Australian Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

Stay tuned to follow the Australian Grand Prix
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Australian Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Australian Grand Prix in MotoGP?
Argentina: 01:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 00:00 hrs.
Brazil: 00:00 hrs.
Chile: 23:00 hrs.
Colombia: 23:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 23:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 00:00 hrs.
Peru: 23:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs.
Greece: 7:00 hrs.
Serbia: 6:00 hrs
MotoGP World Ranking
2. Jorge Martín: 328
3. Marco Bezzecchi: 283
4. Brad Binder: 211
5. Aleix Espargaró: 177
6. Maverick Viñales: 165
7. Johann Zarco: 162
8. Luca Marini: 144
9. Jack Miller: 135
10. Fabio Quartararo: 132
11. Àlex Márquez: 108
12. Franco Morbidelli: 79
13. Miguel Oliveira: 73
14. Fabio Di Giannantonio: 70
15. Augusto Fernandez: 67
16. Marc Márquez: 64
17. Álex Rins: 54
18. Takaaki Nakagami: 50
19. Raul Fernandez: 39
20. Enea Bastianini: 36
21. Dani Pedrosa: 32
22. Joan Mir: 20
23. Pol Espargaró 12
24.Lorenzo Savador: 9
25. Jonas Folger: 9
26.Stefan Bradl: 8
27. Michele Pirro: 5
28. Danilo Petrucci: 5
29. Cal Crutchlow: 3
30. Iker Lecuona: 0
Bagnaia and Marc Márquez will have to go through Q1
These ten riders plus Zarco were the riders who qualified for Q2 directly.
Restructuring of the schedule: The race is moved to another day
Last Australian Grand Prix winners
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Marco Melandri
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Casey Stoner
2010: Casey Stoner
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Casey Stoner
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Valentino Rossi
2015: Marc Marquez
2016: Cal Crutchlow
2017: Marc Marquez
2018: Maverick Viñales
2019: Marc Márquez
2022: Alex Rins
The rider who has won the most times in the premier class of motorcycling in Australia has been Casey Stoner with a total of six, five won by Valentino Rossi and three by Marc Márquez. While the team that has won the most times has been Honda with nine triumphs, although it does not get it since 2019.
