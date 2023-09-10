Grand Prix of San Marino LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of San Marino
How to watch the MotoGP race at the San Marino Grand Prix?
What time is the MotoGP race at the San Marino Grand Prix?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Third victory for Jorge Martín in sprint race
Jorge Martin said after the race that he hopes "to repeat the start in the race and with the medium rubber to be solid and not get as tired as today with the soft one, with which I suffered a lot; I kept a little bit in the braking to get a good start".
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Marco Bezzecchi (9 pts)
3. Francesco Bagnaia (7 pts)
4. Dani Pedrosa (6 pts)
5. Brad Binder (5 pts)
6. Viñales (4 pts)
7. Luca Marini (3 pts)
8th Aleix Espargaró (2 pts)
9th Alex Márquez (1 pto)
10. Marc Márquez (0 pts).
First pole position of the season for Jorge Martín
Starting grid of the San Marino Grand Prix
2. Marco Bezzecchi
3. Francesco Bagnaia
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Dani Pedrosa
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Brad Binder
8. Luca Marini
9. Marc Márquez
10. Miguel Oliveira
11. Alex Márquez
12. Raúl Fernández
13. Fabio Quartararo
14. Pirro
15. Bradl
16. Johann Zarco
17. Augusto Fernández
18. Jack Miller
19. Franco Morbidelli
20. Takaaki Nakagami
21. Di Giannantonio
22. Joan Mir.
23. Pol Espargaró
24. Takahashi
Latest San Marino Grand Prix Winners
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Valentino Rossi
2010: Dani Pedrosa
2011: Jorge Lorenzo
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Valentino Rossi
2015: Marc Marquez
2016: Dani Pedrosa
2017: Marc Marquez
2018: Andrea Dovizioso
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Franco Morbidelli
2021: Francesco Bagnaia
2022: Francesco Bagnaia