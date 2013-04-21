Landon Donovan Shines In Galaxy Win Over Kansas City

It’s not a coincidence that on the same night that Landon Donovan is back to his familiar self is the same night that the LA Galaxy have their best performance of the season.



After having gone M.I.A. since their Cup win against Houston last December, Donovan appears to be returning to form after a four month sabbatical as demonstrated in last night’s man of the match performance which included a goal and assist.

As the match began, both teams used the first 10 minutes to try and set their own style on the field, however it would the home side that would get the first opportunity.At the 10t minute a long pass by Donovan would be headed down by Gonzalez to Magee who volley the ball only to see Sporting keeper Nielsen parry it away.

Next would be Sporting’s turn to get at goal. Having been handed a costless kick for a foul on Sapong, Graham Zusi would proceed to give Kansas their best chance of the night by smashing the ball on the crossbar.

Sporting would continue to create chances but would rarely test Cudicini. Meanwhile the home side would feed of the brilliance of Donovan on a number of occasions however poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Nielsen would prevent any Galaxy goal.

However, the deadlock would come to an end at the 27th minute with a counterattack when a slip from Rosell would allow Sarvas to win the ball before handing to Donovan who, after a race down the line, would elude Collins and slot the ball down the the middle, where Sarvas tapped it home for the one nil advantage.

From there on Kansas continued to search for an equalizer but another deadly counterattack would seal the game. In the 73th minute a through ball from Sarvas to Keane, and yet another slip up, this time by Nagamura, allowed the Irishmen to race down the field to the box before simply slide the ball to the right for Donovan to score on an empty net for the final score of 2-0.

With the loss, Kansas City suffered their first defeat in six games, since the second week of the season and also ending their 545-minute shutout streak, the fifth-longest in MLS history and second longest in Sporting’s history. Meanwhile Galaxy recorded their first win since March 23 and moved up to second place in the Western Conference, with two games yet to play.