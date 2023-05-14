French Grand Prix: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch MotoGP Race

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the MotoGP race at the French Grand Prix?
What time is the MotoGP race at the French Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Jorge Martín has won his first sprint
"I feel very proud for the team. It took me a long time to get back to the first position and, even if it's a sprint race, I get back the feeling of leading. I enjoyed the race until I was able to finish first," said the Prima Pramac Racing rider after finishing the sprint.
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Brad Binder (9 pts.)
3. Francesco Bagnaia (7 pts.)
4. Luca Marini (6 pts.)
5. Marc Marquez (5 pts.)
6. Johann Zarco (4 pts.)
7. Marco Bezzecchi (3 pts.)
8. Aleix Espargaro (2 pts.)
9. Maverick Viñales (1 pts.)
10. Takaaki Nagakami (0 pts.)
Starting grid for the French Grand Prix
2. Marc Márquez
3. Luca Marini
4. Jack Miller
5. Jorge Martín
6. Maverick Viñales
7. Marco Bezzecchi
8. Álex Márquez
9. Johann Zarco
10. Brad Binder
11. Aleix Espargaró
12. Augusto Fernández
13. Fabio Quartararo
14. Takaaki Nakagami
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Joan Mir
17. Franco Morbidelli
18. Álex Rins
19. Danilo Petrucci
20. Lorenzo Savadori
21. Jonas Folger
Marc Márquez returns without penalty
Finally, the Cervera rider will not be penalized in the French Grand Prix for his action in the first race of the season where he took Miguel Oliveira. This was sanctioned with a double Long Lap Penalty for the Grand Prix of Argentina, but the court has considered that he has already served it by not participating in that Grand Prix.
These have been the last winners of the French Grand Prix
2003: Sete Gibernau
2004: Sete Gibernau
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Marco Melandri
2007: Chris Vermeulen
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Jorge Lorenzo
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Dani Pedrosa
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Maverick Viñales
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2020: Danilo Petrucci
2021: Jack Miller
2022: Enea Bastianini
The rider who has won the most times in the premier class is Jorge Lorenzo with five victories, followed by Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez with three wins each. While the Honda team has won nine times at the French Grand Prix in MotoGP, while Yamaha has won eight times.