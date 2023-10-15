Grand Prix of Indonesia LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Indonesian Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Mandalika International Circuit.
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Indonesian Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Indonesian Grand Prix on TV, your option is ESPN.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Indonesian Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the start time of the race in several countries
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Jorge Martín wins the sprint and is now the leader of the World Championship

The Spanish rider won again in the sprint race and overtook Bagnaia in the World Championship standings. On the other hand, Ducati has been proclaimed constructors' champion after a hat-trick with Marini and Bezzecchi on the podium.

 

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Luca Marini (9 pts)

3. Marco Bezzecchi (7 pts)

4. Maverick Viñales (6 pts)

5. Fabio Quartararo(5 pts)

6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (4 pts)

7. Enea Bastianini (3 pts)

8 Francesco Bagnaia (2 pts)

9. Jack Miller (1 pto)

10. Miguel Oliveira (0 pts).

 

First pole position for Luca Marini

The Italian was the fastest in qualifying where he achieved his first pole position and the Mandalika circuit record. The favorites, such as Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia had a bad day in qualifying.

 

 

Starting grid of the Indonesian Grand Prix

1. Marini

2. M. Viñales

3. A. Espargaró

4. Quartararo

5. Binder

6. J. Martín

7. Di Giannantonio

8. M. Márquez

9. Bezzecchi

10. Miller

11. Bastianini

12. Oliveira

13. F. Bagnaia

14. J. Zarco

15. F. Morbidelli

16. Pol Espargaró

17. Raúl Fernández

18. Augusto Fernández

19. Joan Mir

20. T. Nakagami

21: Alex Rins

Marc Márquez changes team

The eight-time world champion, six of them in MotoGP, decided after making the podium at the Grand Prix of Japan, to leave Honda after eleven years. The rider from Cervera will finish the season with the Japanese brand and next season he will ride a Ducati. 

 

Gresini Racing will be Marc Márquez's new team next season. He will be accompanied as teammate by his brother, Álex Márquez.

 

Only one precedent in MotoGP at the Indonesian Grand Prix

For the second time in the history of MotoGP, the race will be held in Indonesia. On the first occasion, last year, the winner of the race was the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira on KTM. Frenchmen Zarco and Quartararo joined him on the podium.

 

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, a street circuit located in Mandalika. It was inaugurated on November 12, 2021. It has a length of 4'3 kilometers with 17 turns, 11 right turns and six left turns. In addition to a capacity for almost 200,000 spectators.

 

Indonesian Grand Prix

The Indonesian Grand Prix comes two weeks after the last weekend in Japan. Now it will be three consecutive weekends of MotoGP races. The World Championship is red hot and has arrived in Indonesia with Bagnaia as leader, but only three points ahead of Jorge Martin.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Indonesian Grand Prix in MotoGP

We will offer you the pre-race analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
