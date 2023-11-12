Grand Prix of Malaysia LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Malaysian Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Sepang International Circuit.
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Malaysian Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Malaysian Grand Prix on TV, your option is ESPN.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Malaysian Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the start time of the race in several countries
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Bagnaia and Jorge Martin push for the World Championship

Right now 13 points between the Italian and the Spaniard in the fight for the world championship. 'Pecco' Bagnaia is looking to revalidate the title after winning his first one in 2022, while Jorge Martin is looking for his first one. Both riders compete with the same weapons, a Ducati. So a more than exciting end of the World Championship is expected. 

 

This is how the MotoGP World Championship standings are at the moment.

 

Repsol Honda Team is still looking for a rider

After the departure of Marc Márquez and with the confirmation of Joan Mir as a rider of the Japanese bike there is still a gap. It is not yet closed and we only have three Grand Prix to conclude the 2023 season. 

 

They have few options because the grid is practically closed. From within the team they are considering Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Pol Espargaró. Although in recent weeks the possible arrival of Fermín Aldeguer, who is only 18 years old, has been rumored. He is currently in Moto 2

 

Marc Márquez's farewell at Honda is coming to an end

The rider from Cervera still has three races left in the Repsol Honda Team, where he has achieved so many victories, podiums and world championships. However, he has also suffered in the last two years with the bike and that has led him to make the most difficult decision of his life. Finally, next season he will be with a Ducati, Gresini, also accompanied by his brother Álex Márquez.

 

Winners of the Malaysian Grand Prix

2002: Max Biaggi

2003: Valentino Rossi

2004: Valentino Rossi

2005: Loris Capirossi

2006: Valentino Rossi

2007: Casey Stoner

2008: Valentino Rossi

2009: Casey Stoner

2010: Valentino Rossi

2012: Dani Pedrosa

2013: Dani Pedrosa

2014: Marc Marquez

2015: Dani Pedrosa

2016: Andrea Doviszioso

2017: Andrea Doviszioso

2018: Marc Marquez

2019: Maverick Viñales

2022: Francesco Bagnaia

The rider who has won the most times here in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with five victories. While with three is Dani Pedrosa and with two Marc Marquez, as the rider who still runs and has won the most at the Sepang circuit.

Circuit

The race will be held at the Sepang International Circuit, located about 40 kilometers from Kuala Lumpur. This circuit was inaugurated in March 1999 and has a capacity for 130,000 spectators. It has a length of 5'45 kilometers and 15 turns, five to the left and ten to the right.

 

Race Preview

Antepenultimate round of the MotoGP World Championship 2023. It comes after a 14-day break for the riders to prepare for the final straight of the world championship. The fight for the title is red hot. Because right now they arrive in Malaysia with Bagnaia as leader of the World Championship with 389 points, 13 more than Jorge Martin who is second.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Malaysian Grand Prix in MotoGP

We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
