Grand Prix of Germany LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP 2023
How to watch the MotoGP race at the German Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the German Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the MotoGP race at the German Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

Second sprint race for Jorge Martín

The Spanish rider has achieved his second victory in a sprint race after beating Bagnaia and Miller in Germany after a nice overtaking at the start of the race, finally Martin took more than two seconds off the World Championship leader and reduces the gap in the World Championship standings.

After the victory in the sprint race, Martin commented the following after the end of the sprint: "I enjoyed it, the first few laps it was difficult because we were riding with the hard front, but then I gave everything, I made a save and started to pull, I had another scare but when I saw that I could keep the distance, that's what I did".

 

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)

3. Jack Miller (7 pts)

4. Luca Marini (6 pts)

5. Johann Zarco (5 pts)

6. Brad Binder (4 pts)

7. Marco Bezzecchi (3 pts)

8. Alex Marquez (2 pts)

9. Aleix Espargaró (1 pts)

10. Enea Bastianini (0 pts).

Bagnaia takes fourth pole position of the season

The reigning World Champion continues to dominate in the premier class and today took pole position in a qualifying session marked by the three crashes of Marc Márquez, who made it through Q1 and will finally start in seventh position after rowing against the tide at all times.

 

Starting grid of the German Grand Prix

1. Bagnaia

2. Marini

3. Miller

4. Zarco

5. Bezzecchi

6. Jorge Martín

7. Marc Márquez

8. Alex Márquez

9. Binder

10. Aleix Espargaro

11. Bastianini

12. Quartararo

13. Viñales

14. Di Giannantonio

15. Augusto Fernández

16. Oliveira

17. Morbidelli

18. Nakagami

19. Raúl Fernández

20. Folger

These have been the latest winners of the German Grand Prix

2002 Valetino Rossi

2003 Sete Gibernau 

2004 Max Biaggi

2005 Valentino Rossi

2006 Valentino Rossi

2007: Dani Pedrosa

2008: Casey Stoner

2009: Valentino Rossi

2010: Dani Pedrosa

2011: Dani Pedrosa

2012. Dani Pedrosa 

2013: Marc Marquez 

2014: Marc Márquez 

2015: Marc Márquez

2016: Marc Márquez

2017: Marc Márquez

2018: Marc Márquez

2019: Marc Márquez

2021: Marc Márquez 

2022: Fabio Quartararo 

The rider who has won most times at the German Grand Prix was Giacomo Agostini with a total of 13 victories, but none of them in Moto GP. He is followed by Marc Márquez who has won 11 times, eight of them in the premier class.

Circuit

The race will be held at the Sachsenring circuit, located in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Saxony. The circuit has a length of 3760 meters and also has 14 curves, of which the vast majority are left a total of 11, while only three are right.
German Grand Prix

Seventh round of the MotoGP World Championship, and it comes a week after the Italian Grand Prix where Bagnaia won a perfect weekend at home with pole, victory in the sprint race and victory in the long race, as well as fastest lap. The Italian arrives in German territory leader of the World Championship with 21 points ahead of Bezzecchi and 24 points ahead of the Spanish Jorge Martin.
