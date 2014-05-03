Cruz Azul - Leon LIVE Score, Goals, Result and of the Liguilla MX Quarterfinal

90+4': YELLOW CARD awarded against Miguel Sabah

90+4': YELLOW CARD for Achille Emana.

90+1': Corner kick for Cruz Azul. They have the man advantage as well. Achille Emana just misses from distance.

89': Jonny Magallon being stretchered off the pitch. Leon are now down to 10 men, since they are out of subs. Four minutes of added time.

88': Aldo Rocha makes a hard challenge on Jonny Magallon. Magallon down in a heap holding his head.

87': Leon make their final change. Miguel Sabah enters for Mauro Boselli.

85': Well worked buildup by Cruz Azul results in a late shot by Marco Fabian that isn't handled cleanly by Yarbrough. Cruz Azul pressuring Leon now.

84': YELLOW CARD for Luis Montes.

78': Double change for Cruz Azul. Achille Emana comes on for Mauro Formica. Sergio Napoles comes on for Rogelio Chavez.

73': Corner kick for Leon. Cruz Azul now with most of the possession.

70': YELLOW CARD for Rafa Marquez for a foul outside the 18. Marquez will miss the first leg of

69': Rogelio Chavez's costless kick does not threaten William Yarbrough's goal, but Leon content to sit back now.

68': Cruz Azul are now in their more typical 4-4-2 with Alejandro Castro subbing out. Costless kick for Cruz Azul to be taken by Rogelio Chavez.

67': EIsner Loboa called for a push on Fausto Pinto, which nullifies a sure go-ahead goal for Leon.

64': Leon make their second change of the match. Aldo Rocha comes in for Carlos Pena.

63': Cruz Azul make their first change. Alejandro Castro comes off for Christian 'Chaco' Gimenez

59': Fog very visible at the Estadio Azul, and noticeable as well.

57': Luis Perea's long distance shot deflects off a Leon player for another corner kick.

57': Leon concede their third corner kick in four minutes. As long as Leon continue to stay organized, this is okay.

56': Corner kick for Cruz Azul.

54': Marco Fabian hits a curling shot from distance on which William Yarbrough has to make a diving save!! Corner kick to Cruz Azul.

51': Carlos Pena concedes the costless kick to Cruz Azul. Rogelio Chavez lining up to shoot it on goal from 35 yards away.

49': On UniMas, Pablo Ramirez (twitter.com/golazodepablo ) has taken over the play-by-play duties. Diego Balado is doing the color commentary.

48': What a cross from Luis Montes. Jonny Magallon barely misses the goal. Leon nearly equalized there.

45': Fog descending onto the Estadio Azul. And Leon are starting to really find their passing rhythm.

39': Leon finally have possession inside the Cruz Azul half. It's been a half to forget for La Fiera.

35': Marco Fabian's costless kick is blocked by the Leon wall.

34': Costless kick for Cruz Azul. Nacho Gonzalez brings down Mauro Formica outside the area and receives a YELLOW CARD for the foul. Marco Fabian to take the costless kick.

33': Shot from a Leon player hits Luis Perea in the family jewels.

31': Carlos Pena finally has enough space to play a cross to Mauro Boselli, but Boselli misses the target high.

30': Leon make an early change. Eisner Loboa comes ON for Matias Britos. Change appears to be a tactical one.

27': Mariano Pavone has a go from distance.

26': Cruz Azul intercept Leon's tic-tac-toe play outside the 18, and try to counter.

24': Leon finally manage a shot on goal, but it's no problem for 'Chuy' Corona.

23': Gustavo Matosas finally moves his true outside backs outside (Hernandez and Magallon). Marquez and Gonzalez have been torched tonight in wide areas.

20': What a move by Mauro Formica to get around Nacho Gonzalez, but Edwin Hernandez there to clear hte ball.

19': Leon dominating possession, but Cruz Azul have had the better chances so far.

16': Jose de Jesus 'Chuy' Corona makes a save on Mauro Boselli, who came costless off the corner kick.

15': Marco Fabian makes an emergency defensive play to stop a chipped one-two from connecting. Corner kick for Leon.

14': Mauro Formica finds his way behind the Leon back line, and shoots on goal. But William Yarbrough makes the save and hangs onto the rebound. Could've been 2-0 in under 15 minutes.

5': Mauro Formica with a stutter-step move, but Rafael Marquez intercepts the cross inside the 18.

3': Leon opening the match with lots of possession. Cruz Azul trying to surprise people with the exotic formation, and look to be sitting back.

05/03 16:30 ET: Leon has already featured two American players who came up through the Alianza de Futbol program--attacking midfielder Dennis Flores and defender Miguel Palafox (both whose international futures have been strongly linked to the USA men's national team). The Esmeraldas have declared that they will only conduct official trials through this program, per Tom Marshall.

05/03 16:30 ET: Cruz Azul are in a race against America for the services of LA Galaxy defender Omar Gonzalez. Both sides have been monitoring the USA international since his performance at the Estadio Azteca in August 2012 and believe his size and attributes fit perfectly into a Mexican defensive system. Gonzalez would also count as a "domestic player," as he has Mexican citizenship (both parents are of Mexican ancestry).

05/03 16:30 ET: One non-Liguilla story that will dominate the playoffs is the telenovela surrounding Chivas' firing of Ricardo La Volpe. This is not the first time Jorge Vergara's impulsive decision-making at the club (and at sister club Chivas USA) have been exposed. The story is likely to continue to dominate the headlines in the Mexican media, partially because Chivas remain Mexico's most popular club team.

05/03 16:30 ET: If Leon crash out of the Liguilla, they will have to get a head start on the battle to retain the services of midfielder Carlos Pena, Mauro Boselli, and others.

05/03 16:30 ET: Cruz Azul manager Luis Fernando Tena told reporters that his side cannot be satisfied with banking on an away goals advantage, and that his side has to dictate the game and score goals.

05/03 16:30 ET: Leon keeper William Yarbrough believes his side could overcome Cruz Azul. He told reporters, "What we need is to do is win.We've made â€‹â€‹good games away, and we are a team on the pitch to always stand tall and seek the arch rival, and now will not be the exception. From that you can [do anything] because our confidence in each other is sky high "

05/03 16:30 ET: This matchup also is a rematch of the Clausura 1997 final, in which Cruz Azul's Aaron Galindo scored the winning goal. (Galindo is still playing with Toluca).

05/03 16:30 ET: Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jose de Jesus 'Chuy' Corona expects his side to be better defensively than they were in the Opening Leg, and for the defensive blunders that led to Jose Maria Cardenas's goal to be minimized.

05/03 16:30 ET: Cruz Azul defender Julio Dominguez believes that "not winning the title will be a failure" for his side. It would give Cruz Azul a 2014 double in addition to their 2013-14 CONCACAF Champions League trophy.

05/03 16:30 ET: Cruz Azul came out of Wednesday's match with the advantage on away goals. However, any scored draw of at least 2-2 or a defeat by Cruz Azul will see the Apertura 2013 champions Leon move on to the semifinals.

05/03 16:30 ET: In Wednesday's opening leg, Cruz Azul and Leon drew 1-1 at the Estadio Leon. Rogelio Chavez opened the scoring for Cruz Azul before Jose Maria Cardenas equalized for Leon. Relive the highlights.