Grand Prix of Japan LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1
In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Japanese Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Suzuka circuit.
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Japanese Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV, your option is ESPN.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Japanese Grand Prix in Formula 1?

This is the start time of the race in several countries

Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.

What does Red Bull need to become constructors' champion at the Japanese Grand Prix?

The team led by drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is very close to becoming Constructors' World Champion for the second time in a row and sixth in history. Their first chance came in Singapore, but after a bad weekend they let their first opportunity slip away. 

 

In this second one they have it closer and the math is simple. Red Bull will be constructors' World Championship champion if they score more points than the two Mercedes drivers and if the Ferraris do not cut 24 points or more from their lead.

Free practice 2

Max Verstappen has dominated the first practice of the weekend. 

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Lando Norris

4. Carlos Sainz

5. George Russell

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Alex Albon

8. Oscar Piastri

9. Sergio Perez

10. Valtteri Botas

11. Lance Stroll

12. Estaban Ocon

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Lewis Hamilton

15. Liam Lawson

16. Guanyu Zhou

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Yuki Tsunoda

19. Pierre Gasly

20. Logan Sargeant

Checo Perez reflects on Red Bull support

The Mexican driver was asked if he has the support of the team after a year that has been very hard for Checo Perez. He commented that "from the outside it can sometimes seem that way, that not everyone is on your side and you can feel that things are more difficult than they should be. But to be honest, in the team I have all the support and everyone wants me to succeed". 

 

Also about being Max Verstappen's teammate he explained that "it's difficult". "The guy is like a machine. He's driving at a very high level and we have to respect him. Being Max's teammate really pushes you to the maximum, that's why I'm here and that's why I want to continue, because they push me to the maximum," he added about the Dutchman and reigning world champion.

Last winners of the Japanese Grand Prix

1976: Mario Andretti

1977: James Hunt

1987: Gerhard Berger

1988: Ayrton Senna

1989: Alessandro Nannini

1990: Nelson Piquet

1991: Gerhard Berger

1992: Riccardo Patrese

1993: Ayrton Senna 

1994: Damon Hill

1995: Michael Schumacher

1996: Damon Hill

1997: Michael Schumacher 

1998: Mika Häkkinen

1999: Mika Häkkinen

 2000: Michael Schumacher 

2001: Michael Schumacher

2002: Michael Schumacher 

2003: Rubens Barrichello

2004: Michael Schumacher 

2005: Kimi Räikkönen

2006: Fernando Alonso

2007: Lewis Hamilton

2008: Fernando Alonso

2009: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Sebastian Vettel 

2011: Jenson Button

 2012: Sebastian Vettel 

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2015: Lewis Hamilton

2016: Nico Rosberg

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Valtteri Bottas

 2022: Max Verstappen

The driver who has won most times here has been Michael Schumacher with six victories ahead of Hamilton who has won on five occasions. While McClaren with nine is the team that has triumphed the most times at this circuit.

The Circuit

The Suzuka circuit is located near the city of Nagoya. It was inaugurated in November 1962 and has a capacity for 155,000 spectators. The circuit has a length of 5'807 kilometers and a total of 18 turns.
Grand Prix of Japan

A week after the Singapore Grand Prix where Carlos Sainz ended the hegemony of the Red Bulls and Max Verstappen. We arrive to Japan, which is the 17th meeting of the Formula 1 calendar, in a circuit where Max Verstappen managed to become champion last year, although this year he has no option, he would be very close to achieve it in the next meeting in case of victory. Currently, the Dutchman has 374 points, while Checo Perez 223, that is, an advantage of 151 points.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this race.
