Xolos Tijuana - Toluca Live of the Liguilla MX Quarterfinal - How it Happened

05/01 01:01: In case you missed it. Video highlights from the match.

FT: That is it!! The match ends 0-0!! Xolos dodge an away goal, but do not get a goal themselves. Finishing continues to be a problem for them. Toluca needs to be more assertive on the ball at the Nemesio Diez.

90+3': Toluca packing eight guys behind the ball.

90+2': Joe Corona continue to be threatening / have an impact for Tijuana. But he might want to shoot as well.

90+1': Three minutes of added time.

90': Herculez Gomez forces a save from Alfredo Talavera.

88': Toluca make their second change. Carlos Orrantia comes in for Carlos Esquivel

88': Tijuana make their last change. Herculez Gomez comes in for Dario Benedetto.

86': Cross from Carlos Esquivel does not find its mark. Herculez Gomez also getting ready to come into the game for Tijuana.

84': Tijuana make their second change. Juan de Dios Hernandez comes in for Fidel Martinez.

83': Toluca make their first change. Raul Nava comes on for Isaac Brizuela.

83': Dario Benedetto gets to 'Zone 14' but his shot misses the target.

83': Toluca getting ready to make a change. Jose Cardozo giving final instructions to Raul Nava.

81': Isaac Brizuela cuts past a Tijuana defender, but cannot put his shot on frame.

81': Tijuana make their first change. Joe Corona finally comes on. Christian Pellerano comes off.

81': Fidel Martinez in alone but two Toluca defenders close him down to force a bad shot.

77': Joe Corona getting final instructions from Cesar Farias. It is unknown who will come off at this point.

75': YELLOW CARD for Christian Pellerano

74': Long diagonal ball from Antonio Rios cannot quite connect with Pablo Velazquez.

73': Francisco Gamboa receives a YELLOW CARD for a hard foul on a Tijuana player.

71': Edgar Castillo makes a surprise low cross into the box, but a Tijuana runner does not catch up to it. The USA international has been a major influence down the left today.

70': Hernan Pellerano momentarily down in a heap, he gets up holding his face.

70': The score is still 0-0. Neither team has made a sub at this point.

68': Richard Ruiz comes close with a long distance shot, but that shot falls into the top netting.

67': Tijuana with good possession around the Toluca 18, but the overlap chip does not quite connect up to Richard Ruiz. Goal kick.

67': Isaac Brizuela jogging under his own power.

64': Javier Guemez receives a YELLOW CARD.

64': Isaac Brizuela down in a heap, clutching his knee and needing the assistance of his trainers.

62': Tijuana once again successfull with pressing Toluca in their own half, but the Toluca defenders recover.

60': Pablo Velazquez down in a heap but he gets up.

59': End-to-end football. But Tijuana close down Tijuana's attack.

55': Great switch by Xolos catches Carlos Esquivel sagging his lines, but Xolos cannot finish the opportunity.

54': Costless kick for Tijuana.

53': Dario Benedetto involved with the Xolos counterattack.

51': Dario Benedetto is still down in a heap. He is being attended to by trainers now.

50': YELLOW CARD issued to Miguel Ponce for a hard challenge on Dario Benedetto.

49': Corner kick for Tijuana

48': A long ball from Fernando Arce barely misses Fidel Martinez.

46': Luis Enrique Santander blows his whistle. The second half has begun!

HT: That is the end of the first half!! The score remains 0-0 despite Tijuana having many chances to break it open.

44': Costless kick for Tijuana

41': Costless kick for Tijuana

38': Toluca starting to get possession. Pushing Tijuana into their own half just a bit.

37': Still 0-0. Tijuana with most of the early chances so far.

35': Dario Benedetto with an effort from distance that misses.

33': Fernando Arce takes the costless kick, but it deflects off a Toluca player for a corner.

32': Handball called against Paulo Da Silva. Accidental handball at best. Costless kick outside the 18 for Tijuana

29': Javier Guemez an early man of the match for suffocating the Toluca midfield and those balls that start to threaten the Toluca defense.

27': Tijuana dominating the play. They just need to finish. That's been their issue this season.

24': Fidel Martinez has a good look on goal, but he misses his shot wide right. Good layoff from Benedetto.

22': Notable non-starters--Joe Corona (Xolos likely going with 3 forwards), Sinha (Toluca)

20': Dario Benedetto catches the Toluca center backs playing him onside, but Francisco Gamboa is able to clear the ball.

19': Toluca finally get the ball in their attacking third, but Isaac Brizuela unable to control it.

17': Xolos continuing to catch Aaron Galindo conceding too much space to their attackers, but others are able recover and stop the attack.

14': We are underway. Richard Ruiz in 1v1 on Alfredo Talavera, but Ruiz cannot control the ball inside the six.

05/01 20:55 Toluca XI (4-3-3); Talavera; Gamboa, Galindo, Da Silva, M. Ponce; Wilson Tiago, Esquival, A. Rios; E. Benitez, P. Velazquez, Brizuela.

05/01 20:55 Tijuana XI (4-2-3-1); Saucedo; Nunez, Gandolfi, H. Pellerano, E. Castilo; F. Arce, J. Guemez; R. Ruiz, D. Benedetto, C. Pellerano; F. Martinez

05/01 21:00: In case you missed it, the much-rumored 2016 Copa America Centenario set to take place in the United States has been officially announced.

05/01 21:00: This matchup is the 2-7 matchup in the Clausura 2014 Liguilla.

05/01 21:00: As with the other three quarterfinals, if there is a tie on aggregate after Sunday, the away goals tiebreaker is used. If both teams scored the same number of away goals, then Toluca would advance as the higher seed (as they are the #2 seed). The same rule applies to next week's semifinals.

05/01 21:00: USA men's national team fans will want to see more than just Joe Corona be influential in the attacking midfield. They will want to see how Edgar Castillo / Greg Garza, Paul Arriola, and Herculez Gomez at the minimum. If Fernando Arce Jr., Alejandro Guido, or Armando Moreno, or any one of their young Americans are on the bench, consider Tijuana manager Cesar Farias taking some big playoff gambles.

05/01 21:00: Toluca manager Juan Cardozo will need to be careful about his accusations of FMF officiation as "prejudiced against his team." Cesar Farias might argue the same thing about FMF and CONCACAF referees after his side's struggles in the [CONCACAF] Champions League semifinals.

05/01 21:00: Here is a flashback to Tijuana's Apertura 2012 two-legged win over Toluca. It is a defeat Toluca would like to avenge tonight.

05/01 21:00: Although there are still a few days for tickets to be sold, Toluca have limited ticket sales for the return leg to two per person, anticipating a big crowd at the Nemesio Diez.

05/01 21:00: One key player who might need to recover his form is Pablo Velazquez. The Paraguayan striker has found the back of the net seven times during the Clausura, but has found goals harder to come by as of late.

05/01 21:00: Another player to look in this tie--Wilson Tiago. The box-to-box midfielder will have the tough task of preventing Joe Corona, Javier Guemez, and company from connecting passes to Christian Pellerano and Dario Benedetto,

05/01 21:00: Isaac Brizuela is one player who wants to put in a good performance in the Liguilla as he looks to try to make Mexico's World Cup squad.

05/01 21:00: The last time Xolos hosted Toluca (in the 2014 Clausura), they beat Toluca 3-1.

05/01 21:00. Toluca manager Jose Saturino Cardozo told media yesterday that he believes his side is fit enough, and has enough leadership (especially from the likes of Mexico international midfielder Sinha) to will his club to a good result.

05/01 21:00: Javier Güémez added that his side knows it needs to be focused against Los Diablos. Given how volatile Tijuana's form has been this season, it will be especially important that the home side plays focused and determined, rather than simply say it.

05/01 21:00: Pellerano noted that he expects Toluca to be tough to break down. The league-low 14 goals Toluca conceded during the regular season (including 3 to Tijuana) would seem to back the Argentine's point.

Live Liga MX

05/01 21:00: Tijuana holding midfielder Christian Pellerano told reporters yesterday that his side "has been finding ways to different schemes and that is based on there good material of players, anyone can adapt to any position, and we are keeping the same pattern in recent games and every time I go by better to face the first game of the Liguilla better."

05/01 21:00: Tijuana, unlike Toluca, have been very much an unpredictable side. Their top scorer, Christian Pellerano, is a holding midfielder. But much of the Xolos' form has revolved around the influence USA playmaker Joe Corona is able to have on the game.

05/01 21:00: Tijuana come into the match having only lost twice at the Estadio Caliente in 2014. However, one of those losses was last week's match against Leon.

05/01 21:00: Welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the opening leg of the Clausura 2014 quarterfinal between Tijuana Xolos (Tijuana, or Xolos) and Toluca. The match will kick off at 11:00 PM Eastern Time (8:00 PM Pacific time), and can be seen on Azteca America, ESPN Deportes, and WatchESPN in the United States.