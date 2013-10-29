Previewing the MLS Wild Card games

With the MLS playoffs set to begin on Wednesday with the wild card games, here is analysis on every team taking part in the upcoming round. Find out where the Seattle Sounders, Colorado Rapids, Montreal Impact, and Houston Dynamo rank, how long they'll last, and where their strengths/weaknesses lie.

Houston Dynamo vs. Montreal Impact (4th vs. 5th in East)

Houston Record: 14-11-9 (51 points)

Goals For/Against: 41-41

Montreal Record: 14-13-7 (49 points)

Goals For/Against: 50-49

The Montreal Impact have been one of the surprise teams in Major League Soccer this season. For the majority of the season, they were battling with the likes of Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, with CONCACAF Champions League and domestic fixtures to balance, Marco Schallibaum's side showed signs of fatigue in the latter stages of the campaign. Even with a four match winless streak, l'Impact were 10-5-5 heading into August, but only picked up four wins to finish 14-13-7 on the year.

The positive was that their goal scoring maintained its consistency despite the tumultuous moments in the summer. Marco Di Vaio is one of the driving forces behind that. The Italian forward had 20 goals, good enough to keep him in the Golden Boot race until the last game of the year, before Vancouver's Camilo bagged a hat-trick to claim the trophy.

One of the issues down the stretch was the defense. The most experienced and integral parts of that back line are Alessandro Nesta and Matteo Ferrari. However, they're 37 years old and 33 years old, respectively. The grind of the MLS regular season clearly affected them in games against Vancouver, New York, and Toronto.

With games being played every three to four days in the playoffs, fans should worry about how long they can keep it up. The saving grace was that Montreal didn't allow more than one goal in their last five matches, and one of those was against the Houston Dynamo, their first round opponents.

It was a 1-0 loss back on October 4th at BBVA Compass Stadium, the venue of the East play-in game. In their other two meetings, the Impact crushed the 2011 and 2012 finalists 5-0 at home. The first match was a 2-0 victory at Stade Saputo as well, but with the playoff being in Houston, it could be a repeat.

In the end, the Impact will most likely fall to the Dynamo. Since that 5-0 drubbing, they're 4-3-3, winning six of their last eight match-ups at home. Montreal will be able to score, but can they keep out the likes of Brad Davis and Will Bruin, who earned four goals in six playoff games in 2012? That will be where the match will be won or lost.

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids (4th vs. 5th in West)

Seattle Record: 15-12-7 (52 points)

Goals For/Against: 42-42

Colorado Record: 14-11-9 (51 points)

Goals For/Against: 45-38

Much like the Impact, the Seattle Sounders were tipped to be one of Major League Soccer's best in 2013. Obafemi Martins joined from Levante as a Designated Player to replace Fredy Montero, then Clint Dempsey followed on August 3rd on a record breaking contract. Seattle was 9-7-4 after beating Dallas at home that same day.

The Emerald City finished 6-5-3, Dempsey only scored a goal in nine appearances. It took him 32 shots to get it and it arrived in the penultimate regular season match against the Los Angeles Galaxy. Considering he's scored four times for the US National Team in seven games, it demonstrates that chemistry was the American's biggest issue.

Now he's seemingly settled after putting forth a solid performance on the weekend to head into the postseason on a bang. The other positive is that the Sounders are 10-5-2 at CenturyLink Field, they've scored 29 goals, conceded 15, and have been genuinely consistent. The only two defeats came in March against Montreal and a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps a couple of weeks ago.

The Colorado Rapids are against the odds, but could send the match to extra-time or a penalty shootout. They managed to crush the Sounders 5-1 on October 5th, but that was at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The only match-up in Seattle was a 1-1 draw, so there's a chance for Oscar Pareja's men.

However, they'll be going against an infuriated Sounders side with a motivated Sigi Schmid leading them. Youngsters like Deshorn Brown, Dillon Powers, along with back-up goalkeeper Clint Irwin have all contributed greatly to the Rapids surprise 2013 campaign. All three of them performed brilliantly in that 5-1 win. It'll be a grand task for Colorado, but they have a decent chance considering Seattle's woeful displays at the back down the stretch.

Colorado was 4-5-8 away from home, earning just 15 of their 45 goals on the road. Twenty-two conceded isn't a bad number, but it'll be very difficult for them to score. The positive for them is that the Sounders defense has looked suspect in recent weeks. It's very possible that the Maroons could be playing Portland in the next round, but Pareja will need to prepare heavily and deal with a hostile crowd.