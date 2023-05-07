Miami Grand Prix 2023 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Miami Grand Prix of Formula 1 2023 live!
In a few moments we will share the initial details of the Miami Grand Prix 2023 live and corresponding to the 2023 Formula 1 Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Miami International Speedway. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Favorite?
The favorite for this race is Sergio "Checo" Pérez, who showed a better level in practice and being a relatively new circuit, could be what puts the Mexican with a high chance of being the winner. However, we can see a great fight with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr., who will try to win for the first time in this circuit and in the season. We cannot forget Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who will start ninth and seventh, so they will seek to press from behind to get among the best.
Where and how to watch the Miami Grand Prix online and live in Formula 1 2023?
This is the start time of the Miami Grand Prix in various countries:
Argentina: 2:430 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on DAZN, F1 TV
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, F1 TV
Spain: 8:30 p.m. DAZN, Movistar+, F1 TV
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+, F1 TV
The Red Bull Chase
Another area to follow is the fight for second place in the Constructors' World Championship, after the dominance of Red Bull, the Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari teams try to get closer to the leaders in the competition, who are away by almost 100 points . The same happens between Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr. who are fighting for third place in the Drivers' Championship and each race is very important to aspire to third place. The top positions are dominated by Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen.
The Grid!
This is how the classification for this edition of the Miami Grand Prix 2023 was defined:
First of 3
The Miami Grand Prix will be the first of 3 races that we will have in the United States and it will be the first time that a country holds so many races in the same Formula 1 season, the second will be the Grand Prix of the Americas in October, which takes place in the city of Austin, while the third will be in Las Vegas in November.
We speak spanish in the Paddock!
For the first time in the history of Formula 1, Sergio "Checo" Pérez will start from Pole Position followed by the Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr. The Mexican's time was 1:26.841, making it the first time on the line At the start, Spanish is fully spoken with 3 Latinos leading the race.
Bienvenido a Miami 🎉#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gZCGZr8C90— Formula 1 (@F1) May 6, 2023
Internal fight
Unlike last season, this time the fight for the Formula 1 title is between the two Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Pérez, who are only 6 points apart and far removed from the rest of the competitors. The Mexican has surprised with his high level and pressing the defending champion to get the most out of the team. Christian Horner, Red Bull team manager, has been very happy and has allowed the two drivers to fight on each circuit to favor the show, for now, the team instructions favoring any driver are non-existent and each race is very interesting. So far, each driver has won two grands prix out of the 4 that have been held, showing the absolute dominance that Red Bull has over the rest of the teams. Today, Formula 1 belongs to Red Bull and we will see if this continues and we only have competition between one team or if the rest of the teams will manage to get into the fight.
Where's the race?
The Miami International Speedway located in Miami, Florida will host this race between the Formula 1 teams that seek to continue the 2023 championship in a good way. This circuit has a capacity for 65,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2021. It also has 19 curves and a length of 5,412 kilometers.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, corresponding to the fifth race of the 2023 Formula 1 Season. The race will take place at the Miami International Speedway, at 3:30 p.m. sharp.