Australian Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Australian Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Australian Grand Prix on television, your option is ESPN.

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Australian Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the start time of the race in several countries

Argentina: 01:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 00:00 hrs.
Brazil: 00:00 hrs.
Chile: 23:00 hrs.
Colombia: 23:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 23:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 00:00 hrs.
Peru: 23:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs.
Greece: 7:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 6:00 hrs

MotoGP World Ranking

1. Francesco Bagnaia: 346

2. Jorge Martín: 328

3. Marco Bezzecchi: 283

4. Brad Binder: 211

5. Aleix Espargaró: 177

6. Maverick Viñales: 165

7. Johann Zarco: 162

8. Luca Marini: 144

9. Jack Miller: 135

10. Fabio Quartararo: 132

11. Àlex Márquez: 108

12. Franco Morbidelli: 79

13. Miguel Oliveira: 73

14. Fabio Di Giannantonio: 70

15. Augusto Fernandez: 67

16. Marc Márquez: 64

17. Álex Rins: 54

18. Takaaki Nakagami: 50

19. Raul Fernandez: 39

20. Enea Bastianini: 36

21. Dani Pedrosa: 32

22. Joan Mir: 20

23. Pol Espargaró 12

24.Lorenzo Savador: 9

25. Jonas Folger: 9

26.Stefan Bradl: 8

27. Michele Pirro: 5

28. Danilo Petrucci: 5

29. Cal Crutchlow: 3

30. Iker Lecuona: 0

Bagnaia and Marc Márquez will have to go through Q1

In MotoGP practice 2 is decided the pass to Q2 of the top ten. In that one has been left out the leader of the World Championship, Pecco Bagnaia, who will have to go through Q1. Recall that in Indonesia he started from 11th position and ended up winning. Another who has been left out has been Marc Marquez finishing 16th in free practice 2, just behind his brother and future teammate. 

 

These ten riders plus Zarco were the riders who qualified for Q2 directly.

 

Restructuring of the schedule: The race is moved to another day

Finally the race will be held this Friday night in Mexico, and on Saturday in Australia. The reason has been the weather conditions that are expected on Sunday a day marked by rain and strong gusts of wind. Therefore the sprint race is delayed to the day the long race was scheduled and will be held only if conditions permit.

 

Last Australian Grand Prix winners

2002: Valentino Rossi

2003: Valentino Rossi

2004: Valentino Rossi

2005: Valentino Rossi

2006: Marco Melandri

2007: Casey Stoner

2008: Casey Stoner

2009: Casey Stoner

2010: Casey Stoner

2011: Casey Stoner

2012: Casey Stoner

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Valentino Rossi

2015: Marc Marquez

2016: Cal Crutchlow

2017: Marc Marquez

2018: Maverick Viñales

2019: Marc Márquez

2022: Alex Rins

The rider who has won the most times in the premier class of motorcycling in Australia has been Casey Stoner with a total of six, five won by Valentino Rossi and three by Marc Márquez. While the team that has won the most times has been Honda with nine triumphs, although it does not get it since 2019.

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Phillip Island Circuit, located in Vitoria. This circuit was inaugurated in 1956 and has a length of 4'445 kilometers. It has a total of 12 turns, seven to the left and five to the right. It has a capacity for 53000 spectators.

 

Australian Grand Prix

Race in Oceania, one week after Indonesia. The Australian Grand Prix arrives with the World Championship red hot, after an exchange of leaders after the race. Right now Pecco Bagnaia is the leader of the MotoGP World Championship with a gap of 18 points over Jorge Martin.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Australian Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
