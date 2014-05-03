Santos Laguna - America Live Score of the Liga MX Quarterfinal

87': America fire a shot on goal, but only into the arms of Oribe Sanchez

82': Santos Laguna make their second substitution. Eduardo Herrera comes in for Alonso Escoboza.

81': Offsides called against Santos Laguna

78': YELLOW CARD shown to Aquivaldo Mosquera for a hard challenge on Darwin Quintero.

75': Ruben Sambueza has a go on goal, but his shot goes high.

70': Andres Andrade evades a defender, but his ball is cleared out for a corner kick to America.

68': Andres Renteria checks into the match, replacing Oribe Peralta.

67': Andres Renteria seen getting ready to come in for Santos Laguna.

66': Andres Andrade finds Raul Jimenez, but the America #9 puts his shot wide right.

65': Santos Laguna need two more goals to advance. Santos Laguna may need to start pressing higher.

58': Wrong about Correcaminos advancing. Estudiantes Tecos have just equalized against them. Game still in progress.

57': Oswaldo Sanchez receives a YELLOW CARD for a challenge on Raul Jimenez. Jimenez receives a YELLOW CARD as well (likely for protesting the offside call against him).

55': Oribe Peralta gets tripped up by Aquivaldo Mosquera who falls behind him inside the 18. Costless kick awarded in favor of America.

54': Rubens Sambueza getting more space to hit crosses, but Santos Laguna clears this cross to concede the corner.

52': America starting to be more successful at pressing Santos Laguna high up the pitch.

50': Aquivaldo Mosquera tries to surprise the Santos Laguna defense with a costless kick on goal. Results in a corner kick for America.

49': YELLOW CARD awarded against Darwin Quintero for a late foul on Rubens Sambueza.

48': America take what looks like their first good shot of the game from inside the 18, but it's blocked and deflected out of play.

46': Darwin Quintero eludes an America defender and forces Moises Munoz into a save on the resulting shot.

45': Rubens Sambueza cannot control the ball out wide. The winger has had few touches so far.

44': Club America establishing most of the possession, but have not put together a good buildup yet, let alone a shot on goal.

42': Corner kick for Santos Laguna

38': Cross from Luis Mendoza headed away for a corner kick to America.

37': Corner kick for Club America

36': With the sub, America now likely goes to four in the back. Loss of Miguel Layun has been felt significantly by America in the early going.

35': America make its first change. Luis Mendoza comes in for Topo Valenzuela.

27': Santos Laguna in on Moises Munoz's goal, but the play is called off for offsides.

26': Santos Laguna still with most of the possession.

24': ANNOUNCEMENT: The Ascenso MX promotion final will be played between Leones Negros UDG and Correcaminos UAT for the spot in Liga MX vacated by Atlante.

23': Juan Carlos draws the costless kick against Rafa FIgueroa (costless kick to America).

22': This goal kick, brought to you by Quaker State. #AdsInTheMiddleOfTelevisaBroadcasts

21': Offside called against Santos Laguna

19': Long cross from Juan Pablo Rodriguez is caught by Munoz. Guerreros playing too direct?

18': Costless kick for Club America

16': America continue to sit back and absorb the Santos Laguna pressure. So far, Santos Laguna has forced few good shots on Munoz's goal.

15': What a backheel shot by Oribe Peralta. Moises Munoz gets just enough to force a corner kick.

12': Cross from Rodolfo Salinas deflects off of Aquivaldo Mosquera and almost past Moises Munoz into the goal. Corner to Santos Laguna.

11': Shot from a Santos Laguna player barely misses.

10': As a reminder, Santos Laguna need at least a 3-0 win, or a two-goal win with the score at least 5-3 to beat America.

05/03 19:00 ET: Omar Gonzalez is not the only name on America's shopping. America have been linked to a move for Lanus defender Paolo Goltz and Catania attacking midfielder Pablo Barrientos.

05/03 19:00 ET: Santos Laguna are not clear from the transfer saga. The Torreon-based side will have a fight to hold onto striker Oribe Peralta, as he has been targeted for a summer move to Chivas.

05/03 19:00 ET: Per Eric Gomez of FOX Sports Mexico (via Billy Escobar of Goal Mexico), left wingback Miguel Layun has been ruled out of the return leg with an undisclosed injury.

Miguel Layún lesionado y no juega la vuelta ante Santos. — Billy Escobar (@BillyEscobar7) May 2, 2014

05/03 19:00 ET: Pedro Caixinha has inherited his mentor Jose Mourinho's willingness to look for a fight. According to multiple reports, Caixinha left his post-game presser and looked to get into fisticuffs with America manager Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed after the match.

05/03 19:00 ET: Santos Laguna has 5 home wins this Clausura at the Estadio Corona. Of those wins, two were by two or more goals, but one was against Ascenso-bound Atlante who conceded the most goals in Liga MX play this Clausura.

05/03 19:00 ET: Rumors are swirling from Twitterverse linking America to a summer move for LA Galaxy and USA international central defender Omar Gonzalez.

“@EricGomezFOX: Just learned that @Omar4Gonzalez is on shortlist for a big Mexican team's shopping spree next summer.” Club America — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) May 2, 2014

05/03 19:00 ET: Alonso Escoboza is also among the bunch expressing confidence in Santos Laguna overcoming their first leg deficit.

05/03 19:00 ET: Santos Laguna manager Pedro Caixinha has received a "vote of confidence" from Alejandro Irarragorri ahead of the return leg.

05/03 19:00 ET: Long time Santos Laguna goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez told media on Friday that his side has the confidence to overcome their two goal deficit.

05/03 19:00 ET: For those looking for the match on TV, kickoff is at 10:00 PM Eastern time (7:00 PM Pacific), and the match can be seen on Univision Deportes Network.

05/03 19:00 ET: Santos Laguna will need at least a two-goal win (with America scoring three or fewer goals) to move on to the next round. Any 6-4, 7-5, or one goal win for Santos Laguna will see America move on to the semifinals. All draws and America wins would also send the Azulcremas through. As a note, as being the higher seed (#4), Santos Laguna is the benefactor of the "higher seed advances" rule, if the scoreline ends up being 5-3 in their favor.

05/03 19:00 ET: Although America seemed to break 'Sambu-dependicia' (dependency on wide midfielder Rubens Sambueza to provide the attacking thrust) on Wednesday, questions about 'Sambu-dependicia' are still being asked.

05/03 19:00 ET: Some slight controversy for America ahead of the match as their flight to Torreon was delayed because, America's players refused to turn off their cell phones.

05/03 19:00 ET: In Wednesday's opening leg match, Santos Laguna stormed to a 3-1 lead, before Club America scored four goals within the last 20 minutes (and added time) of the match to win 5-3 at the Estadio Azteca, behind a hat trick from Raul Jimenez. Relive the action below.