Grand Prix of Qatar LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Qatar
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Qatar Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Qatar Grand Prix in MotoGP?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Jorge Martín wins the sprint and the World Cup will be decided in Valencia
Eighth victory in the sprint for the Spaniard who moves to seven points in the World Championship. After the end of the race he said: "I thought I was going to be strong, I had the potential to win, but I had a bad start and I had to row and come back. It wasn't easy, but in the end I was super strong. Winning today was very important, we recovered points, but tomorrow is the big day".
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (9 pts)
3. Luca Marini (7 pts)
4. Alex Márquez (6 pts)
5. Francesco Bagnaia (5 pts)
6. Maverick Viñales (4 pts)
7. Brad Binder (3 pts)
8. Fabio Quartararo (2 pts)
9. Augusto Fernández (1 pto)
10. Johann Zarco (0 pts).
Third pole position in MotoGP for Luca Marini
Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio
2. Álex Márquez
3. Francesco Bagnaia
5. Jorge Martín
6. Johann Zarco
7. Marc Márquez
8. Maverick Viñales
9. Raúl Fernández
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Brad Binder
12. Augusto Fernández
13. Enea Bastianini
14. Fabio Quartararo
16. Jack Miller
17. Miguel Oliveira
18. Franco Morbidelli
19. Pol Espargaró
20. Joan Mir
21. Iker Lecuona
22. Takaaki Nakagami
Qatar Grand Prix Winners
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Valentino Rossi
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Casey Stoner
2010: Valentino Rossi
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Valentino Rossi
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Maverick Viñales
2018: Andrea Dovizioso
2019: Andrea Dovizioso
2021: Maverick Viñales
2022: Enea Bastianini
The riders who have won the most times at this circuit have been Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner with four victories each. While Yamaha with nine is the team that has won the most times there.