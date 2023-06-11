Grand Prix of Italy LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

12:00 AMan hour ago

11:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Italian Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Italian Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.
11:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the Italian Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

11:45 PMan hour ago

Bagnaia wins his third race in a sprint

The Italian rider, reigning MotoGP World Champion, who started from pole position, won the sprint race where he had to fight with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi for the lead. 

Pecco has three wins in the sprint races and at the end he told the press "I was a bit scared because it was raining a lot in sector 2 and 3. Fortunately, we had a good pace and I managed to be competitive. I tried to prevent Marco Bezzecchi from overtaking me, but it was difficult. Tomorrow we'll see how the race goes".

 

11:40 PMan hour ago

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Francesco Bagnaia (12 pts.)
2. Marco Bezzecchi (9 pts.)
3. Jorge Martín (7 pts.)
4. Johann Zarco (6 pts.)
5. Luca Marini (5 pts.)
6. Jack Miller (4 pts.)
7. Marc Márquez (3 pts.)
8. Aleix Espargaro (2 pts.)
9. Enea Bastianini (1 pts.)
10. Fabio Quartararo (0 pts.)
11:35 PM2 hours ago

Alex Márquez penalized with a three-place grid penalty

The youngest of the Márquez despite finishing third in the standings behind his brother Marc will have to start this Sunday from sixth position, as he has to serve a penalty of three positions;
11:30 PM2 hours ago

Starting grid of the Italian Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia (1'44.855)
2. Marc Márquez (+0.078)
3. Jack Miller
4. Jorge Martín
5. Marco Bezzecchi
6. Aleix Márquez 
7. Aleix Espargaró
8. John Zarco
9. Álex Rins
10. Brad Binder
11. Luca Marini
12th Enea Bastianini
13. Maverick Viñales
14. Franco Morbidelli
15. Fabio Quartararo
16. Takaaki Nakagami
17. Michele Pirr
18. Miguel Oliveira
19. Fabio Di Giannantonio
20. Raúl Fernández
21. Augusto Fernández
22. Lorenzo Savadori
23. Jonas Folger
11:25 PM2 hours ago

These have been the latest winners of the Italian Grand Prix

These have been the last winners of the Italian Grand Prix 


2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Valentino Rossi
2007: Valentino Rossi
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Casey Stoner 
2010: Dani Pedrosa
2011: Jorge Lorenzo
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Andrea Doviszioso
2018: Jorge Lorenzo
2019: Danilo Petrucci
2021: Fabio Quartararo
2022: Francesco Bagnaia 


The rider who has won the Italian Grand Prix the most times in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with seven wins, six for Jorge Lorenzo, while the constructor team with the most wins here is Yamaha with 11.

11:20 PM2 hours ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Mugello racetrack, which is located in the province of Florence. The length of this circuit is 5'245 kilometers and has a capacity for 50,000 spectators. It also has 15 turns, nine on the right and six on the left.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Italian Grand Prix

New appointment in the MotoGP World Championship, sixth of the year, and comes almost a month after the last Grand Prix, which was held in France and in which Bezzechi won. The World Championship standings arrive at Mugello with Bagnaia leading the standings, but only one point ahead of Bezzechi. Also behind in the fight are Binder and Jorge Martin.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

