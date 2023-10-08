Grand Prix of Qatar LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Qatar Grand Prix?
What time is the Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Top-8 of the sprint race
2. Max Verstappen (7 pts)
3. Lando Norris (6 pts)
4. George Russell (5 pts)
5. Lewis Hamilon (4 pts)
6. Carlos Sainz (3 pts)
7. Albon (2 pts)
8. Fernando Alonso (1 pts)
Max Verstappen is already world champion
With this title, the Dutchman has already equaled the championships of drivers who have left their mark on this competition, such as Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna.
Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix
2. Russell
3. Hamilton
4. Fernando Alonso
5. Leclerc
6. Piastri
7. Gasly
8. Ocon
9. Bottas
10. Norris
11. Tsunoda
12. Carlos Sainz
13. Sergio Pérez
14. Albon
15. Hulkenberg
16. Sargeant
17. Stroll
18. Lawson
19. Magnussen
20. Zhou
This will be the second race in the history of Qatar.
There will be Qatar for a long time in Formula 1, as an agreement has been reached for Qatar to host its Grand Prix for at least ten years.