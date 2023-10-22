Grand Prix of the United States LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow the United States Grand Prix
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the United States Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option
What time is the United States Grand Prix in Formula 1?
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Bolivia: 14:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 13:00 AM
Ecuador: 13:00 AM
United States (ET): 2:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 AM
Paraguay: 3:00 PM
Peru: 13:00 AM in
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Max Verstappen wins the sprint race
After winning, he commented that "it was a very tight start, but after that we were able to do our race, controlling the pace a little. At the end of the race, I had fun pushing a little harder. Tomorrow will be a little more difficult , since I start sixth and we will have to come back."
Top-8 of the sprint race
2. Lewis Hamilon (7 pts)
3. Charles Leclerc (6 pts)
4. Lando Norris (5 pts)
5. Sergio Pérez (4 pts)
6. Carlos Sainz (3 pts)
7. Gasly (2 pts)
8. George Russell (1 pts)
Starting grid of the United States Grand Prix
2. Norris
3. Hamilton
4. Sainz
5. Russell
6. Verstappen
7. Gasly
8. Ocon
9. Checo Pérez
10. Piastri
11. Tsunoda
12. Zhou
13. Bottas
14. Magnussen
15. Ricciardo
16. Hulkenberg
17. Alonso
18. Albon
19. Stroll
20. Sargeant
Latest winners of the United States Grand Prix
1960: Stirling Moss
1961: Innes Ireland
1962: Jim Clark
1963: Graham Hill
1964: Graham Hill
1965: Graham Hill
1966: Jim Clark
1967: Jim Clark
1968: Jackie Stewart
1969: Jochen Rindt
1970: Emerson Fittipaldi
1971: François Cevert
1972: Jackie Stewart
1973: Ronnie Peterson
1974: Carlos Reutemann
1975: Niki Lauda
1976: James Hunt
1977: James Hunt
1978: Carlos Reutemann
1979: Gilles Villeneuve
1980: Alan Jones
1984: Keke Rosberg
1989: Alain Prost
1990: Ayrton Senna
1991: Ayrton Senna
2000: Michael Schumacher
2001: Mika Häkkinen
2002: Rubens Barrichello
2003: Michael Schumacher
2004: Michael Schumacher
2005: Michael Schumacher
2006: Michael Schumacher
2007: Lewis Hamilton
2012: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Kimi Räikkönen
2019: Valtteri Bottas
2021: Max Verstappen
2022: Max Verstappen
The driver who has won the United States Grand Prix the most times has been Lewis Hamilton with six, while Michael Schumacher has won five times. While the manufacturer with the most victories on this circuit is Ferrari with ten victories
The circuit