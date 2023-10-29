Grand Prix of Thailand LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and Watch Race MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Jorge Martín wins his seventh race in a sprint to cut points in the World Championship
The rider from Madrid was happy after the end of Saturday's sprint race: "This was the plan. I tried to save a little more rubber at the beginning and, in the middle of the race, it was time to push a little harder".
Delivering the goods! ✅@88jorgemartin puts the pressure back on @PeccoBagnaia in the championship chase! 😈#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/pOgFcyYSX1— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 28, 2023
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Brad Binder (9 pts)
3. Luca Marini (7 pts)
4. Marc Márquez (6 pts)
5. Aleix Espargaró (5 pts)
6. Marco Bezzecchi (4 pts)
7. Francesco Bagnaia (3 pts)
8th Alex Márquez (2 pts)
9. Johann Zarco (1 pto)
10. Jack Miller (0 pts).
Thailand Grand Prix Starting Grid
2. Luca Marini
3. Aleix Espargaró
4. Marco Bezzecchi
5. Brad Binder
6. Francesco Bagnaia
7. Álex Márquez
8. Marc Márquez
9. Maverick Viñales
10. Fabio Quartararo
11. Johann Zarco
12. Augusto Fernández
13. Fabio Di Giannantonio
14. Raúl Fernández
15. Jack Miller
16. Takaaki Nakagami
17. Pol Espargaró
18. Franco Morbidelli
19. Joan Mir
20. Miguel Oliveira
21. Enea Bastianini
Fourth MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Thailand
The winners have been:
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2022: Miguel Oliveira
Honda with two victories and Marc Márquez also with two wins in Thailand have reigned the most in this Grand Prix.
