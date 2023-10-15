Grand Prix of Indonesia LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Indonesian Grand Prix in MotoGP?
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Jorge Martín wins the sprint and is now the leader of the World Championship
NEW CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER! 👏@88jorgemartin has turned 2023 on its head! 🔄#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/zgC128dn0I— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 14, 2023
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Luca Marini (9 pts)
3. Marco Bezzecchi (7 pts)
4. Maverick Viñales (6 pts)
5. Fabio Quartararo(5 pts)
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (4 pts)
7. Enea Bastianini (3 pts)
8 Francesco Bagnaia (2 pts)
9. Jack Miller (1 pto)
10. Miguel Oliveira (0 pts).
First pole position for Luca Marini
POLE POSITION for @Luca_Marini_97! 🙌— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 14, 2023
The Q1 hero takes his first in the #MotoGP class! 🔥#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/FEwSvfzxK5
Starting grid of the Indonesian Grand Prix
2. M. Viñales
3. A. Espargaró
4. Quartararo
5. Binder
6. J. Martín
7. Di Giannantonio
8. M. Márquez
9. Bezzecchi
10. Miller
11. Bastianini
12. Oliveira
13. F. Bagnaia
14. J. Zarco
15. F. Morbidelli
16. Pol Espargaró
17. Raúl Fernández
18. Augusto Fernández
19. Joan Mir
20. T. Nakagami
21: Alex Rins
Marc Márquez changes team
Gresini Racing will be Marc Márquez's new team next season. He will be accompanied as teammate by his brother, Álex Márquez.
Only one precedent in MotoGP at the Indonesian Grand Prix
