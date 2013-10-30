D.C. United cut ties with ex-MVP De Rosario

It had to happen sometime.

After slogging to an all-time MLS worst record of 3-24-7, D.C. United are about to enter into serious rebuilding mode. And that rebuilding mode will occur without arguably its biggest star.

D.C. has cut ties with former MLS all-star and Most Valuable Player Dwayne De Rosario after the one-time standout posted only three goals and two assists in 24 appearance for the club in 2013, the Washington Post's Steve Goff reported. Despite winning the U.S. Open Cup and qualifying for CONCACAF Champions' League next year, United finished the season with just 3 wins — an MLS records for fewest in a season.

It is unclear whether DeRo will enter the MLS Re-Entry Draft, or attempt to revive his career with an opportunity overseas.

This leaves United with a serious need for reinforcements, as DC also cut forwards Lionard Pajoy and Carlos Ruiz and midfielder Marcelo Saragosa, Goff reported. But the team will save at least $600,000 in base salary, which De Rosario earned during the past year. The Canadian international made about $630,000 in total compensation.

Meanwhile, the player traded to New York for DeRo — Dax McCarty — is enjoying a solid season with the Supporters' Shield-winning Red Bulls and preparing to host a playoff match.

In a storied career in MLS, De Rosario has been named to the MLS Best XI six times, MLS Cup Final MVP twice, won four MLS Cups and won MLS Goal of the Year twice in a lengthy career that saw him also don the uniform of the San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls.