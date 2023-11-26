Grand Prix of Valencia LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Valencia Grand Prix live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Valencia Grand Prix, live on television, your option is ESPN

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option

What time is the Valencia Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13:00 AM

Australia: 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Jorge Martín wins the sprint and will fight the World Cup until the end

Jorge Martín's comeback to leave the World Cup alive until the last moment. Of course, Bagnaia has a 14-point advantage. The Spaniard took risks in all the overtakes and ended up winning his eighth sprint race of the season

 

The man from Madrid, after winning the race on Saturday, commented that he had taken the chance running with the middle and the soft back, "we were going a little to the limit, but I gave it my all. It was going for the victory or falling. Hopefully tomorrow with the right tires we will win.

 

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Brad Binder (9 pts)

3. Marc Márquez (7 pts)

4. Maverick Viñales (6 pts)

5. Francesco Bagnaia (5 pts)

6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (4 pts)

7.Marco Bezzecchi (3 pts)

8. Alex Márquez (2 pts)

9. Johann Zarco (1 pto)

10.  Augusto Fernández (0 pts).

 

 

Viñales achieves his first pole with the Aprilia

Maverick Viñales has taken first position from Bagnaia and achieved his first pole of the season. Maverick becomes the eighth different driver to take pole position this season.

 

Starting grid of the Valencia Grand Prix

1. Vinales

2. Bagnaia

3. Zarco

4.Miller

5. Brad Binder

6. Jorge Martin

7. Bezzecchi

8. Alex Marquez

9. Marc Marquez

10. Raul Fernandez

11. Di Giannantonio

12. Aleix Espargaro

13. Augusto Fernandez

14. Bastianini

15. Fabio Quartararo

16. Nakagami

17. Luca Marini

18. Pol Espargaro

19. Morbidelli

20. Alex Rins

21. Savadori

Latest winners of the Valencia Grand Prix

2002: Alex Barros

2003: Valentino Rossi

2004: Valentino Rossi

2005: Marco Melandri

2006: Troy Bayliss

2007: Dani Pedrosa

2008: Casey Stoner

2009: Dani Pedrosa

2010: Jorge Lorenzo

2011: Casey Stoner

2012: Dani Pedrosa

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Marc Marquez

2015: Jorge Lorenzo

2016: Jorge Lorenzo

2017: Dani Pedrosa

2018: Andrea Doviszioso

2019: Marc Marquez

2020: Franco Morbidelli

2021: Francesco Bagnai

2022: Alex Rins

Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo with four victories each have been the ones who have won the most in the Valencia Grand Prix in the premier category.

The circuit

The race will be held at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, located in the Valencian Community. This circuit has a length of 4,005 kilometers and 13 curves, eight on the left and five on the right. It also has a capacity for 120,000 spectators.

 

Valencia Grand Prix

We have reached the last MotoGP event of the year and the World Championship is still to be decided. For the second year in a row, the world championship will be decided in the last race. Bagnaia, like last year, arrives in Valencia with an advantage, this time with 21 points ahead of the Spanish Jorge Martín
