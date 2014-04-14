CCL Preview: Toluca and Cruz Azul Set for Heavyweight Tilt

Cruz Azul and Toluca are set to meet in a clash between the top two sides in the 2014 Clausura. It is a super fight of sorts with a real Champions League trophy, and a ticket to the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco on the line.

For both sides, whichever side that ends up victors after the two-legged tie will take part in the Club World Cup for the first time. Cruz Azul came close to a trip to the Club World Cup twice before--losing in finals to newly-relegated Atlante 2-0 in 2008-09 and to Pachuca on away goals in 2009-10. Toluca last made a CONCACAF Champions League final in 2006, and has not won the competition since 2003. Cruz Azul has won the competition five times before, but their last victory came over DC United in 1997. (Incidentally, Cruz Azul and DC United could meet in the next edition of the Champions League if Cruz Azul's domestic form holds through the Liguilla.)

Cruz Azul come into the match with their position in the Clausura table, and place in the Liguilla, all but wrapped up. Only Toluca could mathematically eclipse Cruz Azul, and even then there's a seven point gap between Toluca and third place Santos Laguna. To make a long story short--expect Cruz Azul and Los Diablos to utilize most of their available first team squads. The only exception for Cruz Azul will be goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, who will be suspended for the opening leg of the tie.

Without further adieu, one can expect both teams to line up at the Estadio Azul in these XIs. (XI images courtesy of Miguel Balderas-VAVEL Mexico.)

Toluca has only dropped points at the Estadio Nemesio Diez once in 2014, and will look to dig Cruz Azul into a hole similar to the 3-0 scoreline they dished out back on November 23 the Apertura playoffs. They will need better performances from the likes of Carlos Esquivel, Wilson Tiago, Sinha, and Isaac Brizuela in the midfield--both to prevent the likes of Gerardo Torrado and Chaco Gimenez from disrupting their attacks in the midfield, but also prevent Joao Rojas and Marco Fabian from being able to attack wide and to break down a Cruz Azul defense that has only conceded 13 goals all Clausura long.

Marco Fabian and company have scored the second most goals in Liga MX this Clausura. But Toluca's defending, especially if it manages to keep Cruz Azul from maintaining meaningful possession and Cruz Azul manages to shoot early and often on Talavera's goal, has proven to be a difficult defense to crack.

If neither side manages to put significant pressure on the other, especially in the first leg, expect a few wild card players--players like American attacking midfielder Michael Farfan and Cameroonian wide player Achille Emana for Cruz Azul, or Edgar Benitez or

But a shoot-first mentality might very well provide the entertainment the CONCACAF Champions League badly needs. It is a mentality that was espoused by Atlante and Santos Laguna that made the unofficial finale in the 2014 relegation battle so enthralling, and one that could give life to a competition that often features clubs looking to not concede, rather than to score.

The opening leg is on April 15 at 8:00 PM ET at the Estadio Azul, while the return leg will take place on April 23rd. Both legs will air on Fox Sports in Mexico and Fox Sports 2 and Univision Deportes Network in the USA.