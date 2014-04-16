GAME SUMMARY: Cruz Azul and Toluca both looked to move one step closer to earning a ticket to the 2014 FIFA World Cup by gaining an advantage in the opening leg. Cruz Azul needed a good result at home if they believed they could win the 2013-14 CONCACAF Champions League. Meanwhile, Toluca were looking to gain an away advantage to take back to the Nemesio Diez.

However, both Cruz Azul and Toluca played to a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Azul. While the Azulblancos could take pride in not conceding an away goal to Toluca, [Cruz Azul] failed to take a significant advantage in the tie in front of their supporters at the Estadio Azul for their second straight CONCACAF Champions League final.

With the exception of Guillermo Allison replacing the suspended Jose de Jesus Corona, both sides strolled out what would look like their first-choice starting lineups. Neither side had a real chance on goal for most of the first half. Both sides featured good possession for the first thirty minutes but neither side seriously threatened either goal.

Marco Fabian had the first significant chance in the 36th minute off of a well-worked diagonal that found the Mexico attacking midfielder in space, but he was ruled offside. Three minutes later, Marco Fabian half-volleyed a cross past Alfredo Talavera and into the Toluca goal.

But the assistant referee ruled that Fabian was offside on the cross. (Video replays would show that he was onside at the time the ball was played.)

Toluca got a chance to test Cruz Azul keeper Guillermo Allison in the 44th minute off of a brilliant individual play by Carlos Esquivel. Esquivel was able to dis mark a defender, turn, and shoot on Allison's goal, but the Cruz Azul keeper got enough of the Esquivel shot to prevent Los Diablos from getting a crucial away goal.

Both sides struggled for the first few minutes of the second half to find their passing rhythms. Eventually Cruz Azul gained most of the possession and started to press Toluca. Their first real chance off the pressure came in the 56th minute, when a diagonal ball found Marco Fabian in plenty of space with an open look on Talavera's goal. But Fabian's shot from out wide would miss a mark. Juan Manuel Salgueiro had a chance on the other end a minute late that sailed high and wide of Allison's goal.

Toluca had a chance in the 62nd minute, when a diagonal ball found Pablo Velazquez onside. The Paraguayan striker's shot would be saved by Guillermo Allison, and Cruz Azul started to assert its pressure. The Azulblancos forced a Talavera save in the 76th minute when a Marco Fabian cross found Joao Rojas inside the six yard box. Talavera would react quickly to palm the Rojas shot away, and saved the Diablos Rojos from going down 1-0.

Toluca had an opportunity in the 81st minute off of a set piece from 20 yards. But the opportunity would be negated by a foul committed by Wilson Tiago. But Toluca would keep the pressure on Cruz Azul, and would force a save from Guillermo Allison in the 82nd minute.

Antonio Rios nearly gave los Diablos an away goal in the 87th on a shot from distance, that had Allison beat. But Rios's shot hit the far post and failed to cross the goal line. Cruz Azul nearly made the away side pay for their missed opportunity in the first minute of added time, in which Achille Emana forced a save from Alfredo Talavera. That save would prove to end the final significant chance of the match.

The two sides will head to the Estadio Nemesio Diez to play the return leg on Wednesday, April 23. The match will take place at 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM local time), and will air on Fox Sports 2 and Univision Deportes in the United States, and on Fox Sports in Mexico.

(Disclaimer: Significant portion of text (and photo) for this article was taken from a version produced by this writer for Soccerly.)

TAKEAWAYS FOR CRUZ AZUL:

Cruz Azul had a significant opportunity in front of their home fans to take a lead in this series. It was clear throughout most of the match the Azulblancos depended on Marco Fabian to pull the strings of their attack. When he tried to attack, Toluca always had defenders ready to take away costless runners for Cruz Azul, and space for Fabian to shoot. While Cruz Azul managed to do well to keep the ball, they rarely threatened Alfredo Talavera's goal until Achille Emana came into the game. The Cameroon international provides an element of speed and technical flair down the left that could allow Marco Fabian to move into a more central attacking role, and give him more costlessdom to find costless runners into space. However, Mariano Pavone and Mauro Formica both seemed a little off in their movement and their ability to make space for themselves. Cruz Azul rotated much of its squad to rest them for this CCL final, but they might have taken away the confidence of their strikers. Guillermo Allison was tested, but answered with saves when he needed them. However, it was clear Cruz Azul missed Jose de Jesus Corona's ability to play the "sweeper keeper" role in their buildups. The decision on Jose de Jesus Corona's punishment from hereon remains to be seen, as Cruz Azul have appealed CONCACAF's decision to suspend [Corona].

TAKEAWAYS FOR TOLUCA:

The Devils did well to prevent Marco Fabian from influencing the match. But Toluca also looked lively in attack, with Carlos Esquivel, Andre Rios, and Pablo Velazquez putting pressure on Guillermo Allison's goal. However, despite having acres of space to shoot on frame, they often shot straight at the Cruz Azul reserve 'keeper. Toluca could have been in better position going into the return leg with an away goal, but all they have to do in the second leg is keep the pressure on Gerardo Flores and