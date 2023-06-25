Grand Prix of the Netherlands LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to watch MotoGP 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Dutch Grand Prix?
What time is the MotoGP race at the Dutch Grand Prix?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
First sprint victory for Marco Bezzecchi
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)
3. Fabio Quartararo (7 pts)
4. Aleix Espargaró (6 pts)
5. Brad Binder (5 pts)
6. Jorge Martín (4 pts)
7. Maverick Viñales (3 pts)
8. Enea Bastianini (2 pts)
9. Alex Márquez (1 pts)
10. Luca Marini (0 pts).
First pole position of the season for Marco Bezzecchi
Starting grid of the Dutch Grand Prix
2. Francesco Bagnaia
3. Luca Marini
4. Fabio Quartararo
5. Brad Binder
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Maverick Viñales
8. Johann Zarco
9. Álex Márquez
10. Jorge Martín
11. Miguel Oliveira
12. Jack Miller
13. Fabio Di Giannantonio
14. Takaaki Nakagami
15. Franco Morbidelli
16. Raúl Fernández
17. Marc Márquez
18. Enea Bastianini
19. Lorenzo Savadori
20. Stefan Bradl
21. Augusto Fernández
22. Iker Lecuona
23. Jonas Folger
These have been the last winners of the Dutch Grand Prix
2003: Sete Gibernau
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Nicky Hayden
2007: Valentino Rossi
2008:Casey Stoner
2009: Valentino Rossi
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Ben Spies
2012: Casey Stoner
2013: Valentino Rossi
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Valentino Rossi
2016: Jack Miller
2017: Valentino Rossi
2018: Marc Marquez
2019: Maverick Viñales
2021: Fabio Quartararo
2022: Francesco Bagnaia
The rider who has won the most times in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with eight victories. While Yamaha with 11 is the constructor team with the most wins at Assen.