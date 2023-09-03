Grand Prix of Catalan LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow the Grand Prix of Catalonia
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Catalonia?
What time is the MotoGP race at the Catalan Grand Prix?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
First sprint win for Aleix Espargaró
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)
3. Brad Binder (7 pts)
4. Jorge Martín (6 pts)
6. Miguel Oliveira (4 pts)
7. Johann Zarco (3 pts)
8. Marco Bezzecchi (2 pts)
9. Enea Bastianini (1 pts)
10. Alex Márquez (0 pts).
New pole for Bagnaia
Starting grid for the Catalan Grand Prix
2. Aleix Espargaró
3. Miguel Oliveira
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Jorge Martín
6. Johann Zarco
7. Àlex Márquez
8. Fabio Di Giannantonio
9. Brad Binder
10. Marco Bezzecchi
11. Marc Márquez
12. Jack Miller
13. Pol Espargaró
14. Enea Bastianini
15. Raúl Fernández
16. Franco Morbidelli
17. Fabio Quartararo
18. Luca Marini
19. Augusto Fernández
20. Joan Mir
21. Takaaki Nakagami
22. Iker Lecuona
Last winners of the Catalan Grand Prix
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Valentino Rossi
2017: Andrea Doviszioso
2018: Jorge Lorenzo
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Fabio Quartararo
2021: Miguel Oliveira
2022: Fabio Quartararo