Update
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the Bahrain Grand Prix live, as well as the latest information from the Bahrain International Circuit.
Where and how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024?

The Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix can be seen on television through ESPN+.

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL 

What time is the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2024?

This is the starting time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

Mexico: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. 

England: 15: 00 hrs.

USA: 10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs. 

India: 19:15 hrs.

Max Verstappen, the rival to beat

The Dutch driver, who has won the last three Formula 1 World Championships, is the great candidate to revalidate the title. As it could be seen in the tests, the good harmony between Max and Red Bull is remarkable. The great unknown will be if there will be any team or teammate who can put him against the ropes in any Grand Prix.

 

First change of stickers for 2025

Before the start of the 2024 season, we already know the first signing for next season. Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes to wear 'red' with Ferrari. This will cause more movements on the grid, as Carlos Sainz is left without a place and will have to look for other options. George Russell's teammate is also being sought. Fernando Alonso, who finishes his contract with Aston Martin in 2024, is postulated as the main candidate to replace the seven-time world champion. The future of Mexican Checo Perez at Red Bull is also in doubt.

 

No changes with respect to last season in terms of pilots

The same drivers who finished the season will be in this 2024, although there are changes in the names of two teams. Alfa Romeo will be renamed Kick Sauber, while Alpha Tauri will now be Visa Cash App RB. 

 

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell 

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

 McLaren F1: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri 

 Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

 Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly 

 Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

RB: Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo

Kick Sauber: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

 Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

 Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant

 

Bahrain Grand Prix Winners

Lewis Hamilton is the driver who has won the Bahrain Grand Prix the most times with 5 victories, ahead of Sebastian Vettel (4) and Fernando Alonso (3). While Ferrari is the constructor team with the most victories achieved, seven in total, the last one in 2022 with the victory of Charles Leclerc. The fastest lap of this circuit is Pedro de la Rosa achieved in 2005 with a time of 1:31.447 that he achieved in 2015. These are the winners here: 

2004 Michael Schumacher

2005 Fernando Alonso

2006 Fernando Alonso 

2007 Felipe Massa

2008 Felipe Massa 

2009 Jenson Button

2010 Fernando Alonso 

2011 Not contested.

2012 Sebastian Vettel

2013 Sebastian Vettel 

2014 Lewis Hamilton

2015 Lewis Hamilton

2016 Nico Rosberg

2017 Sebastian Vettel 

2018 Sebastian Vettel 

2019 Lewis Hamilton 

2020 Lewis Hamilton 

2021 Lewis Hamilton 

2022: Charles Leclerc

2023: Max Verstappen

The Circuit

The first race of the 2024 season will be held at the international circuit of Bahrain, a Middle Eastern country. The first Formula 1 race held here was in 2004 and this will be the 20th edition. The 2011 race was suspended due to the critical situation the country was going through. The circuit is 5.412 kilometers long. It has 15 curves, six of them on the left and nine on the right. It was inaugurated on March 17, 2004 and has a capacity for 70000 spectators.

 

The 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off

This Saturday Formula 1 kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This will be the 75th season in the Formula 1 World Championship and will be the longest in history with 25 Grand Prix starting this March 5 and will have its final appointment next December 8 in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen, reigning champion, defends the title as champion after winning the last three titles.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Formula 1 race at the Grand Prix of Bahrain 2024.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
