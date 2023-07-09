Grand Prix of Great Britain LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch in Formula 1
What time is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race ?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

Mexico: 8:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs.

USA: 10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs.

Pole position for Max Verstappen and a surprise for both McLaren teams

The Dutchman has again made another pole and now has 27 poles in Formula 1, this is the seventh of the season and the fifth in a row and that he had a scare breaking the wing with the wall when leaving the pits. Max Verstappen was the only one who could beat the two McLaren, who will start with Norris 2nd and Piastri 3rd and have been the two surprises in qualifying;


The two-time world champion commented that it was "a pretty crazy qualifying with a slippery track". I am very happy. Also, I love to see the McLarens behind. We have a fast car and we didn't give the maximum until Q3. It was a good day for us and we are looking forward to tomorrow," he said.
 

British Grand Prix Classification

1. Max Verstappen 
2. Lando Norris 
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz 
6. George Russell
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Alexander Albon
9. Fernando Alonso 
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Lance Stroll
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Logan Sargeant
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Sergio Pérez
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Guanyu Zhou
19. Nick De Vries
20. Kevin Magnussen
Another bad day for Sergio Perez in qualifying

The Mexican driver has been left out again in Q1 and has not qualified for Q3 in five qualifying sessions in a row. Therefore, once again the Red Bull driver will have to make a comeback in Great Britain to score points and prevent Fernando Alonso from getting closer to the runner-up position.
Official calendar for 2024

Next season we will have 24 Grand Prix, one more than in 2023. The date in China will be back. The start of the new Formula 1 season will take place on March 2 with the Bahrain Grand Prix and on December 8 it will end in Abu Dhabi.
The latest winners of the British Grand Prix

Until 1987 the circuits alternated in the British Grand Prix, from that year onwards it is always run at Silverstone. 

1948 Luigi Villores

1949 Emmanuel de Graffenried

1950 Giuseppe Farina

1951 José Froilán González

1952 Alberto Ascari

1953 Alberto Ascari

 1954 José Froilán González 

1955 Stirling Moss

1956 Juan Manuel Fangio

1957 Stirling Moss 

1958 Peter Collins

1959 Jack Brabham

1960 Jack Brabham 

1961 Wolfgang von Trips

1962 Jim Clark

1963 Jim Clark

1964 Jim Clark Jim Clark

1966 Jack Brabham

 1967 Jim Clark

 1968 Jo Siffert

1969 Jackie Stewart

1970 Jochen Rindt

1971 Jackie Stewart 

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi

1973 Peter Revson

1974 Jody Scheckter

1975 Emerson Fittipaldi 

1976 Niki Lauda

1977 James Hunt

1978 Carlos Reutemann

1979 Clay Regazzoni

1980 Alan Jones

1981 John Watson

1982 Niki Lauda 

1983 Alain Prost

1984 Niki Lauda 

1985 Alain Prost 

1986 Nigel Mansell

 1987 Nigel Mansell

1988 Ayrton Senna

1989 Alain Prost 

1990 Alain Prost 

1991 Nigel Mansell 

1992 Nigel Mansell 

1993 Alain Prost 

1994 Damon Hill

1995 Johnny Herbert

1996 Jacques Villeneuve

1997 Jacques Villeneuve 

1998 Michael Schumacher

1999 David Coulthard

2000 David Coulthard 

 2001 Mika Häkkinen

2002 Michael Schumacher 

2003 Rubens Barrichello

2004 Michael Schumacher 

2005 Juan Pablo Montoya

2006 Fernando Alonso

2007 Kimi Räikkönen

2008 Lewis Hamilton

 2009 Sebastian Vettel

2010 Mark Webber

2011 Fernando Alonso

 2012 Mark Webber 

2013 Nico Rosberg

2014 Lewis Hamilton

 2015 Lewis Hamilton

2016 Lewis Hamilton 

2017 Lewis Hamilton

 2018 Sebastian Vettel

 2019 Lewis Hamilton

2020 Lewis Hamilton

 2021 Lewis Hamilton 

2022 Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton with eight victories is the driver who has won the most at the British Grand Prix, while the Ferrari team has won the most here with a total of 18 victories.

Circuit

The race will be held at the Silverstone circuit, located in the United Kingdom, which was inaugurated in 1947. It has a length of 5.9 kilometers and has 18 curves. It has a capacity of 150000 spectators.
Great Britain, the eleventh meeting of the season

A week after the Austrian Grand Prix, the Formula 1 Grand Prix is back, this time in Great Britain. Last weekend was marked by numerous penalties, in addition to the comeback of Checo Pé rez, who returned to the podium. While the World Championship is still led by Max Verstappen who is unbeatable and has 229 points in his locker, behind him Sergio Pá rez to 81 points and in third position is Fernando Alonso pressing the Mexican, only 17 points differentiate him 
 
