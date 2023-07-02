Grand Prix of Austria LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the Austrian Grand Prix from here
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Austrian Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Formula 1 race of the Austrian Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Verstappen wins the sprint victory
The Dutchman commented after the end of the race that "the start was not ideal, I slid a bit. Fortunately, the intermediate tires held up for the whole race; for us, who were leading the Sprint, there was no point in changing tires".
This was the start of the two Red Bulls drivers.
Top 8 of the sprint race
2nd Sergio Perez 7 points
3rd Carlos Sainz 6 points
4th Lance Stroll 5 points
5th Fernando Alonso 4 points
6th Nico Hülkenberg 3 points
7th Esteban Ocon 2 points
8th George Russell 1 point
Sergio Perez, again out of Q3
Sergio Perez was very upset: "In the last part of Qualifying I was on a good lap and all of a sudden Alex came out, I lost all the grip and went straight, their system is so bad they couldn't consider what happened. I was going out, we had a communication problem because we thought it was in Turn 9, but it was in Turn 10, once they told me I took my precautions". Finally he explained that it is "a system where there is a person at the computer watching, with pure visual touch, and he doesn't consider anything. I lost time, I went straight and they blocked my lap, and in the end, they took me out of Q3, but there is no other way but to follow him".
Austrian Grand Prix standings
2. Carles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lando Norris
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Lance Stroll
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Alexander Albon
11. George Russell
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Oscar Piastri
14. Valteri Bottas
15. Sergio Pérez
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Guanyu Zhou
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Kevin Magnussen
20. Nyck De Vries
These have been the latest winners of the Austrian Grand Prix
1970: Jacky Ickx
1971: Jo Siffert
1972: Emerson Fittipaldi
1973: Ronnie Peterson
1974: Carlos Reutemann
1975: Vittorio Brambilla
1976: John Watson
1977: Alan Jones
1978: Ronnie Peterson
1979: Alan Jones
1980: Jean-Pierre Jabouille
1981: Jacques Laffite
1982: Elio de Angelis
1983: Alain Prost
1984: Niki Lauda
1985: Alain Prost
1986: Alain Prost
1987: Nigel Mansell
1997: Jacques Villeneuve
1998: Mika Häkkinen
1999: Eddie Irvine
2000: Mika Häkkinen
2001: David Coulthard
2002: Michael Schumacher
2003: Michael Schumacher
2014: Nico Rosberg
2015: Nico Rosberg
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Valtteri Bottas
2018: Max Verstappen
2019: Max Verstappen
2020: Valtteri Bottas
2021: Max Verstappen
2022: Charles Leclerc