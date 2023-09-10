Grand Prix of San Marino LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:00 PM27 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of San Marino

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the San Marino Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Misano Marco Simoncelli Circuit. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 PM32 minutes ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the San Marino Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the San Marino Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:50 PM37 minutes ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the San Marino Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

7:45 PM42 minutes ago

Third victory for Jorge Martín in sprint race

The Madrid rider dominated from start to finish in the sprint race overtaking the two Italian riders. Dani Pedrosa, who finished fourth, was close to the podium after not being able to overtake Bagnaia. 

Jorge Martin said after the race that he hopes "to repeat the start in the race and with the medium rubber to be solid and not get as tired as today with the soft one, with which I suffered a lot; I kept a little bit in the braking to get a good start".

 

7:40 PMan hour ago

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Marco Bezzecchi (9 pts)

3. Francesco Bagnaia (7 pts)

4. Dani Pedrosa (6 pts)

5. Brad Binder (5 pts)

6. Viñales (4 pts)

7. Luca Marini (3 pts)

8th Aleix Espargaró (2 pts)

9th Alex Márquez (1 pto)

10. Marc Márquez (0 pts).

7:35 PMan hour ago

First pole position of the season for Jorge Martín

The rider from Madrid was the fastest in qualifying, achieving his tenth pole position in the premier class. He also set the circuit record, beating Italians Marco Bezzecchi and Bagnaia.

 

7:30 PMan hour ago

Starting grid of the San Marino Grand Prix

1. Jorge Martín 

2. Marco Bezzecchi 

3. Francesco Bagnaia

4. Maverick Viñales

5. Dani Pedrosa

6. Aleix Espargaró

7. Brad Binder

8. Luca Marini

9. Marc Márquez

10. Miguel Oliveira

11. Alex Márquez

12. Raúl Fernández

13. Fabio Quartararo

14. Pirro

15. Bradl

16. Johann Zarco

17. Augusto Fernández

18. Jack Miller

19. Franco Morbidelli

20. Takaaki Nakagami

21. Di Giannantonio

22. Joan Mir.

23. Pol Espargaró

24. Takahashi

7:25 PMan hour ago

Latest San Marino Grand Prix Winners

Marc Márquez, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, with three victories, are the riders who have won the most times in San Marino in the premier class. 

2007: Casey Stoner

2008: Valentino Rossi

2009: Valentino Rossi

2010: Dani Pedrosa

2011: Jorge Lorenzo

2012: Jorge Lorenzo

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Valentino Rossi

2015: Marc Marquez 

2016: Dani Pedrosa

2017: Marc Marquez 

2018: Andrea Dovizioso

2019: Marc Marquez

2020: Franco Morbidelli

2021: Francesco Bagnaia 

2022: Francesco Bagnaia

7:20 PMan hour ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Misano Marco Simoncelli Circuit, located in the Emilia Romagna region. It was inaugurated in 1972 and has a capacity for 100,000 spectators. The circuit is 4.06 kilometers long and has 16 turns, 10 on the right and six on the left.
7:15 PMan hour ago

Race Preview

A week after the Grand Prix of Catalonia, the motorcycles return with the Grand Prix of San Marino. Finally Bagnaia will be there despite his crash and Dani Pedrosa will race again. The World Championship is still led by 'Pecco' Bagnaia, 50 points ahead of Jorge Martin and 71 points ahead of Bezzecchi.
7:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the San Marino Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this race. We will offer you the pre-race analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo