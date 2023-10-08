Grand Prix of Qatar LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1
1:00 AM10 minutes ago

12:55 AM15 minutes ago

How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Qatar Grand Prix?

12:50 AM20 minutes ago

What time is the Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

12:45 AM25 minutes ago

Top-8 of the sprint race

1. Oscar Piastri (8 pts)

2. Max Verstappen (7 pts)

3. Lando Norris (6 pts)

4. George Russell (5 pts)

5. Lewis Hamilon (4 pts)

6. Carlos Sainz (3 pts)

7. Albon  (2 pts)

8. Fernando Alonso (1 pts)

12:40 AM30 minutes ago

Max Verstappen is already world champion

The Dutch driver has won his third Formula 1 world championship in a row by finishing second in the sprint race. Max Verstappen had to finish sixth and after Sergio Perez's incident in the sprint race he was automatically proclaimed champion. 

 

With this title, the Dutchman has already equaled the championships of drivers who have left their mark on this competition, such as Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna.

12:35 AM35 minutes ago

Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix

1. Verstappen

2. Russell

3. Hamilton

4. Fernando Alonso

5. Leclerc

6. Piastri

7. Gasly

8. Ocon

9. Bottas

10. Norris

11. Tsunoda

12. Carlos Sainz

13. Sergio Pérez
14. Albon
15. Hulkenberg
16. Sargeant
17. Stroll
18. Lawson
19. Magnussen
20. Zhou

12:30 AM40 minutes ago

This will be the second race in the history of Qatar.

Qatar's only Grand Prix in Formula 1 took place in 2021 where Lewis Hamilton won and was joined on the podium by Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

 

There will be Qatar for a long time in Formula 1, as an agreement has been reached for Qatar to host its Grand Prix for at least ten years.

12:25 AMan hour ago

Circuit

The race will be held at the Losail International Circuit. Located 28 kilometers from Doha and has a length of 5.4 kilometers. It has 16 turns, six to the left and ten to the right. It has a capacity for 52000 spectators.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Qatar Grand Prix

Important appointment in the Formula 1 World Championship, because Max Verstappen has the first chance to win the world championship. This will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season of the year. The Dutchman arrives in Asia with a 177-point lead over his teammate, Mexican Sergio Perez.
12:15 AMan hour ago

