Tim Leiweke is Toronto FC's biggest signing

Tim Leiweke has made many promises to Toronto FC supporters since taking over as MLSE CEO and president on June 30th. Unlike many before him, he's finally delivered on his word, which is why the former head honcho of AEG is the club's best signing in the past seven months.

In September, Leiweke named MLS' director of player relations and competition Tim Bezbatchenko as TFC's general manager. Bezbatchenko handled the contracts of every single player in the league, plus the incoming and outgoing transfers. Along with that, he also oversaw every team's budget, and was responsible for the homegrown player status. On paper, the 32-year-old was the perfect fit for the position.

Leiweke and Bezbatchenko got their partnership off to a good start a couple of days following MLS Cup. FC Dallas' Jackson joined TFC in exchange for allocation money and a conditional second round pick in the 2015 SuperDraft. The Brazilian is a serviceable player, given that he can be deployed in any position on the left flank.

"As we continue to re-shape the club's roster this offseason, we are excited to add a highly skilled, dynamic MLS midfielder, who at 25, is about to enter the prime years of his career." said Bezbatchenko.

All the more reason why the move was a positive one. However, it would take more than that to entice angry fans to renew their season tickets. So Bezbatchenko, with Leiweke's help, decided to pursue even more names to boost the squad

Brazilian striker Gilberto was the next to arrive from Portuguesa, where he spent two years on loan from Internacional. He scored 14 goals in 24 appearances, making him the joint-fourth top scorer in the Brasileiro. Despite the likes of Danny Koevermans, Eric Hassli, and Robert Earnshaw being brought in, the 24-year-old provided the perfect balance of everything.

Dwayne De Rosario, the club's all-time leading goal scorer was next to arrive. He was brought in via the MLS Re-entry draft, following DC United not picking up the option on the Canadian international's contract. Many questioned the move given De Rosario's age (35) and potential salary, but with his experience and being a local boy, he's the perfect impact player to come off the bench (provided he's making a reasonable wage).

Now comes the juicy part of it all. Leiweke is expected to be at a press conference to unveil Tottenham and England forward Jermain Defoe. The diminutive striker is reportedly being signed for around £10 million ($16.4 million), but his wages are not yet known. They'll obviously be a sizeable amount, but he's worth it. Many forget that Defoe was once a highly-touted youngster. Former Spurs manager David Pleat seemed to agree back in 2004.

"I can't think of a British striker at his age (21), who has achieved this much in such a short space of time," said Pleat.

"His goal scoring record is quite exceptional, I hope he has a long and successful career at Tottenham."

When looking at those numbers, he didn't exactly light the world on fire. Ninety goals in over 270 Premier League appearances isn't the greatest, but given that he spent the majority of the last few seasons coming on as a substitute, he can be forgiven. After all, when given a run of games, he shows why he's a lethal striker.

In Andre Villas-Boas' first campaign with Tottenham in 2012/13, Defoe scored five goals in his first eight appearances. By the new year, he had 9 goals in 16 matches. He finished with 11 over 27 appearances (34 counting substitute appearances). Near the end of the season, he was benched in favour of Emmanuel Adebayor. Plus with Gareth Bale's excellent performances, he ended up getting overshadowed yet again.

Defoe will undoubtedly be a key player for head coach Ryan Nelsen, meaning the potential for performances like the first half of 2012/13 from the Englishman. With his pace and prowess for goal, he'll definitely be attracting thousands of fans to BMO Field.

Yet it seems as if Leiweke isn't done just yet. Reports are circulating that Toronto made a bid for Roma and American international Michael Bradley. Capable of playing in nearly any midfield role, Bradley is the quintessential player needed in that position for TFC. At Roma, he makes a little over £660,000 ($1.08 million) a year. Bradley's rumoured salary at TFC would be around $6.5 million, which could entice him to make the jump back to North America.

One would wonder what happened to Bradley's European career. After moving from Borussia Monchengladbach to Chievo, it appeared as if the American turned a corner. He became a focal point with the Flying Donkeys, amassing 35 appearances and leading the team in tackles and interceptions in 2011/12. Not bad for a 24-year-old signed for a fee of around $5.09 million.

That led to a move to Roma, tying him until 2016. Under then manager Zdenek Zeman, he was a key piece of the squad, playing in 30 of 38 Serie A matches for the Giallorossi. He operated more of a box-to-box midfielder in the Italian capital as opposed to an anchorman at the heart of midfield.

Since May, he's played 11 games in the league, but clearly doesn't fit into Rudi Garcia's system. Garcia plays a fast, fluid style, which involves accurate, penetrative passing. The latter is Bradley's only noticeable flaw going forward. He's not clinical in the final third, and with Daniele De Rossi operating as a holder, it's hard for the former MetroStar to get consistent minutes.

With the World Cup coming up, Bradley needs to earn some playing time. A rumoured move to the Premier League has been suggested, as well as the Bundesliga, but MLS may be where he can thrive. On the other hand, if he can get the appearances in Europe, that would be best considering that US manager Jurgen Klinsmann likes his players to be exposed to top level football, which is overseas.

If the move happens, Matias Laba may be the player that TFC sacrifices. He's the third of three designated players, with Gilberto and Defoe being the others. Multiple sources have confirmed a bid, but it's up to both the player and Roma.

None of this would be possible without Tim Leiweke. He had success with the LA Galaxy with David Beckham, Landon Donovan, and Robbie Keane. It appears as if Bradley, Defoe, and Gilberto may be the core of another great turnaround by him. TFC fans, you can be proud of your team for once.