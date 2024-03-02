ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024?
What time is the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Max Verstappen, the rival to beat
First change of stickers for 2025
No changes with respect to last season in terms of pilots
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
McLaren F1: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
RB: Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo
Kick Sauber: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant
Bahrain Grand Prix Winners
2004 Michael Schumacher
2005 Fernando Alonso
2006 Fernando Alonso
2007 Felipe Massa
2008 Felipe Massa
2009 Jenson Button
2010 Fernando Alonso
2011 Not contested.
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2017 Sebastian Vettel
2018 Sebastian Vettel
2019 Lewis Hamilton
2020 Lewis Hamilton
2021 Lewis Hamilton
2022: Charles Leclerc
2023: Max Verstappen
The Circuit