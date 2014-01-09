Michael Bradley to Toronto FC - Insights on MLS

If Clint Dempsey's move to Seattle was suprising, Michael Bradley's move away from Roma to Toronto FC was just that much more of a shock. But we can gleam a few things about Toronto FC, and the workings of MLS from this transfer (and others that have happened before).

1) The league is betting its new TV contracts on the presence and marketing of U.S. national team stars.

To long-time observers of U.S. Soccer, the inter-marriage between MLS and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) (commissioner Don Garber's marketing company) were already well-known. SUM also handles the marketing of U.S. National Team matches, so it seems natural, from a marketing perspective to tie in the MLS objective with the U.S. national team objective. With MLSE's new money, as well as Joe Roth's and Drew Carey's spending, MLS was able to lure in Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey, arguably two of the Stars and Stripes' best players, at close to or above market value. MLS also knows that its ratings have consistently declined since its foundation in 1996, and is hoping for a boost in its next TV deal from Dempsey's and Bradley's arrivals. (The NWSL and previously WPS have tried to use this strategy to promote their fledgling operations without much success so far.) Given that NBC has pulled out of the next MLS TV deal, MLS is banking on this strategy to lure in FOX, CBS, Turner, or possibly Google with higher rights fees.

2) The pay disparity between the youngest, least established players, and the stars will need to be addressed.

In particular, the bringing in of proven international stars, including Bradley and Dempsey, does little to help MLS in the long run. Although players receive lots of costless stuff (like clothes) that may help them with their costs, there are good players in the league barely making $40,000 a SEASON. In some MLS locales, that amount is barely enough to survive solely on playing soccer. If MLS clubs (and downNASL and NPSL clubs) want to continue to be relevant in a decade or two from now, they will need to vastly improve the lower end of the MLS payscale. $355K should not be the barrier to paying players "DP salaries," when that amount is close to the major league minimum in more established US sports and soccer leagues abroad. The pay disparity between the highest paid players ($6.5M for Bradley and $40,000 for many league players is some of the greatest in any sporting league in the world.)

While MLS revenues cannot justify a league minimum of around $400K without significantly pumping in of corporate money, a sudden, astronomically viral spike of interest in MLS, or breaking the salary cap entirely and allowing teams like Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders to pay "the next Diego Fagundez" $400K/season upon the signing of his first MLS contract, MLS clubs would be served well to raise the MLS minimum to around $100K (slightly higher than what most engineers make), and raising the DP threshold to at least $2M/season. There are a lot more players that are worth within the $100K-$2M salary range that could allow MLS teams to end their CONCACAF Champions League drought, and to be a destination for mid-level Latin American (Mexican and South American) talent, as well as good European players that would want the experience of going to the Club World Cup. Raising the minimum salary (for rookies) to $100K could convince more players from poorer backgrounds to stick with playing soccer, and give them financial hope for working harder to do better for their families.

A Juan Agudelo tweet (RTed by The Best Soccer show) sums up the attitudes of many of MLS's underpaid players.

RT @JuanAgudelo: And still players in @MLS making 39,000 a year living off peanut butter and jelly. — The Best Soccer Show (@BestSoccerShow) January 9, 2014

(In one added benefit, improving all players' salaries and these thresholds might allow MLS sides to ask for higher fees for their players--whether the suitors come from MLS, NASL, or abroad.)

Depending on how many players feel that way, and how strongly these players make their concern heard to the MLS Players' Union, this alone could make for an ugly CBA fight, if not resolved.

3) The league needs to allow its teams to be great, and remove the single entity barriers, eventually participating in a USSF-wide pro/rel system

Now that MLS and NASL teams (especially the New York Cosmos) that are spending as much as they can in trying to be "great," and once the remaining expansion teams start playing in MLS, it should be time to take the training wheels of single-entity off and allow these clubs to fulfill their greatness. It is likely that the salary cap should go up in the next MLS collective bargaining agreement, but the best solution would be to get rid of the cap altogether. This could allow these teams to be more ambitious in terms of their signings with the CONCACAF Champions League trophy in mind.

A full USSF-wide promotion and relegation system would not be able to start until around 2018 to 2020, given the commitments to expansion teams. But promotion and relegation between lower divisions, from USASA to NPSL to USL Pro or NASL, or from PDL to USL Pro, could start immediately given how many clubs already compete in those leagues. Once the expansion commitments are met in MLS, further promotion from NASL (or relegation to NASL) could make bottom of the table battles more interesting, and get teams that are "rebuilding" to think more about competing for a prize in the current season.

Relegation battles or promotion battles may also drive more revenue to not only MLS teams, but lower division teams, in order to ensure that players in at least the higher divisions of US Soccer can ply their trade as full-time professionals, and be able to achieve a high standard of living while doing so. They could also allow players not receiving much playing time at the MLS level or NASL level to seek playing time in lower divisions with less of a compromise on the lifestyle they obtained while playing in MLS.

At worst, with no promotion and relegation, those MLS teams that are not spending much money on players might want to explore bringing in shirt manufacturers outside of Adidas in the hopes they could make more money from a bidding process between manufacturers rather than simply go with the standard Adidas deal MLS signed. The repercussions of such a decision could be great, with a lawsuit by MLS or Adidas in breach of a contract being likely. But given the precedent set by American Needle Inc. vs. National Football League, and given the competition by uniform manufacturers for team sponsorships around the world, challenging Adidas monopoly on kit manufacturing could present major rewards for owners who might think now that they cannot spend money on players or infrastructure.