Grand Prix of Singapore LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow the Singapore Grand Prix
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is the Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 race?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12.00 AM
Australia: 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Second consecutive pole for Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz after the pole commented that they have been "strong in all the sessions and in Q3 I was very good. We have a good car on certain tracks and in these short apexes and quick changes of direction our car behaves very well." "Ferrari has always done well here," he said.
Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying
2 Russell
3 Leclerc
4 Norris
5 Hamilton
6 Magnussen
7 Alonso
8 Ocon
9 Hulkenberg
10 Lawson
11 Verstappen
12 Gasly
13 Perez
14 Albon
15 Tsunoda
16 Bottas
17 Piastri
18 Sargeant
19 Zhou
20 Stroll
Bad day in qualifying for Sergio Pérez and Red Bull
Latest Singapore Grand Prix winners
2009: Lewis Hamilton
2010: Fernando Alonso
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2012: Sebastian Vettel
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Sebastian Vettel
2016: Nico Rosberg
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Sebastian Vettel
2022: Sergio Perez
The driver who has won the most times at the Singapore Grand Prix has been Sebastian Vettel with five victories while the constructor team that has won the most times has been Mercedes and Red Bull, both with four victories.