Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Formula 1
Photo: VAVEL

Update Live Commentary
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Yas Marina circuit.
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race in Formula 1

If you want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option

What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race in Formula 1?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13:00 AM

Australia: 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Another pole for Max Verstappen

The Dutch driver continues to be the clear dominator of this course and today he achieved another pole position, number 12 of the season. He has surpassed Charles Leclerc and Piastri.

 

After achieving pole, Max pointed out that "we had difficulties all weekend, but we have improved the car for the 'qualy'. I don't know how good we will be in the race, normally we go quite well."

 

 

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid

1. Verstappen
2. Leclerc
3. Piastri
4. Russel
5. Norris
6. Tsunoda
7. Alonso
8. Hulkemberg
9. 'Checo' Pérez
10. Gasly
11. Hamilton
12. Ocon
13. Stroll
14. Albon
15. Ricciardo
16. Sainz
17. Magnussen
18. Bottas
19. Zhou
20. Sargeant
No movements for 2024

For the first time in many years all the drivers will continue next season, so there will be no movements. Furthermore, no driver will have to be fired a priori in this Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, since they will all remain in their same teams.

 

Latest winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

2009: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Sebastian Vettel

2011: Lewis Hamilton

2012: Kimi Raikkonen

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2015: Nico Rosberg

2016: Lewis Hamilton

2017: Valtteri Bottas

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Lewis Hamilton

2020: Max Verstappen

2021: Max Verstappen

2022: Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton with five victories here is the driver who has won here the most times. While with three there are Sebastin Vettel and Max Verstappen

The circuit

The race will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit, located in the United Arab Emirates. This was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators. This has 16 curves, nine to the left and seven to the right, in addition to a length of 5,281 meters

 

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Last Grand Prix of the 2023 season with Max Verstappen already decided. In addition to the runner-up finish for Sergio Pérez. Although in this last event of the year the runner-up between Mercedes and Ferrari has yet to be decided. The German team is four points ahead for now
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Formula 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
