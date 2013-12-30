Camilo on his way to Mexico or staying put in Vancouver?

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Camilo is reportedly on his way to Mexican club Queretaro, but sources in Vancouver say that he's staying with the Whitecaps.

This surfaced on New Year's Day, with the Liga MX side tabling a bid for MLS' leading scorer in 2013.

However, club president Bob Lenarduzzi denied the rumours this morning on a local Vancouver radio station.

#Whitecaps FC gm Bob Lenarduzzi says nothing going on with Camilo - Mexico story. — News1130 Sports (@News1130Sports) January 2, 2014

According @rene_tovar's sources, Camilo's agent says his client is a costless agent, that they declined the Whitecaps' option on the contract. — Province Sports (@provincesports) January 2, 2014 The Whitecaps insist that the option clause Camilo's contract belongs to the club alone, that they've excised that option. — Province Sports (@provincesports) January 2, 2014 The Whitecaps also insist that they continue to hold Camilo's ITC, which means that Soccer Canada and FIFA would back them up in a dispute. — Province Sports (@provincesports) January 2, 2014

Now it looks like that could be the case again, as his agent reportedly wants his client's salary to be quadrupled, which would give him close to $1 million per year.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but this entire saga is just getting started. Both the Mexican and Vancouver media are believing what their local clubs are saying. When the Whitecaps' training camp starts, we'll see which group is right in the end.