Grand Prix of Valencia LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow the Valencia Grand Prix
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option
What time is the Valencia Grand Prix in MotoGP?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Jorge Martín wins the sprint and will fight the World Cup until the end
The man from Madrid, after winning the race on Saturday, commented that he had taken the chance running with the middle and the soft back, "we were going a little to the limit, but I gave it my all. It was going for the victory or falling. Hopefully tomorrow with the right tires we will win.
🏁 #TissotSprint 🏁— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 25, 2023
It's all or nothing for tomorrow! @88jorgemartin storms to his 9th win on a Saturday 🥇#ValenciaGP 🏁 | #PECCOvsMARTIN pic.twitter.com/2LFyQPWj0s
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Brad Binder (9 pts)
3. Marc Márquez (7 pts)
4. Maverick Viñales (6 pts)
5. Francesco Bagnaia (5 pts)
6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (4 pts)
7.Marco Bezzecchi (3 pts)
8. Alex Márquez (2 pts)
9. Johann Zarco (1 pto)
10. Augusto Fernández (0 pts).
Viñales achieves his first pole with the Aprilia
POOOOOOOLE POSITION FOR TOP GUN! 🚀— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 25, 2023
Maverick Viñales is the first rider to set a 1:28 around Valencia! Hats off👏#ValenciaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fCzOoaxBx1
Starting grid of the Valencia Grand Prix
2. Bagnaia
3. Zarco
4.Miller
5. Brad Binder
6. Jorge Martin
7. Bezzecchi
8. Alex Marquez
9. Marc Marquez
10. Raul Fernandez
11. Di Giannantonio
12. Aleix Espargaro
13. Augusto Fernandez
14. Bastianini
15. Fabio Quartararo
16. Nakagami
17. Luca Marini
18. Pol Espargaro
19. Morbidelli
20. Alex Rins
21. Savadori
Latest winners of the Valencia Grand Prix
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Marco Melandri
2006: Troy Bayliss
2007: Dani Pedrosa
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Dani Pedrosa
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Dani Pedrosa
2018: Andrea Doviszioso
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Franco Morbidelli
2021: Francesco Bagnai
2022: Alex Rins
Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo with four victories each have been the ones who have won the most in the Valencia Grand Prix in the premier category.
The circuit