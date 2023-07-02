Grand Prix of Austria LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1
Photo: VAVEL

1:00 AM5 minutes ago

Follow the Austrian Grand Prix from here

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Austrian Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Ring Circuit.
12:55 AM10 minutes ago

How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Austrian Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
12:50 AM15 minutes ago

What time is the Formula 1 race of the Austrian Grand Prix?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:


Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador 7:00 AM

UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13:00 AM

Australia: 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

12:45 AM20 minutes ago

Verstappen wins the sprint victory

The second sprint race of the year is for Max Verstappen, remember that the first of the year was won by Sergio Perez. Today the Mexican driver overtook his teammate at the start, but was quickly overtaken by his teammate who then dominated until the end to reach the eight points. Carlos Sainz joined the two Red Bulls on the podium. 

The Dutchman commented after the end of the race that "the start was not ideal, I slid a bit. Fortunately, the intermediate tires held up for the whole race; for us, who were leading the Sprint, there was no point in changing tires".

This was the start of the two Red Bulls drivers.

 

12:40 AM25 minutes ago

Top 8 of the sprint race

1st Max Verstappen 8 points

2nd Sergio Perez 7 points

3rd Carlos Sainz 6 points

4th Lance Stroll 5 points

5th Fernando Alonso 4 points

6th Nico Hülkenberg 3 points

7th Esteban Ocon 2 points

8th George Russell 1 point

12:35 AM30 minutes ago

Sergio Perez, again out of Q3

The Mexican driver was out of Q3 for the fourth time in a row after the stewards cancelled his lap due to exceeding the limits in Q2 and will have to start the race from fifteenth position.

Sergio Perez was very upset: "In the last part of Qualifying I was on a good lap and all of a sudden Alex came out, I lost all the grip and went straight, their system is so bad they couldn't consider what happened. I was going out, we had a communication problem because we thought it was in Turn 9, but it was in Turn 10, once they told me I took my precautions". Finally he explained that it is "a system where there is a person at the computer watching, with pure visual touch, and he doesn't consider anything. I lost time, I went straight and they blocked my lap, and in the end, they took me out of Q3, but there is no other way but to follow him".

12:30 AM35 minutes ago

Austrian Grand Prix standings

1. Max Verstappen

2. Carles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Lando Norris

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Lance Stroll

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Nico Hulkenberg

9. Pierre Gasly

10. Alexander Albon

11. George Russell

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Oscar Piastri

14. Valteri Bottas

15. Sergio Pérez

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Guanyu Zhou

18. Logan Sargeant

19. Kevin Magnussen

20. Nyck De Vries

12:25 AM40 minutes ago

These have been the latest winners of the Austrian Grand Prix

1964: Lorenzo Bandini

1970: Jacky Ickx

1971: Jo Siffert

1972: Emerson Fittipaldi

1973: Ronnie Peterson

1974: Carlos Reutemann

1975: Vittorio Brambilla

1976: John Watson

1977: Alan Jones

1978: Ronnie Peterson

1979: Alan Jones

1980: Jean-Pierre Jabouille

1981: Jacques Laffite

1982: Elio de Angelis

1983: Alain Prost

1984: Niki Lauda

1985: Alain Prost

1986: Alain Prost

1987: Nigel Mansell

1997: Jacques Villeneuve

1998: Mika Häkkinen

1999: Eddie Irvine

2000: Mika Häkkinen

2001: David Coulthard

2002: Michael Schumacher

2003: Michael Schumacher

2014: Nico Rosberg

2015: Nico Rosberg

2016: Lewis Hamilton

2017: Valtteri Bottas

2018: Max Verstappen 

2019: Max Verstappen

2020: Valtteri Bottas

2021: Max Verstappen

2022: Charles Leclerc

12:20 AMan hour ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Red Bull Ring, a circuit located in the city of Spielberg. The circuit has a length of 4,318 meters and has 10 curves. It has a capacity for 40,000 spectators;
12:15 AMan hour ago

Back to Europe

14 days after the Canadian Grand Prix we return to Europe to celebrate the Austrian Grand Prix where the tenth race of the year will be held. The lead is still in the hands of Max Verstappen who is the leader of the Formula 1 World Championship with 195 points, 69 points ahead of Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver cannot relax, as Fernando Alonso is on the lookout for the second position, right now only nine points separate them.
12:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race.
 
