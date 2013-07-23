A step to the final

After beating El Salvador with a 5-1 score, USMNT will have a though match when they face a harder opponent, the Honduran national team that got to the semifinals after winning 1-0 against Costa Rica in a very tough match.

Jürgen Klinsmann team has scored 16 goals with the head and the feet, left and right foot, with the head and of penalty, but the Honduran defense has just given up 2 goals in the whole competition, both against Trinidad and Tobago.

USMNT is the favorite to advance to the final that will take place next Sunday at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. against the winner of the other semifinal, Mexico - Panama.

Key Players:

DaMarcus Beasley:

Puebla's midfielder and USMNT's capitan, is very quick, drives the ball very well, has very good overflow and creates danger options when he joins with Donovan or Beckerman.

Osman Chávez:

He is also the capitan of his national team, solid on defense, he is main reason they only gave up 2 goals in the competitios, though the honduran defense will have a very difficult task facing Donovan, Beckerman, Joe Corona and Damarcus Beasley.