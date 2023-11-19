Grand Prix of Qatar LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

What time is the Qatar Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the start time of the race in several countries


Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Jorge Martín wins the sprint and the World Cup will be decided in Valencia

Jorge Martin's comeback to cut points in the MotoGP World Championship and this result means that the World Championship will be decided in Valencia. Regardless of tomorrow's result Bagnaia will not be able to lift his second title in Qatar. 

 

Eighth victory in the sprint for the Spaniard who moves to seven points in the World Championship. After the end of the race he said: "I thought I was going to be strong, I had the potential to win, but I had a bad start and I had to row and come back. It wasn't easy, but in the end I was super strong. Winning today was very important, we recovered points, but tomorrow is the big day".

 

 

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (9 pts)

3. Luca Marini (7 pts)

4. Alex Márquez (6 pts)

5. Francesco Bagnaia (5 pts)

6. Maverick Viñales (4 pts)

7. Brad Binder (3 pts)

8. Fabio Quartararo (2 pts)

9. Augusto Fernández (1 pto)

10.  Johann Zarco (0 pts).

 

 

Third pole position in MotoGP for Luca Marini

The Italian rider, Luca Marini, has taken his second pole position of the season after doing so in Indonesia. This is his third pole position in the MotoGP class. In addition Marini has achieved the circuit record

 

 

Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix

1. Luca Marini 
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio
2. Álex Márquez
3. Francesco Bagnaia 
5. Jorge Martín 
6. Johann Zarco
7. Marc Márquez 
8. Maverick Viñales
9. Raúl Fernández
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Brad Binder
12. Augusto Fernández
13. Enea Bastianini
14. Fabio Quartararo
15. Enea Bastianini
16. Jack Miller
17. Miguel Oliveira
18. Franco Morbidelli
19. Pol Espargaró
20. Joan Mir
21. Iker Lecuona
22. Takaaki Nakagami
Qatar Grand Prix Winners

2004: Sete Gibernau

2005: Valentino Rossi

2006: Valentino Rossi

2007: Casey Stoner

2008: Casey Stoner

2009: Casey Stoner

2010: Valentino Rossi

2011: Casey Stoner

2012: Jorge Lorenzo

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Marc Marquez

2015: Valentino Rossi

2016: Jorge Lorenzo

2017: Maverick Viñales

2018: Andrea Dovizioso

2019: Andrea Dovizioso

2021: Maverick Viñales

2022: Enea Bastianini 

The riders who have won the most times at this circuit have been Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner with four victories each. While Yamaha with nine is the team that has won the most times there.

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Losail International Circuit, located 28 kilometers from the capital of Qatar, Doha. This circuit was inaugurated on October 2, 2004. It has a capacity for 52,000 spectators, 16 turns, six left turns, ten right turns, and a length of 5'380 kilometers.
Penultimate race of the year

We reach the penultimate round of the MotoGP World Championship 2023 and everything is still to be decided. Pecco Bagnaia' and Jorge Martin are still fighting for the World Championship and we come to a race that can be decisive. Right now the Italian is the leader and arrives in Qatar with 14 points ahead of Jorge Martin.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
