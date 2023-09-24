Grand Prix of India LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Indian Grand Prix here
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Indian Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the MotoGP race at the Indian Grand Prix?
Argentina: 4:00 AM
Bolivia: 3:00 AM
Brazil: 4:00 AM
Chile: 3:00 AM
Colombia: 2:00 AM
Ecuador: 2:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Paraguay: 5:00 AM
Peru: 5:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 5:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 14:30 AM
Fourth win for Jorge Martin in a sprint race
Jorge Martín, after winning the sprint race, commented that "it was a stressful race". "The track was complicated, but I understood it immediately. I tried to control the distance with respect to 'Pecco' and feel comfortable. Tomorrow will be a tough race, in which we have to count on Marco Bezzecchi", added the rider from Madrid.
Oh baby a triple! ✅— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
The double in Misano and now the #TissotSprint win in India! 🥇🏆🥇
Unstoppable Martinator! 👊#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jbDi0wy5TF
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts)
3. Marc Márquez (7 pts)
4. Brad Binder (6 pts)
5. Marco Bezzecchi (5 pts)
6. Fabio Quartararo (4 pts)
7. Jack Miller (3 pts)
8. Maverick Viñales (2 pts)
9. Raúl Fernández (1 pts)
10. Fabio Di Ginannantonio (0 pts).
Marco Bezzecchi takes first Indian pole position in MotoGP
Behind will start Jorge Martin and the World Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia.
It's POLE for Bezzecchi! 🌶️— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023
He makes history to be the first #IndianGP pole-sitter! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DjrTupD6jj
Starting grid for the Indian Grand Prix
2. Jorge Martín
3. Francesco Bagnaia
4. Luca Marini
5. Joan Mir
6. Marc Márquez
7. Johann Zarco
8. Fabio Quartararo
9. Maverick Viñales
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Raúl Fernández
12. Álex Márquez (*)
13. Fabio Di Giannantonio
14. Brad Binder
15. Takaaki Nakagami
16. Jack Miller
17. Franco Morbidelli
18. Augusto Fernández
19. Miguel Oliveira
20. Pol Espargaró
21. Stefan Bradl
22. Michele Pirro
MotoGP grid for 2024
It has also been confirmed that Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami will remain with the Honda RC213V. In the Japanese team there is a decision that can move the whole market and is the future of Marc Marquez who has confirmed that he will clarify it between India and Japan where the doubts that he will remain at Honda are more than questioned by the performance of the bike this year.
Right now there are only two places left to fill on the grid which are the GasGas Factory Racing where Pol Espargaró is already confirmed, but a second rider is missing and also the Gresini Racing MotoGP with Álex Márquez and with the doubt of whether his brother Marc will be his teammate that will be resolved in the coming days.
This is the current state of the grid for 2024: