although the constructors' triumph has been shared between Mercedes and Red Bull three victories for the Austrian brand and two for the German.

Circuit

The race will be held at the Baku Street Circuit, which was inaugurated in June 2016 that has a capacity of 18500 spectators. This circuit has a length of 6'003 kilometers and has 20 turns.
Fourth Formula 1 race of 2023

We arrived at the fourth Grand Prix of Formula 1 in this 2023. We move to Bakú where the Grand Prix of Azerbaijaná n will be disputed. Max Verstappen arrives as the leader with 69 points and 15 points ahead of Mexican Sergio Pérez, who has 54 points;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Formula 1 race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race. We will offer you the analysis prior to the race and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
