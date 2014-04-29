Pachuca - Pumas UNAM Clausura 2014 Liguilla MX Quarterfinal: How it Happened

05/01 23:12: Highlights from the match. Return leg is on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET (3 PM Pacific).

FT: THAT IS IT!!!!! A late goal by Javier Cortes gives Pumas the away goals advantage. The match finishes at 1-1.

90+3' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Pumas!! What a layoff by Daniel Luduena for Javier Cortes who buries his shot past 'Conejo Perez. 1-1.

90+1': Brilliant emergency defense by Pachuca to prevent an away goal after Luduena beat Oscar Perez 1v1.

90': Three minutes of added times at the Estadio Hidalgo.

88': Corner kick for Pachuca. Frantic defending by Pumas forces another corner.

86': Pachuca makes their final change. Erick Gutierrez comes on for Dario Carreno

82': Pumas make their final change. Alfonso Nieto comes on for Martin Romagnoli.

80': Pachuca make their second change. Enrique Esqueda comes on for Enner Valencia, as Pachuca's costless kick opportunity on the David Cabrera foul misses the mark.

79': YELLOW CARD issued to David Cabrera.

76': Martin Romagnoli fires a shot on Oscar Perez's goal, but misses the mark.

75': The game has become an end-to-end affair for a few minutes. But a misweighted pass in a Pachuca buildup put an end to that buildup.

71': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Pachuca!!!! Dario Carreno finishes off a well-worked counter by beating Juan Carlos van Rankin and Miguel Palacios to put Los Tuzos up 1-0.

70': Pumas work the ball around the area, and Daniel Luduena comes in unmarked. He shoots what should be a sure away goal over the bar.

68': Pachuca make their first change. Dieter Villalpando comes ON for Walter Ayovi.

66': Corner kick for Pumas

63': Pumas make their second change. Roberto Ramirez comes OFF for Diego Lagos.

62': YELLOW CARD issued to Diego de Buen for a high challenge.

59': Pumas make their first change. Daniel Luduena comes ON for Ismael Sosa.

56': Miguel Palacios forced into a save on the shot by Diego de Buen.

55': Cross from Lozano nearly finds Carreno, but it misses the sliding forward.

54': Pachuca still with most of the ball.

51': Javier Cortes fires a shot that misses the Pachuca goal high and wide.

51': Pumas win a corner kick.

48': Cross from the left cleared by Luis Fuentes. Pachuca finding their passing rhythm, but Pumas pressing high now.

47': Costless kick to Pachuca

46': And the second half has begun!!

HT: Fabricio Morales brings an end to the first half. 0-0 at the break.

45': Costless kick for Pachuca, but Walter Ayovi cannot direct the costless kick on goal.

42': YELLOW CARD awarded against Dante Lopez

39': YELLOW CARD awarded against Javier Cortes

38': Enner Valencia's penalty is SAVED by Miguel Palacios.

37': PENALTY to Pachuca. Luis Fuentes brings down Dario Carreno in the area.

35': Rodolfo Pizarro take down a Pumas player. Costless kick outside the 18 for the away side.

31': A reminder. Efrain Cortes did not make it back into Pachuca' lineup depite early indications that the Colombian center back would be available.

27': Pumas test the recovery of Rodolfo Pizarro and the Pachuca defense. A long diagonal ball by Javier Cortes nearly finds a costless Pumas player. However, the ball sails past the byline. Goal kick.

25': Pachuca with plenty of possession around the Pumas penalty area, but Rodolfo Pizarro' shot over the bar.

22': Shot by Dario Carreno forces a save from Miguel Palacios.

20': Roberto Ramirez finds some space to fire a shot, but Oscar Perez is able to handle the effort.

18': Toluca with a quick counter. The ball is eventually worked to Diego de Buen who fires his shot over the bar.

16': Pachuca ceding some possession to Pumas.

13': Corner kick finds the head of Darrio Carreno, but the Pachuca striker heads it over the bar.

12': Pachuca enjoying most of the early possession. They now get their first corner kick.

8': Dario Carreno with a shot that misses the target. Goal kick to Pumas.

3': Pachuca already threatening Miguel Palacios's goal. Diego de Buen fires a long shot that barely misses the mark.

1': We are under way!!

05/01 20:55 ET: Pumas UNAM XI (4-4-2) - Mi. Palacios; Van Rankin, Ma. Palacios, Fuentes, Velarde; Sosa, Romagnoli, Cabrera, Cortés; López, Ramírez. DT: Trejo Montoya

05/01 20:44 ET: Pachuca XI (4-2-3-1) - Pérez; Pizarro,Herrera, Rodríguez, Arreola; de Buen, Ayovi; Lozano, Valencia, Damm; Carreño. DT: E. Meza

05/01 19:00 ET: Correction to an earlier post. The match can be seen at 9:00 PM ET on Univision Deportes (UDN) in the USA.

05/01 19:00 ET: A reminder on Liguilla tiebreakers. If the two teams are tied on aggregate goals at the end of the two legs, away goals will be used as the first tiebreaker to decide the winner. If both teams are tied on aggregate and away goals, Pumas will advance because they are the higher seed (higher seed rule). There is no added extra time, nor penalty kick shootout, in the quarterfinals or semifinals of the Liguilla.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pumas defender Luis Fuentes told Record yesterday that "Pachuca is a tough opponent, something is in the playoffs and they have great motivation because here you play a whole season and we must carry out our game with punch and intensity to get a head start in Pachuca." He also added that the team must carry on without Veron or Bravo tonight.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pumas would like to repeat the events of the Clausura 2009 final at the Estadio Hidalgo. However, there are no penalty kick shootouts in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the Liguilla.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pachuca will get back defender Efrain Cortes from injury. The Colombian missed the Tuzos' 4-3 win against Queretaro due to injury.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pumas received some good news on the injury front. Attacking midfielder Daniel Luduena and striker Dante Lopez will be back in the side. Leading goalscorer Martin Bravo and captain Dario Veron are still out with injuries. Bravo has not played in his side's last six matches.

05/01 19:00 ET: This first leg of the tie will be shown on Azteca America, ESPN Deportes and can be watched on mobile devices on the WatchESPN app. (Reminder.)

05/01 19:00 ET: This tie is one of three quarterfinal matchups that are rematches of recent Liga MX championships. This match in particular is a rematch of the 2009 Clausura final in which Pumas defeated Pachuca 3-2 over the two legs.

05/01 19:00 ET: There is some interesting recent history between the two clubs regarding one of Pumas's players. Pumas attacking midfielder Daniel Ramirez had revealed to VAVEL Mexico that he and his family were extorted at Pachuca while in the Tuzos' youth academy. Ramirez has gone on to clarify the situation between he and Angel 'Coca' Gonzalez, the Pachuca coordinator of tryouts.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pumas end their 2014 Liga MX Clausura regular season campaign with the tournament's second leading scorer in Argentine striker Martin Bravo with nine goals to his name. The Argentine led the Golden Boot competition for much of the year before Enner Valencia started to score goals in bunches.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pachuca had been on a five-game winless streak before they emphatically came back from three goals down with fifteen minutes to play away from home to defeat Queretaro 4-3. Liga MX leading scorer Enner Valencia did not have a goal in that match, but two other players got braces in doing so.

05/01 19:00 ET: Pumas come into the match losing 1-2 away to Cruz Azul. But third-seeded Pumas had clinched their spot in the Liguilla place the week before, with a 1-0 win over Chivas de Guadalajara at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. So, they rested a few players in their Mexico City derby clash.

05/01 19:00 ET: Welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the Liguilla MX, the eight-team playoff that will decide the champion of Liga MX Clausura. Sixth seeded Pachuca will look to spring an upset at home against third seeded Pumas UNAM (Pumas). The match is set to take place Thursday, May 1 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Deportes, Azteca America, and WatchESPN.