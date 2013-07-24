Score USA 3-1 Honduras in Gold Cup 2013

9:00 Thanks for following the Gold Cup semifinal with VAVEL USA, keep an eye on our website for future articles.

8:59 This will be the 5th final on a Gold Cup on a row for the USMNT.

8:57 On an easy match for the USMNT, combined with a bad performance of the Costa rican referee, Walter Quesada, with Donovan and Eddie Jhonson goals, the host will be on the final against the winner of the other semifinal Mexico - Panama.

90+3' That´s the match, USMNT is on the Final that will be held on the Soldier Field.

90+3' Shot by Marvin Chavez that Rimardo controlls easily.

90+2' Yellow card to Eddie Jhonson.

90+1' Another offside, now is from Bedoya.

90' 3 minutes of stoppage time.

89' Shot vy Claros that goes wide apart.

87' Offside by Jhonson.

86' Jürgen Klinsmann is expelled.

84' Penalty over Wondolowski that is not spotter.

83' Stuart Holden strikes from very far, but it is no danger over Escober goalmet.

82' Center by Shea deflected by Chávez.

82' Foul over Beasleythe referee doesn't gives it.

80' Palacios strikes, but his shot is deflected to corner.

79' Honduran players don't shoot from long range, USA is patient.

76' JHONSON!!!!! MISSES BY NOTHING, THE BALL GOES CENTIMETERS APART OF THE GOAL.

75' The winner of this match, will face on the final the winner of Mexico - Panama.

71' Last change by the USMNT, goes in: Wondolowski, goes out: Landon Donovan.

70' Long range shot by Chávez that has no direction.

68' Great interception of Rimando! Goes out of the area it was the second goal for Honduras.

66' Double change of the USMNT, go in: Diskerud and Shea Go out: Beckerman and Torres

65' Cross to najar, but Jhonson head it away.

62' Beckerman gets to the final line but can't control the ball.

61' Another foul, now is Beckles who knocks down Jhonson.

59' High range shot by Delgado, but the ball doesn't get down.

59' Torres asks for a foul, but the referee dooesn't gives it.

57' Stuart Holden is on the pitch after a crash with a teammate.

56' Chávez smashed Jhonson to the static publicity.

56' Shot by Francisco Torres that goes quite wide.

55' Hand by Osman Chávez, it seems it's inside the area, but Quesada gives it outside.

53' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL INMEDIATLY, LANDON DONOVAN AFTER A GREAT ASSIST OF BEDOYA, DONOVAN JUST PUT THE BALL IN

51' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL OF HONDURAS!!!! NERY MEDINA SCORES!!

50' Beasley fouls Rojas, costless kick to Honduras.

49' Shot by Bedoya that Escober gives it to corner.

48' Foul to Jhonson, costless kick for USMNT.

45' And we have started the second half.

45' Changes by Honduras, Jerry Palacios get in for Alexander López and Marvin Chávez for Diego Reyes

7:55 Landon Donovan today.

7:54 Great attendance at Cowboys Stadium.

7:53 USMNT stating 11

45' No stoppage time, we're done with the first half.

44' Honduras seems exhausted, USMNT is brooming everything at Cowboys Stadium.

41' Foul by Parkhurst.

40' Long range shot by Torres that goes wide.

37' Foul by Nery Medina to José Torres.

36' Torres Mezzell gets warned by Walter Quesada after complainments.

34' Honduras is over pressure by USMNT, it seems difficult for them to tie.

32' Corner kick to USMNT.

30' Left footed shot by Donovan, but it misses by the left.

29' Shot by Diego Reyes that Rimando takes easily.

26' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! LANDON DONOVAN GETS THE SECOND ONE!!

26' Center that Diego Reyes doesn't gets to get by.

24' Honduras has now got the ball, they're getting closer to Rimando.

23' This is how the National team celebrated the goal.

22' Osman Chávez slightly hits the ball and Jhonson gives it away.

21' Center of Delgado deflected to corner-kick.

20' Andy Najar drives the ball to Roger Rojas, but he misses the ball.

18' AGAIN HOLDEN, ANOTHER SHOT THAT GETS LOST BY JUST A LITTLE.

16' Long range shot from Donovan that Boris Escober gets it easily.

15' Another fault from JC García to Stuart Holden.

14' USMNT press on the Honduran players.

11' On a great Landon Donovan's assistence, Eddie Jhonson beats Donis Escober on a hand-to-hand.

10' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!! EDDIE JHONSON GETS THE FIRST ONE

9' García fouls Donovan, Honduras is making a 'dirty' game.

7' Stuart Holden strikes after a great team play but the ball goes up.

6' Filtrated pass but Rimando gets the ball easily.

2' Picture of the national anthems

1' Landon Donovan fouls JC García.

7:06 ¡AND WE'RE ON THE WAY AT COWBOYS STADIUM!

7:03 USA has scored 16 goals in this year's Gold Cup, 12 more than their opponent

7:02 USA's national anthem is being played.

7:01 Honduran national anthem is being played at Cowboys stadium.

6:52 Honduras and USMNT have played 20 times, 13 USMNT's wins, 4 for hondurans and 3 ties.

6:51 Honduras has lost their last 5 official matches against USA.

6:50 Honduras has just permited 2 goals on the competence.

6:49 Welcome to VAVEL's live retransmition of the Gold cup semifinal USA - Honduras.