Grand Prix of Thailand LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and Watch Race MotoGP
Update Live Commentary
What time is the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix?

This is the start time of the race in several countries
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Jorge Martín wins his seventh race in a sprint to cut points in the World Championship

Jorge Martín dominated from start to finish, adding 12 points in the World Championship and closing the gap on Bagnaia. Now 18 points in total over the Italian. Pecco' did not have a good sprint race and finished in seventh position, scoring only three points. 

 

The rider from Madrid was happy after the end of Saturday's sprint race: "This was the plan. I tried to save a little more rubber at the beginning and, in the middle of the race, it was time to push a little harder".

 

 

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Brad Binder (9 pts)

3. Luca Marini (7 pts)

4. Marc Márquez (6 pts)

5. Aleix Espargaró (5 pts)

6. Marco Bezzecchi (4 pts)

7. Francesco Bagnaia (3 pts)

8th Alex Márquez (2 pts)

9. Johann Zarco (1 pto)

10.  Jack Miller (0 pts).

 

Thailand Grand Prix Starting Grid

1. Jorge Martín
2. Luca Marini
3. Aleix Espargaró
4. Marco Bezzecchi
5. Brad Binder
6. Francesco Bagnaia
7. Álex Márquez
8. Marc Márquez 
9. Maverick Viñales
10. Fabio Quartararo
11. Johann Zarco
12. Augusto Fernández
13. Fabio Di Giannantonio
14. Raúl Fernández
15. Jack Miller
16. Takaaki Nakagami
17. Pol Espargaró
18. Franco Morbidelli
19. Joan Mir
20. Miguel Oliveira
21. Enea Bastianini
Fourth MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of Thailand

In 2018 is the year in which the first Thai Grand Prix was held. After two consecutive years it was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus. While last year it was resumed again. 

The winners have been:

 

2018: Marc Márquez

2019: Marc Márquez

2022: Miguel Oliveira

 

Honda with two victories and Marc Márquez also with two wins in Thailand have reigned the most in this Grand Prix.

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Chang International Circuit, located in the city of Buriam. It was inaugurated in 2014. It has a length of 4'454 kilometers, in addition to 12 turns, five to the left and seven to the right. In addition to having a capacity for 100,000 spectators.

 

Thailand Grand Prix

One week after the Australian Grand Prix where the race was held on Saturday due to the forecast of rain. In addition, the sprint was suspended, as the rain prevented it. We arrived in Thailand with the World Championship red hot. Bagnania continues to lead the championship with 27 points over the Spaniard Jorge Martin.
