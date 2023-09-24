Grand Prix of Japan LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Japanese Grand Prix?
What time is the Japanese Grand Prix in Formula 1?
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
What does Red Bull need to become constructors' champion at the Japanese Grand Prix?
In this second one they have it closer and the math is simple. Red Bull will be constructors' World Championship champion if they score more points than the two Mercedes drivers and if the Ferraris do not cut 24 points or more from their lead.
Free practice 2
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Lando Norris
4. Carlos Sainz
5. George Russell
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Alex Albon
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Sergio Perez
10. Valtteri Botas
11. Lance Stroll
12. Estaban Ocon
13. Nico Hulkenberg
14. Lewis Hamilton
15. Liam Lawson
16. Guanyu Zhou
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Pierre Gasly
20. Logan Sargeant
Checo Perez reflects on Red Bull support
Also about being Max Verstappen's teammate he explained that "it's difficult". "The guy is like a machine. He's driving at a very high level and we have to respect him. Being Max's teammate really pushes you to the maximum, that's why I'm here and that's why I want to continue, because they push me to the maximum," he added about the Dutchman and reigning world champion.
Last winners of the Japanese Grand Prix
1977: James Hunt
1987: Gerhard Berger
1988: Ayrton Senna
1989: Alessandro Nannini
1990: Nelson Piquet
1991: Gerhard Berger
1992: Riccardo Patrese
1993: Ayrton Senna
1994: Damon Hill
1995: Michael Schumacher
1996: Damon Hill
1997: Michael Schumacher
1998: Mika Häkkinen
1999: Mika Häkkinen
2000: Michael Schumacher
2001: Michael Schumacher
2002: Michael Schumacher
2003: Rubens Barrichello
2004: Michael Schumacher
2005: Kimi Räikkönen
2006: Fernando Alonso
2007: Lewis Hamilton
2008: Fernando Alonso
2009: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Sebastian Vettel
2011: Jenson Button
2012: Sebastian Vettel
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2016: Nico Rosberg
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Valtteri Bottas
2022: Max Verstappen
The driver who has won most times here has been Michael Schumacher with six victories ahead of Hamilton who has won on five occasions. While McClaren with nine is the team that has triumphed the most times at this circuit.