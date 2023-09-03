Grand Prix of Catalan LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Catalonia?

If you want to watch the Catalan Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL o is your best option.

What time is the MotoGP race at the Catalan Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

First sprint win for Aleix Espargaró

The Spaniard won Saturday's race after overtaking Pecco Bagnaia and then pulling ahead. Aleix had a thorn in his side from last year at this circuit and this Sunday he will be looking to take the victory. After winning the sprint he commented: "I'm very happy, it's my first podium and first win in a sprint race at home. I'm ready to repeat tomorrow.

 

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Aleix Espargaro (12 pts)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)

3. Brad Binder (7 pts)

4. Jorge Martín (6 pts)

5.  Jorge Martín (5 pts)

6. Miguel Oliveira (4 pts)

7. Johann Zarco (3 pts)

8. Marco Bezzecchi (2 pts)

9. Enea Bastianini (1 pts)

10. Alex Márquez (0 pts).

New pole for Bagnaia

The Italian overtook the 'Aprilias', especially Aleix Espargaro, who came very close to taking pole position. This was the sixth pole position for the reigning world champion.

 

Starting grid for the Catalan Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia 

2. Aleix Espargaró

3. Miguel Oliveira

4. Maverick Viñales

5. Jorge Martín 

6. Johann Zarco

7. Àlex Márquez

8. Fabio Di Giannantonio

9. Brad Binder

10. Marco Bezzecchi 

11. Marc Márquez 

12. Jack Miller

13. Pol Espargaró

14. Enea Bastianini

15. Raúl Fernández

16. Franco Morbidelli

17. Fabio Quartararo

18. Luca Marini

19. Augusto Fernández

20. Joan Mir

21. Takaaki Nakagami

22. Iker Lecuona

Last winners of the Catalan Grand Prix

The rider who has won most times in this Grand Prix has been Valentino Rossi, who has won six times, while Jorge Lorenzo has won five times in the premier class.


2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Marc Márquez

2015: Jorge Lorenzo

2016: Valentino Rossi

2017: Andrea Doviszioso

2018: Jorge Lorenzo

2019: Marc Marquez

2020: Fabio Quartararo

2021: Miguel Oliveira

2022: Fabio Quartararo

The Circuit

The Barcelona circuit, better known as Montmeló, was inaugurated on September 10, 1991. The circuit has a capacity for 140700 spectators. It has six left turns and eight right turns and a length of 4.675 kilometers.
Catalan Grand Prix

After the weekend break, the month of September starts and MotoGP returns with the Grand Prix of Catalonia and a Bagnaia who continues to lead the World Championship.
