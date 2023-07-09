Grand Prix of Great Britain LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch in Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race ?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Pole position for Max Verstappen and a surprise for both McLaren teams
The two-time world champion commented that it was "a pretty crazy qualifying with a slippery track". I am very happy. Also, I love to see the McLarens behind. We have a fast car and we didn't give the maximum until Q3. It was a good day for us and we are looking forward to tomorrow," he said.
British Grand Prix Classification
2. Lando Norris
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Alexander Albon
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Lance Stroll
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Logan Sargeant
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Sergio Pérez
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Guanyu Zhou
19. Nick De Vries
20. Kevin Magnussen
Another bad day for Sergio Perez in qualifying
Official calendar for 2024
Lewis Hamilton with eight victories is the driver who has won the most at the British Grand Prix, while the Ferrari team has won the most here with a total of 18 victories.