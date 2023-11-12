Grand Prix of Malaysia LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Malaysian Grand Prix
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Malaysian Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Malaysian Grand Prix in MotoGP?
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 8:00 hrs.
Mexico: 01:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Bagnaia and Jorge Martin push for the World Championship
This is how the MotoGP World Championship standings are at the moment.
Repsol Honda Team is still looking for a rider
They have few options because the grid is practically closed. From within the team they are considering Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Pol Espargaró. Although in recent weeks the possible arrival of Fermín Aldeguer, who is only 18 years old, has been rumored. He is currently in Moto 2
Marc Márquez's farewell at Honda is coming to an end
Winners of the Malaysian Grand Prix
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Loris Capirossi
2006: Valentino Rossi
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Casey Stoner
2010: Valentino Rossi
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Dani Pedrosa
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Dani Pedrosa
2016: Andrea Doviszioso
2017: Andrea Doviszioso
2018: Marc Marquez
2019: Maverick Viñales
2022: Francesco Bagnaia
The rider who has won the most times here in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with five victories. While with three is Dani Pedrosa and with two Marc Marquez, as the rider who still runs and has won the most at the Sepang circuit.
