Camilo on his way to Mexico or staying put in Vancouver?

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Camilo is reportedly on his way to Mexican club Queretaro, but sources in Vancouver say that he's staying with the Whitecaps.

This surfaced on New Year's Day, with the Liga MX side tabling a bid for MLS' leading scorer in 2013.

However, club president Bob Lenarduzzi denied the rumours this morning on a local Vancouver radio station.

 
 
 
 

Now it looks like that could be the case again, as his agent reportedly wants his client's salary to be quadrupled, which would give him close to $1 million per year. 

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but this entire saga is just getting started. Both the Mexican and Vancouver media are believing what their local clubs are saying. When the Whitecaps' training camp starts, we'll see which group is right in the end.

VAVEL Logo