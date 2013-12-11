A new captain will lead the Impact for the 2014 season

Captain Davy Arnaud will forever have a place in the history of the Montreal Impact, having scored the team's first goal in MLS in front of 58,000+ fans at Olympic Stadium.

Yet, the time had come to part ways. The signs were there during the season and in particular the playoffs that captain Davy Arnaud's days with the Montreal Impact were numbered. When you leave your captain on the bench for a playoff game it is never a good sign. The Montreal Impact announced on Tuesday that Davy Arnaud will not be returning with the team in 2014, and acquired an international spot for both the 2014 and 2015 seasons from D.C. United in return for Arnaud.

“It was going to be challenging for us to bring Davy back with the salary cap and 2013 being the final year of his contract,” said sporting director Nick De Santis. “He has always been a true professional and leader both on and off the field. He has served his role of captain well. We’d like to thank him for all he has done over the last two years with the Impact and we wish him all the best in the future.” Given his age, his diminishing production and high salary, this was a smart decision by the Impact and getting something in return (an international spot) instead of nothing is good business.

Arnaud will continue to use his leadership skills with D.C. United, a young team that could use a veteran presence to help head coach Ben Olsen, particularly with Dwayne De Rosario no longer part of the team.

“Davy is a versatile midfielder who has a wealth of MLS experience,” said D.C. United General Manager Dave Kasper. “He will add leadership on the field and in the locker room, and we look forward to having him as part of United.”

He was a true professional and a class act and will be missed. I was particularly impressed with his effort to learn french and actually speak it very well.

Logic says Patrice Bernier, the local Quebecer and face of the team off the field, will be named the new captain of the team.

The question now is, will his nomination come before, or after, the decision on Marco Schallibaum?