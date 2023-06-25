Grand Prix of the Netherlands LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to watch MotoGP 2023
Photo: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Grand Prix of Netherlands

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Dutch Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Assen circuit. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Dutch Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the MotoGP race at the Dutch Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

First sprint victory for Marco Bezzecchi

The Italian won the sprint race for the first time in his life. Despite the good Saturday he is not satisfied with this and will look for this Sunday to do the same or better in the race on Sunday. This is what he said after winning the sprint race: "I felt fantastic on the bike. Although I made a mistake on the first lap, I had a good pace and was able to come back. It's a fantastic circuit, wonderful fans. I hope to repeat tomorrow.

 

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Marco Bezzecchi (12 pts)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)

3. Fabio Quartararo (7 pts)

4. Aleix Espargaró (6 pts)

5.  Brad Binder (5 pts)

6. Jorge Martín (4 pts)

7. Maverick Viñales (3 pts)

8. Enea Bastianini (2 pts)

9. Alex Márquez (1 pts)

10. Luca Marini (0 pts).

First pole position of the season for Marco Bezzecchi

The Italian Marco Bezzecchi has achieved the pole of the year, the second in the premier class and the sixth of his career in the World Motorcycling Championship. He also managed to beat the record of the Assen circuit. Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP World Champion, who was not used to be in the top positions and tomorrow will start from fourth position. While Marc Márquez has crashed again, this time after a mistake he made when he was looking backwards and will start 17th.

 

 

Starting grid of the Dutch Grand Prix

1. Marco Bezzecchi 

2. Francesco Bagnaia 

3. Luca Marini

4. Fabio Quartararo

5. Brad Binder

6. Aleix Espargaró

7. Maverick Viñales

8. Johann Zarco

9. Álex Márquez

10. Jorge Martín

11. Miguel Oliveira

12. Jack Miller

13. Fabio Di Giannantonio

14. Takaaki Nakagami

15. Franco Morbidelli

16. Raúl Fernández

17. Marc Márquez 

18. Enea Bastianini

19. Lorenzo Savadori

20. Stefan Bradl

21. Augusto Fernández

22. Iker Lecuona

23. Jonas Folger

These have been the last winners of the Dutch Grand Prix

2002: Valentino Rossi

2003: Sete Gibernau

2004: Valentino Rossi

2005: Valentino Rossi

2006: Nicky Hayden

2007: Valentino Rossi

2008:Casey Stoner

2009: Valentino Rossi

2010: Jorge Lorenzo

2011: Ben Spies

2012: Casey Stoner

2013: Valentino Rossi

2014: Marc Marquez 

2015: Valentino Rossi

2016: Jack Miller

2017: Valentino Rossi

2018: Marc Marquez 

2019: Maverick Viñales

2021: Fabio Quartararo

2022: Francesco Bagnaia 

 

The rider who has won the most times in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with eight victories. While Yamaha with 11 is the constructor team with the most wins at Assen.

Circuit

The race will be held at the Assen Circuit, a racetrack located in the Netherlands. It was inaugurated in 1955 and has a capacity for 110,000 spectators.  It has a length of 4'555 kilometers and 18 curves, 12 to the right and six to the left.
Grand Prix of the Netherlands

One week later, after the German Grand Prix, another race of the MotoGP World Championship 2023 will be held again. In this eighth round of the championship we move to Assen where the premier class of motorcycling is raced since 2002 with the exception of 2020 by the Covid-19. They arrive in the Netherlands with Bagnaia leading the World Championship with 160 points, but he is already 16 points behind Jorge Martin, who signed a perfect weekend in Germany, winning the sprint race and the long race.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

