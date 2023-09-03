Grand Prix of Italy LIVE Results Updates in Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
The man on the pole
Drivers already on the grid
Hamilton and Russell at least until 2025 at Mercedes
Max Verstappen looks to set a new record
F1 World Ranking
2. Sergio Perez - 201 points
3. Fernando Alonso - 168 points
4. Lewis Hamilton - 156 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 102 points
6. Charles Leclerc - 99 points
7. George Russell - 99 points
8. Lando Norris - 75 points
9. Lance Stroll - 47 points
10. Pierre Gasly - 37 points
11. Oscar Piastri - 36 points
12. Esteban Ocon - 36 points
13. Alexander Albon - 15 points
14. Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15. Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16. Guanyu Zhou - 4 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18. Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
Nyck De Vries - 0 points
Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Italian Grand Prix?
What time is the Formula 1 race of the Italian Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Fourth pole position for Carlos Sainz
The Ferrari driver after taking pole commented that "it has been a very intense qualifying, especially Q3. All three of us went for pole. Since I crossed the finish line, I have goose bumps. Although he explained that the goal "tomorrow is the podium", he sent a message to Max Verstappen: "I will give everything to get the first place".
Italian Grand Prix standings
2. Max Verstappen
3. Charles Leclerc
4. George Russell
5. Sergio Pérez
6. Alexander Albon
7. Oscar Piastri
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Lando Norris
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Liam Lawson
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Guanyu Zhou
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Kevin Magnussen
20. Lance Stroll
The classification of Sergio Perez
Last winners of the Italian Grand Prix
1951 Alberto Ascari
1952 Alberto Ascari
1953 Juan Manuel Fangio
1954 Juan Manuel Fangio
1955 Juan Manuel Fangio
1956 Stirling Moss
1957 Stirling Moss
1958 Tony Brooks
1959 Stirling Moss
1960 Phil Hill
1961 Phil Hill
1962 Graham Hill
1963 Jim Clark
1964 John Surtees
1965 Jackie Stewart
1966 Scarfiotti
1967 John Surtees
1968 Denny Hulme
1969 Jackie Stewart
1970 Clay Regazzoni
1971 Peter Gethin
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi
1973 Ronnie Peterson
1974 Ronnie Peterson
1975 Clay Regazzoni
1976 Ronnie Peterson
1977 Mario Andretti
1978 Niki Lauda
1979 Jody Scheckter
1980 Nelson Piquet
1981 Alain Prost B
1982 René Arnoux
1983 Nelson Piquet
1984 Niki Lauda
1985 Alain Prost
1986 Nelson Pique
1988 Gerhard Berger
1989 Alain Prost
1990 Ayrton Senna
1991 Nigel Mansell
1992 Ayrton Senna
1993 Damon Hill
1994 Damon Hill
1995 Johnny Herbert
1996 Michael Schumacher
1997 David Coulthard
1998 Michael Schumacher
1999 Heinz-Harald Frentzen
2000 Michael Schumacher
2001 Juan Pablo Montoya
2002 Rubens Barrichello
2003 Michael Schumacher
2004l Rubens Barrichello
2005 Juan Pablo Montoya
2006 Michael Schumacher
2007 Fernando Alonso
2008 Sebastian Vettel
2009 Rubens Barrichello
2010 Fernando Alonso
2011 Sebastian Vettel
2012 Lewis Hamilton
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2017 Lewis Hamilton
2018 Lewis Hamilton
2019 Charles Leclerc
2020 Pierre Gasly
2021 Daniel Ricciardo
2022 Max Verstappen
The drivers who have won the most times in this Italian Grand Prix have been Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, both with five victories. Ferrari, with 19 victories, is the constructor team with the most victories.