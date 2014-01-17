MLS SuperDraft Leaves Fans Mystified About Players

The 2014 MLS SuperDraft has come and gone. But little is known about many players that were drafted.

It is well known many in MLS draft for size and speed, rather than on technical soccer ability, ability to stay disciplined on defense, or playmaking capabilities. So teams often select target forwards, keepers, and center backs.

It is not uncommon to hear descriptions of players with such soccer cliches. But during ESPN's MLS SuperDraft coverage, there was little actual footage of the drafted players available, outside of player interviews and one or two singular moments. Typically, more film, at least what is compiled in highlight packs in other sports (like Hoops Mixtape, for instance, in basketball), or young soccer players around the globe.

These highlight packs, like those compiled by Hoops Mixtape (and others) for basketball and 101 Great Goals for many soccer players abroad, can provide visual evidence of what particular players can or cannot do on the pitch. And many times, players that turn out to be better may have more such highlight packs or Youtube videos containing their exploits on the pitch (which are not limited to goals or assists on goals). The highlight packs could provide on site analysts like Taylor Twellman, or off-site analysts like Alejandro Moreno or 3four3's Gary Kleiban and World Soccer Source's Colin Reese the opportunity to dissect players, from a perspective of people who have been in the game.

Without a blatantly obvious stud with seemingly infinite more soccer ability at a critical MLS position (as well as size, speed, and athletic ability) like Andrew Farrell, most viewers of the MLS SuperDraft are left mystified over the players. As one example, second overall pick Steve Birnbaum is a tall, rangy center back that was described as "an organizer" and "good in the air". But without good soccer ability, or proof of any sort of skill--whether it is being able to play on the ball, or his defensive positioning or tackling--viewers, especially DC United supporters (the team that drafted Birmbaum). In another DC United example, they selected (at the cost of an international roster spot) playmaker/winger and Spain youth international Victor Munoz out of UCLA. Munoz was a player whom DC United could see from numerous tapes that he was going to be good (even if most of the mainsoccer media continued to insist in Birnbaum's ability and continue to diss Victor Munoz).

Below are highlights of DC United's two draft picks (as an illustration of the case).

Victor Munoz, left AM/CAM / winger, 29th overall, DC United

Highlights:

(Video from Tarik Socceragent's Youtube page.)

Steve Birnbaum, CB, 2nd overall, DC United

Goal - University of Maryland:

Interview; courtesy of Cal Bears (UC Berkeley) Youtube channel:

For supporters of domestic teams in the United States, whether the club is in MLS, NASL, USL, PDL, or NPSL, the highlight packs, and showcasing of extended highlights on draft day, and in general, would help to not only get fans to better understand what kinds of players they may want, but they may serve to build hype around the MLS SuperDraft (and NASL signings, etc.) and draw more viewers.