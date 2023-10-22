Grand Prix of the United States LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1
What time is the United States Grand Prix in Formula 1?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Bolivia: 14:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Chile: 3:00 PM

Colombia: 13:00 AM

Ecuador: 13:00 AM

United States (ET): 2:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 13:00 AM

Paraguay: 3:00 PM

Peru: 13:00 AM in

Uruguay: 4:00 PM

Max Verstappen wins the sprint race

The Dutch driver wins the sprint race despite already being world champion. Max only suffered at the start where he had to suffer after Charles Leclerc's attack. Sergio Pérez finished in fifth position.

 

After winning, he commented that "it was a very tight start, but after that we were able to do our race, controlling the pace a little. At the end of the race, I had fun pushing a little harder. Tomorrow will be a little more difficult , since I start sixth and we will have to come back."

 

Top-8 of the sprint race

1. Max Verstappen (8 pts)

2. Lewis Hamilon (7 pts)

3. Charles Leclerc (6 pts)

4. Lando Norris (5 pts)

5. Sergio Pérez (4 pts)

6. Carlos Sainz (3 pts)

7. Gasly (2 pts)

8. George Russell (1 pts)

 

Starting grid of the United States Grand Prix

1. Leclerc

2. Norris

3. Hamilton

4. Sainz

5. Russell

6. Verstappen

7. Gasly

8. Ocon

9. Checo Pérez

10. Piastri

11. Tsunoda

12. Zhou

13. Bottas

14. Magnussen

15. Ricciardo

16. Hulkenberg

17. Alonso

18. Albon

19. Stroll

20. Sargeant

Latest winners of the United States Grand Prix

1959: Bruce McLaren 

1960: Stirling Moss

1961: Innes Ireland 

1962: Jim Clark

1963: Graham Hill 

1964: Graham Hill

1965: Graham Hill 

1966:  Jim Clark

1967: Jim Clark 

1968: Jackie Stewart

1969: Jochen Rindt 

1970: Emerson Fittipaldi 

1971: François Cevert 

1972: Jackie Stewart

1973: Ronnie Peterson 

1974: Carlos Reutemann 

1975: Niki Lauda

1976: James Hunt 

1977: James Hunt

1978: Carlos Reutemann 

1979: Gilles Villeneuve

1980: Alan Jones 

1984: Keke Rosberg 

1989: Alain Prost 

1990: Ayrton Senna

1991: Ayrton Senna 

2000: Michael Schumacher 

2001: Mika Häkkinen 

2002: Rubens Barrichello

2003: Michael Schumacher 

2004: Michael Schumacher 

2005: Michael Schumacher 

2006: Michael Schumacher

2007: Lewis Hamilton

2012: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2014: Lewis Hamilton 

2015: Lewis Hamilton

2016: Lewis Hamilton

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Kimi Räikkönen

2019: Valtteri Bottas

2021: Max Verstappen 

2022: Max Verstappen 

 

The driver who has won the United States Grand Prix the most times has been Lewis Hamilton with six, while Michael Schumacher has won five times. While the manufacturer with the most victories on this circuit is Ferrari with ten victories

The circuit

The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas, located in the city of Austin. This was inaugurated in October 2012 and has a capacity for 150,000 spectators. It has 20 curves, 11 to the left and nine to the right. The length of the circuit is 5.5 kilometers

 

United States Grand Prix

15 days after the Qatar Grand Prix and with Max Verstappen already world champion, the United States Grand Prix is ​​held. This will be the 18th round of the world championship in Formula 1
