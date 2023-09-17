Grand Prix of Singapore LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:23 PM8 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow the Singapore Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Singapore Grand Prix live, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Marina Bay Street Circuit circuit. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:18 PM13 minutes ago

How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on television your option is ESPN

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

11:13 PM18 minutes ago

What time is the Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 race?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:


Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12.00 AM

Australia: 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

11:08 PM23 minutes ago

Second consecutive pole for Carlos Sainz

Just like in Monza, in Italy, and two weeks later Carlos Sainz achieved pole position. The Madrid driver has been superior in free practice and has achieved the fifth pole of his career in Formula 1. This Sunday he will look for his first victory of 2023.

 

Carlos Sainz after the pole commented that they have been "strong in all the sessions and in Q3 I was very good. We have a good car on certain tracks and in these short apexes and quick changes of direction our car behaves very well." "Ferrari has always done well here," he said.

 

 

11:03 PM28 minutes ago

Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying

1 Sainz

2 Russell

3 Leclerc

4 Norris

5 Hamilton

6 Magnussen

7 Alonso

8 Ocon

9 Hulkenberg

10 Lawson

11 Verstappen

12 Gasly

13 Perez

14 Albon

15 Tsunoda

16 Bottas

17 Piastri

18 Sargeant

19 Zhou

20 Stroll

10:58 PM33 minutes ago

Bad day in qualifying for Sergio Pérez and Red Bull

The Mexican passed Q1 like his teammate without numerous problems that ended early due to Stroll's serious accident. However, in Q2 he was eliminated like his teammate and tomorrow he will have to come back again. Sergio Pérez will start from 13th position. On a circuit that won last season
10:53 PM38 minutes ago

Latest Singapore Grand Prix winners

2008: Fernando Alonso

2009: Lewis Hamilton

2010: Fernando Alonso

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Sebastian Vettel

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2015: Sebastian Vettel

2016: Nico Rosberg

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Sebastian Vettel

2022: Sergio Perez

The driver who has won the most times at the Singapore Grand Prix has been Sebastian Vettel with five victories while the constructor team that has won the most times has been Mercedes and Red Bull, both with four victories.

10:48 PM43 minutes ago

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity for 90,000 spectators. It also has 23 turns and a length of 5,065 meters.
10:43 PMan hour ago

Race Preview

This is the 16th meeting of the calendar of the 2023 Formula 1 season. We arrived after two weeks where in Monza Red Bull won again with Max Verstappen as first and second with Sergio Perez. Completing the podium was Carlos Sainz, who started from pole position. The Dutchman has half the world championship in his pocket and currently has 364 points, that is 145 points ahead of his teammate.
10:38 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix on Formula 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo