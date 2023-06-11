Grand Prix of Italy LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Italy
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Italian Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the MotoGP race at the Italian Grand Prix?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Bagnaia wins his third race in a sprint
Pecco has three wins in the sprint races and at the end he told the press "I was a bit scared because it was raining a lot in sector 2 and 3. Fortunately, we had a good pace and I managed to be competitive. I tried to prevent Marco Bezzecchi from overtaking me, but it was difficult. Tomorrow we'll see how the race goes".
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Marco Bezzecchi (9 pts.)
3. Jorge Martín (7 pts.)
4. Johann Zarco (6 pts.)
5. Luca Marini (5 pts.)
6. Jack Miller (4 pts.)
7. Marc Márquez (3 pts.)
8. Aleix Espargaro (2 pts.)
9. Enea Bastianini (1 pts.)
10. Fabio Quartararo (0 pts.)
Alex Márquez penalized with a three-place grid penalty
Starting grid of the Italian Grand Prix
2. Marc Márquez (+0.078)
3. Jack Miller
4. Jorge Martín
5. Marco Bezzecchi
6. Aleix Márquez
7. Aleix Espargaró
8. John Zarco
9. Álex Rins
10. Brad Binder
11. Luca Marini
12th Enea Bastianini
13. Maverick Viñales
14. Franco Morbidelli
15. Fabio Quartararo
16. Takaaki Nakagami
17. Michele Pirr
18. Miguel Oliveira
19. Fabio Di Giannantonio
20. Raúl Fernández
21. Augusto Fernández
22. Lorenzo Savadori
23. Jonas Folger
These have been the latest winners of the Italian Grand Prix
2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Valentino Rossi
2007: Valentino Rossi
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Casey Stoner
2010: Dani Pedrosa
2011: Jorge Lorenzo
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Andrea Doviszioso
2018: Jorge Lorenzo
2019: Danilo Petrucci
2021: Fabio Quartararo
2022: Francesco Bagnaia
The rider who has won the Italian Grand Prix the most times in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with seven wins, six for Jorge Lorenzo, while the constructor team with the most wins here is Yamaha with 11.