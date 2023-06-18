Grand Prix of Germany LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the MotoGP race at the German Grand Prix?
What time is the MotoGP race at the German Grand Prix?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Second sprint race for Jorge Martín
After the victory in the sprint race, Martin commented the following after the end of the sprint: "I enjoyed it, the first few laps it was difficult because we were riding with the hard front, but then I gave everything, I made a save and started to pull, I had another scare but when I saw that I could keep the distance, that's what I did".
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)
3. Jack Miller (7 pts)
4. Luca Marini (6 pts)
5. Johann Zarco (5 pts)
6. Brad Binder (4 pts)
7. Marco Bezzecchi (3 pts)
8. Alex Marquez (2 pts)
9. Aleix Espargaró (1 pts)
10. Enea Bastianini (0 pts).
Bagnaia takes fourth pole position of the season
Starting grid of the German Grand Prix
2. Marini
3. Miller
4. Zarco
5. Bezzecchi
6. Jorge Martín
7. Marc Márquez
8. Alex Márquez
9. Binder
10. Aleix Espargaro
11. Bastianini
12. Quartararo
13. Viñales
14. Di Giannantonio
15. Augusto Fernández
16. Oliveira
17. Morbidelli
18. Nakagami
19. Raúl Fernández
20. Folger
These have been the latest winners of the German Grand Prix
2003 Sete Gibernau
2004 Max Biaggi
2005 Valentino Rossi
2006 Valentino Rossi
2007: Dani Pedrosa
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Valentino Rossi
2010: Dani Pedrosa
2011: Dani Pedrosa
2012. Dani Pedrosa
2013: Marc Marquez
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Marc Márquez
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2021: Marc Márquez
2022: Fabio Quartararo
The rider who has won most times at the German Grand Prix was Giacomo Agostini with a total of 13 victories, but none of them in Moto GP. He is followed by Marc Márquez who has won 11 times, eight of them in the premier class.