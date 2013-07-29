Gold Cup recap

On the twelveth edition of the Gold Cup, the hosts, the USMNT, won their fifth Gold Cup after winning in the final against Panama by the minimum difference on a very good match played at Soldier Field, Chicago.

Group stage.

In this edition, 12 teams were divided on 3 groups of 4 teams each, the group a was formed by: Mexico, Panama, Martinique and Canada. Group B had El Salvador, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago and Haiti. For the group C, the host USA won the group, followed by Cuba, Belize and Costa Rica.

The first surprise was held on the first match, when Martinique defeated with a last minute an awful Canadian national team, leading them to their second win in Gold Cup history.

After this tough win, there were no higher surprises for the 3 matchdays left, the teams qualified by groups were: Panama, Mexico, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, USA, Cuba and Costa Rica.

Quarterfinals.

Panama - Cuba

On the first match, the Cuban national team was winning 1-0, but a great comeback leadered by Blas Perez, took the Panamanian team to win 6-1, making it the bulkiest win of the tournament, sharing this record with the 6-1 from the USMNT over Belize.

Mexico - Trinidad and Tobago

Despite what anyone could have thought or predict, the Mexican team fought against the Caribean team. A difficult win in the last minutes, boosted Jose Manuel de la Torre squad to the semifinals.

USA - El Salvador

USMNT, lead by Landon Donovan, won on a very good match, held on in M&T Bank Stadium on Baltimore, the Salvadoran dream was over.

Honduras - Costa Rica

On the most unfair match of the quarter-finals, the Honduran team won without convincing and with a bit of luck.

Semifinals.

Mexico - Panama

José Manuel de la Torre squad showed no attitude, combined with the constant effort of tha Panamians, gave the triumph to the centroamericans that got to their second final of a Gold Cup, curiously, against the same team they played in 2005 final, for the Mexican coach, this was probably his last match, after the media and people on Mexico made on twitter Trending Topic the hashtag #FueraChepo (Translated as Go home Chepo).

USA - Honduras

This time, the Honduran luck wasn't on their side, and the USMNT didn't forgive them. Eddie Johnson, DaMarcus Beasley and Landon Donovan lead USMNT to another Gold Cup final.

The great final

Soldier Field was ready to host the 12th final of the Gold Cup, Panama that hasn't won any title yet and the USMNT that had 4 title, Brek Shea had the only goal that gave the host's their 5th Gold Cup.

USMNT's captain, DaMarcus Beasley, rising the trophy with joy.

Landon Donovan was awarded as the MVP of the Gold Cup.

USA is now the champion and has half-ticket for the Confederations Cup in Russia 2017, but first, they will have to win the next Gold Cup in 2015.