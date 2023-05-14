French Grand Prix: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch MotoGP Race
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow the French Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you a live preview of the French Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Bugatti Autodromo. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the French Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the French Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the French Grand Prix?

This is the starting time of the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

8:45 PMan hour ago

Jorge Martín has won his first sprint

The 25-year-old rider from Madrid has won the sprint of the French Grand Prix, taking the first of the year. He started from fifth position and moved up to second after a good start, then overtook Bagnaia and from then on went on to take the win. 

"I feel very proud for the team. It took me a long time to get back to the first position and, even if it's a sprint race, I get back the feeling of leading. I enjoyed the race until I was able to finish first," said the Prima Pramac Racing rider after finishing the sprint.

 

8:40 PMan hour ago

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts.)
2. Brad Binder (9 pts.)
3.  Francesco Bagnaia (7 pts.)
4. Luca Marini (6 pts.)
5. Marc Marquez (5 pts.)
6. Johann Zarco (4 pts.)
7. Marco Bezzecchi (3 pts.)
8. Aleix Espargaro (2 pts.)
9. Maverick Viñales (1 pts.)
10. Takaaki Nagakami (0 pts.)
8:35 PMan hour ago

Starting grid for the French Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia 
2. Marc Márquez
3. Luca Marini
4. Jack Miller
5. Jorge Martín
6. Maverick Viñales
7. Marco Bezzecchi
8. Álex Márquez
9. Johann Zarco
10. Brad Binder
11. Aleix Espargaró
12. Augusto Fernández
13. Fabio Quartararo
14. Takaaki Nakagami
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Joan Mir
17. Franco Morbidelli
18. Álex Rins
19. Danilo Petrucci
20. Lorenzo Savadori
21. Jonas Folger

 

8:30 PMan hour ago

Marc Márquez returns without penalty

The Spanish rider returns to miss the last three Grand Prix after the first mistake he had in the GP of Portugal to be declared fit by the doctors. Marc Márquez, who will be looking for his seventh title in the premier class, will be looking for his comeback, as he arrives in France with seven points in his box, 80 points behind the leader, who is currently Bagnaia.

Finally, the Cervera rider will not be penalized in the French Grand Prix for his action in the first race of the season where he took Miguel Oliveira. This was sanctioned with a double Long Lap Penalty for the Grand Prix of Argentina, but the court has considered that he has already served it by not participating in that Grand Prix.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
8:25 PM2 hours ago

These have been the last winners of the French Grand Prix

2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Sete Gibernau
2004: Sete Gibernau
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Marco Melandri
2007: Chris Vermeulen
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Jorge Lorenzo
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Dani Pedrosa
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Maverick Viñales
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2020: Danilo Petrucci 
2021: Jack Miller
2022: Enea Bastianini


The rider who has won the most times in the premier class is Jorge Lorenzo with five victories, followed by Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez with three wins each. While the Honda team has won nine times at the French Grand Prix in MotoGP, while Yamaha has won eight times.

8:20 PM2 hours ago

The circuit

The race will be held at the Bugatti Autodrome, which is located in Le Mans. The circuit that was inaugurated in 1965 has a length of 4'185 kilometers and 14 curves, five left and nine right. It has a capacity for 100,000 spectators.
Photo: DAZN
Photo: DAZN
8:15 PM2 hours ago

Fifth race of 2023 in MotoGP

We arrive at the fifth Grand Prix of 2023, again in Europe, this time at the French Grand Prix. Bagnaia comes from winning the Spanish Grand Prix and also regained in Jerez the lead of the World Championship, arrives in France with 22 points ahead of his compatriot Bezzechi.
8:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the French Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race. We will offer you the analysis prior to the race and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo