America - Santos Laguna: How it happened

05/01 01:12; Match highlights from this firecracker of an opening leg. (Video courtesy of Futbol HD & Games)

FT: THAT IS IT!!! Pedro Caixinha will be ruing the breakdown in discipline in his side, as Antonio Mohamed will be praising the character of his side to come back from 3-1 down to win 5-3.

90+3': GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL for Club America!! That was too easy for Rubens Sambueza. America up 5-3.

90+1': YELLOW CARD for Oswaldo Sanchez for a confrontation inside the 6.

90': Three minutes of added time.

87': GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL for Club America! Raul Jimenez gets his hat trick and America have come all the way back. 4-3

81': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Raul Jimenez. 'El Quick' Mendoza with the final ball, and Jimenez with a one-touch finish to bring America back on level terms. Santos Laguna only ahead on away goals. 3-3.

78': America make their final SUBSTITUTION. Adrian Aldrete comes on for Pablo Aguilar.

78': SUBSTITUTION for Santos Laguna. Andres Renteria ON, Darwin Quintero OFF.

77': YELLOW CARD for Oribe Peralta for a foul on Rubens Sambueza

71': Moises Munoz comes up with a huge save on Darwin Quintero, who had worked past several defenders and was 1-v-1 with the America goalkeeper.

71': America make another change. Andres Andrade on for Oswaldo Martinez,

68': Santos Laguna SUBSTITUTION: Sergio Ceballos enters for Rodolfo Salinas, who was on a yellow.

62': More pressure for America around the Santos Laguna 18 but the resulting shot goes over the bar.

58': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Club America!!! Mendoza eludes Jonathan Lacerda and sends in a diagonal ball that finds Raul Jimenez in space. Jimenez finishes to put America back within one. 2-3. (America still need two goals to take the lead in the series.)

58': America make their first change. Luis 'Quick' Mendoza comes on for Miguel Layun

54': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Santos Laguna!!! Well-taken costless kick by Juan Pablo Rodriguez finds Ribair Rodriguez, who heads home the third away goal for the Guerreros. 1-3.

48': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Santos Laguna!!! Great throughball from Alonso Escoboza sends in Darwin Quintero, whose shot beats Moises Munoz to the near post. 1-2.

46': The second half has begun. And right away Francisco 'Maza' Rodriguez has conceded a costless kick.

HT: Correction to an earlier post. The Santos Laguna goal that was nullified was nullified due to OFFSIDE against Darwin Quintero. Not a handball or any other foul.

END OF THE FIRST HALF': Jorge Rojas blows his whistle to end the first half. Oswaldo Martinez puts America into the lead in the 11th minute, but Rodolfo Salinas's long shot gives Santos Laguna the advantage on away goals. 1-1 at the break.

45': Goal kick to Santos Laguna

41': Corner kick for America, sent to the near post but Santos Laguna gain control of the ball.

40': Costless kick for America for a foul called against Ribair Rodriguez.

39': Organization by Santos Laguna has seemingly taken Rubens Sambueza out of the match. Good tactical adjustment by Pedro Caixinha and his team.

35': Corner kick for America

33': YELLOW CARD shown to Rodolfo Salinas for a hard challenge on Pablo Aguilar.

32': Corner kick for Santos Laguna

31': GOAL NULLIFIED against Santos Laguna. Darwin Quintero thought he had given Santos Laguna a 2-1 lead, but there was a handball in the area against Santos Laguna.

31': SAVE by Moises Munoz on a shot from the left.

28': Costless kick for America does not find the mark.

26': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Santos Laguna!!! Rodolfo Sanchez's shot from 20 yards out beats a surprised Moises Munoz. 1-1, with Santos Laguna ahead on away goals.

23': YELLOW CARD for Rafael Figueroa (Santos Laguna)

23': Good buildup by Santos Laguna but it is wasted by a poorly-weighted final throughball.

19': Corner kick for Club America. Eventually a foul is called against Raul Jimenez. Goal kick to Santos Laguna.

16': Santos Laguna have not had much possession in the America defensive third. America dictating the pace of the game.

12': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for America!!! Oswaldo Martinez collects the rebound off the Luis Gabriel Rey shot and puts it past Oswaldo Sanchez. 1-0 America

10': Sambueza's costless kick goes straight into the Santos Laguna wall.

9': Rubens Sambueza goes down on a hard challenge. Costless kick to Club America from outside the 18 (near the far post).

8': Santos Laguna now seem to have gotten most of the possession. But Luis Gabriel Rey made a run down the right. Santos Laguna get the ball back.

2': America with an early chance, but the cross from Sambueza cannot find its target.

1': Referee Jorge Rojas has started the match.

04/30 20:27 ET: Santos Laguna XI (4-3-3)- O. Sanchez; Alanis, Lacerda, Figueroa, Abella; Salinas, R. Rodriguez, J.P. Rodriguez; Quintero, Escoboza, Peralta

04/30 20:25 ET: America XI (5-3-2)- M. Munoz; Paul N. (P.N.) Aguilar, F. Rodriguez, A. Mosquera, P.C. Aguilar, M. Layun; J. Medina, O. Martinez, R. Sambueza; L.G. Rey, M. Jimenez (DT: Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed)

04/30 18:00 ET: More media soundbites for thought. America striker Raul Jimenez told Record that he believes America is "accustomed to playing in La Liguilla" and his side has the experience from past Liguillas necessary to get last Santos Laguna.

04/30 18:00 ET: Here's more music to Santos Laguna supporters' ears--their 4-2 win this Clausura at the Estadio Azteca (which also marked the most goals the Aguilas conceded all season at home).

04/30 18:00 ET: America and Santos Laguna in the Apertura 2010 semifinals. Here is the video of that tie, in which Santos Laguna advanced to the Apertura 2010 final.

(America 1-2 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2010 / / Semifinal Round)

(Santos Laguna 3-3 America | Apertura 2010 / / Semifinal Round)

04/30 18:00 ET: A reminder on Liguilla rules for quarterfinal and semifinal action. If the aggregate score after the two legs is tied, away goals is the primary tiebreaker. If both the aggregate score and away goals do not separate the teams, than the higher seed moves on. In this tie, Santos Laguna would be the benefector of the "higher seed moves on" tiebreaker. There will be no added extra time or penalty shootouts in this phase of the Liguilla.

04/30 18:00 ET: Santos Laguna manager Pedro Caixinha stated that "A team like us cannot concede many goals, a team that always makes goals must maintain the clean sheet. Rather than a strategy shift is a change of mentality in which all must participate in all stages of the game. I will not say we're going with a bus (parking the bus) because that we have never done but we must close down spaces when we have to, have to run behind the opponent, defend the goal without loss of identity " .

04/30 18:00 ET: For U.S. TV viewers, this match will air on Univision Deportes Network and Univisiondeportes.com.

04/30 18:00 ET: America keeper Moises Munoz told reporters on Tuesday that he "did not care what [the media] thought of us," in regards to his club's chances against Santos Laguna.

04/30 18:00 ET: Santos Laguna have been Liga MX's most costlessly scoring side this season, scoring a Clausura high 33 goals. Americamust decide how it is going to defend Santos--either stick with the five (technically three) that 'Piojo' Herrera often used, or four in the back (which America manager Antonio 'Turco' Mohamedhas preferred to use).

04/30 18:00 ET: Club America is currently on a six game winless streak at home. It is a streak that will need to end if they want to win their 12th Liga MX crown. (It would break their tie with long-standing rivals Chivas, who also have won Liga MX eleven times.)

04/30 18:00 ET: In their meeting in Week Nine of the Clausura, the Aguilas (Club America's nickname which will be used interchangeably with America) had built up a 2-0 lead at the Estadio Azteca, but Santos Laguna then scored four unanswered goals to win the match 2-4. (Editor's note: the Santos Laguna nickname Guerreros may be used interchangeably with Santos Laguna.)

04/30 18:00 ET: This match will be live tomorrow, 4/30, at 21:00 ET and will be seen on either Univision, UniMas, or Univision Deportes. (The rule for Liga MX television rights is that the match will be shown by the network who is contracted to show the home team. Since America's contract is with Televisa, Televisa (via the Univision networks in the United States) will show the match. Univision has not announced which network the match will be shown on, though it is likely that this match will air on the flagship network.

04/30 18:00 ET: Welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the Clausura 2014 edition of the Liguilla MX quarterfinal. In this tie, fifth seeded (and 11-time Liga MX champion) Club America takes on fourth seeded Santos Laguna.