Grand Prix of India LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

6:51 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow the Indian Grand Prix here

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Indian x, as well as the latest information from the Buddh International Circuit.
6:46 PMan hour ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Indian Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Indian Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:41 PMan hour ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the Indian Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 AM

Bolivia: 3:00 AM

Brazil: 4:00 AM

Chile: 3:00 AM

Colombia: 2:00 AM

Ecuador: 2:00 AM

USA (ET): 6:00 AM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Paraguay: 5:00 AM

Peru: 5:00 AM

Uruguay: 6:00 AM

Venezuela: 5:00 AM

England: 10:00 AM

Australia : 19:00 AM

India: 14:30 AM

6:36 PMan hour ago

Fourth win for Jorge Martin in a sprint race

The Spanish rider took advantage of Bezzecchi's crash on the first lap to lead throughout the short race and win his fourth sprint race, and also cut three points in the World Championship to Bagnaia. Marc Márquez's return to the podium was also a highlight. 

 

Jorge Martín, after winning the sprint race, commented that "it was a stressful race". "The track was complicated, but I understood it immediately. I tried to control the distance with respect to 'Pecco' and feel comfortable. Tomorrow will be a tough race, in which we have to count on Marco Bezzecchi", added the rider from Madrid.

 

6:31 PMan hour ago

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)

3. Marc Márquez (7 pts)

4. Brad Binder (6 pts)

5. Marco Bezzecchi (5 pts)

6. Fabio Quartararo (4 pts)

7. Jack Miller (3 pts)

8. Maverick Viñales (2 pts)

9. Raúl Fernández (1 pts)

10. Fabio Di Ginannantonio (0 pts).

6:26 PMan hour ago

Marco Bezzecchi takes first Indian pole position in MotoGP

The Italian driver took pole position for the Indian Grand Prix. This is his third of the year and the ninth of his career. In a classification where the two slingshots have surprised with a 5th and 6th position. 

 

Behind will start Jorge Martin and the World Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia.

 

6:21 PMan hour ago

Starting grid for the Indian Grand Prix

1. Marco Bezzecchi 
2. Jorge Martín
3. Francesco Bagnaia
4. Luca Marini
5. Joan Mir
6. Marc Márquez 
7. Johann Zarco
8. Fabio Quartararo
9. Maverick Viñales
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Raúl Fernández
12. Álex Márquez (*)
13. Fabio Di Giannantonio
14. Brad Binder
15. Takaaki Nakagami
16. Jack Miller
17. Franco Morbidelli
18. Augusto Fernández
19. Miguel Oliveira
20. Pol Espargaró
21. Stefan Bradl
22. Michele Pirro
6:16 PMan hour ago

MotoGP grid for 2024

This past week has seen two changes in the MotoGP market with the departure of Franco Morbidelli who leaves Yamaha five years later and signs for Pramac Ducati, after Zarco will leave that seat vacant. 

It has also been confirmed that Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami will remain with the Honda RC213V. In the Japanese team there is a decision that can move the whole market and is the future of Marc Marquez who has confirmed that he will clarify it between India and Japan where the doubts that he will remain at Honda are more than questioned by the performance of the bike this year. 

Right now there are only two places left to fill on the grid which are the GasGas Factory Racing where Pol Espargaró is already confirmed, but a second rider is missing and also the Gresini Racing MotoGP with Álex Márquez and with the doubt of whether his brother Marc will be his teammate that will be resolved in the coming days.

This is the current state of the grid for 2024:

6:11 PM2 hours ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, located in Greater Noida. It was inaugurated on October 18, 2011 and has a capacity for 110,000 spectators. It has a length of 5'137 kilometers and 16 turns.
Photo: DAZN
Photo: DAZN
6:06 PM2 hours ago

Indian Grand Prix

Two weeks later after the San Marino Grand Prix, the Spanish Motocycling World Championship returns, where it will be the first time that the MotoGP riders race at this track. Bagnaia arrives to this new appointment as leader of the World Championship, although he has seen his advantage reduced in the last weekend. Right now the Italian has a lead of 36 points over Jorge Martin and 65 more than his compatriot Marco Bezzecchi.
6:01 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Indian Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this race.
