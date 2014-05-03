Toluca - Xolos Tijuana LIVE: Goals and Score of the Clausura 2014 Liguilla MX Quarterfinal

05/04 15:08 ET: In case you missed it, here are the highlights of Toluca's 3-1 over Tijuana that sends them through to the Clausura 2014 Liguilla MX semifinals. Correction to an earlier post. Toluca now takes on #8 Leon (top remaining seed - lowest remaining seed). #4 Santos Laguna is guaranteed now to play the winner of Pumas-Pachuca.

FT: THAT IS IT!!! Toluca advance to the Liguilla MX semifinals on the backs of three long range goals (defeating Tijuana 3-1). Toluca will take on the winner of the Pumas-Pachuca tie in the next round. That match begins at 6 PM ET and can be seen on Univision Deportes Network.

90+3': Sinha and Edgar Castillo have to be separted after the Tijuana left back shoves Sinha down.

90+1': Three minutes have been added onto the end of the match.

89': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO for Toluca off the long shot of Edgar Benitez!! This might do it for Tijuana's Liguilla.

88': Toluca make their final change. Miguel Ponce comes off for Edgar Duenas.

88': Corner kick for Tijuana. Joe Corona nearly finds Jaimen Ayovi on hard cross/shot.

86': Carlos Esquivel with plenty of space down the right. His cross is cleared by a sliding Tijuana defender.

85': Long ball finds Pablo Velazquez, who cannot quite center the ball. Cirilo Saucedo clears the ball.

84': Edgar Benitez's header comes close to the target!

81': RED CARD issued to Hernan Pellerano (2nd yellow). Tijuana are down to 10 men.

80': Carlos Esquivel elects to cross when he had the space to shoot

79': YELLOW CARD awarded to Hernan Pellerano.

78': Sinha's costless kick hit into the wall. Christian Pellerano wins a costless kick for Tijuana.

78': Costless kick for Toluca just outside the 18. Sinha setting up to take it.

76': Long diagonal ball from Christian Pellerano does not find either the target or a Tijuana runner. Goal kick.

73': Pablo Velazquez forces a kick save from Cirilo Saucedo. Toluca still buzzing with the ball.

70': Raul Nava stretching out his right leg. He is coming out for Pablo Velazquez. Each team has now made two subs.

69': Interesting sub from Tijuana. Joe Corona comes on for the goal-scorer Dario Benedetto.

69': Alfredo Talavera catches the long shot from Jamien Ayovi.

66': The summertime wish list for Tijuana needs to include a keeper that can handle shots from distance. A clear formula to beat Xolos is to test Cirilo Saucedo from distance.

65': Joe Corona getting ready to come into the match for Tijuana.

60': Toluca make their first substitution. Sinha comes on for Wilson Tiago.

60': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Toluca!!! Miguel Ponce's shot from distance beats Cirilo Saucedo. 2-1. Toluca are through if this score holds.

59': Cross from Javier Guemez finds Dario Benedetto again, but Benedetto puts his header over the bar.

58': Toluca win the ball up high but elect to pass it around rather than attack the Tijuana goal. Eventual cross is caught by Cirilo Saucedo.

56': Corner kick for Toluca.

54: Alfredo Talavera called into action again as he collects an Edgar Castillo shot.

51': One halftime sub missed for Tijuana. Jaimen Ayovi is on for Fidel Martinez.

51': Tijuana are through on away goals if this result holds.

49': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Tijuana!!! Fernando Arce jukes a defender, and crosses to an unmarked Dario Benedetto who heads it into the net. 1-1. [Aggregate goals 1-1, away goals 0-1]

48': Any draw from hereon sees Tijuana through. Knowing that, Tijuana have gained most of the ball, but have not attacked the Toluca goal this half.

46': The second half has begun!

HT: That is IT for the first half. Antonio Rios's golazo gives Toluca 1-0 lead in both the match and aggregate score.

41': Dario Benedetto shot from distance is saved by Alfred Talavera. Corner kick to Tijuana.

40': Edgar Castillo has a go on goal, but misses wide right.

39': Shot by Raul Nava deflected by Javier Gandolfi out for a corner kick.

37': An adjustment Toluca have made this match--two defenders are closing down Edgar Castillo every time he pushes forward. Also, Toluca is choosing to attack at Juan Carlos Nunez and having success at doing it.

36': Any draw will get Tijuana through at this point on away goals.

34': Toluca almost get a second goal, but Cirilo Saucedo keeps the diving header out. Corner kick for Toluca.

31': GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAAAAZZZZOOOO for Toluca!! Antonio Rios beats Cirilo Saucedo with a beautiful curling shot from 20 yards away. 1-0 [Aggregate: 1-0]

24': Miguel Ponce's shot is caught by Cirilo Saucedo.

22': Tijuana now with most of the possession.

20': Costless kick for Toluca.

18': Wild cross from the right not dealt with well by Tijuana defense. Toluca still with possession.

17': Xolos playing with seven behind the ball for the moment.

16': Wilson Tiago's header misses the target high. Goal kick.

15': Corner kick for Toluca.

14': Greg Garza, Herculez Gomez, Joe Corona, Jaime Ayovi, and Helio Castro among the Tijuana subs available.

13': Carlos Esquivel has a go from distance, but his shot misses Cirilo Saucedo's goal wide left.

12': Costless kick for Tijuana.

10': Isaac Brizuela not available for Toluca today. He picked up an ankle injury during training that he was not able to recover from. Huge loss for the home side.

9': Richard Ruiz sends Dario Benedetto in behind the Toluca D, but Benedetto cannot catch up with the throughball.

6': Carlos Esquivel goal called back for offside against him.

5': Toluca with most of the early possession. Neither side has seriously threatened to score.

2': Tijuana need a win or a scored draw to advance, while Toluca need a win or a goalless draw to advance. The quarterfinal is still very much in the balance.

2': Toluca wearing their primary all red kits, while Tijuana are wearing their change black kits.

1': We are underway at the Nemesio Diez.

05/04 12:50 ET: Tijuana XI (4-3-3): Saucedo; Núñez, Gandolfi, H. Pellerano, Castillo; C. Pellerano, Arce, Güemez; Ruíz, , Benedetto, Martínez

05/04 12:50 ET: Toluca XI (4-2-3-1): Talavera; Gamboa, Galindo, Da Silva, Ponce; Wilson Tiago, Ríos; Esquivel, Velasco, Benítez; Nava.

05/04 10:00 ET: No major injuries or transfer rumor distractions for either side this round.

05/04 10:00 ET: Edgar Bentiez sent out a firing shot to Tijuana that it will not be easy for the Xolos to get the away result they want.

05/04 10:00 ET: Toluca manager Jose Cardozo explained he was relieved that his side was not thrashed on the scoreline in Tijuana and that his side needed better defensive organization in the return leg.

05/04 10:00 ET: One player thankful to get off the Tijuana turf is Toluca keeper Alfredo Talavera. The keeper admitted that the turf clearly affected his team's ability to control the ball and would not allow the turf to be an excuse for a poor effort in the return leg.

05/04 10:00 ET: Toluca has not defeated Tijuana at the Nemesio Diez since the 2013 Clausura, when they utilized a Wilson Tiago goal to defeat Xolos 1-0. Since then, a 0-0 draw at the Nemesio Diez and a 3-1 win for Xolos at the Estadio Caliente (and last night's goalless draw at the Caliente).

05/04 10:00 ET: Two Northern California-raised Toluca players had homecomings at the Estadio Caliente--San Jose native (and Mexico international) Isaac Brizuela and Sacramento raised (and Mexico international) Miguel Ponce.

05/04 10:00 ET: As a reminder, this match will air (on TV) in the United States on Univision.

05/04 10:00 ET: One player that Mexican media have demanded to see play the full 90 (or most of the 90) in the return leg is Joe Corona. Cesar Farias's faith in the USA international in the enganche role in the central attacking midfield has been felt whenever Farias has gone with him.

05/04 10:00 ET: Tijuana strikers have had difficulty finding the back of the net, despite getting many opportunities to do so. Dario Benedetto, who has at times been a box-to-box midfielder and at times a forward, was the Xolos' leading scorer this Clausura. It is a statement to the poor form of both Fidel Martinez and Herculez Gomez, as well as an incomplete trust in USA youth international Paul Arriola.

05/04 10:00 ET: Tijuana manager Cesar Farias expects goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo to be tested way more than he was in the Opening Leg.

05/04 10:00 ET: The task for Tijuana will be a difficult task. Toluca has not lost at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in 2014 in all competitions. However, Xolos can still advance on a scored draw, as well as an away defeat of Toluca. A 0-0 draw or a Toluca win would see the Diablos Rojos advancing to the semifinals. (The 0-0 possibility is because Toluca benefits from the "higher seed advances" rule.)

05/04 10:00 ET: In the opening leg of this tie, Tijuana utilized the unforgiving nature of Estadio Caliente's artificial turf to overwhelm the Toluca defense. However, no one could find the back of the net, and the match ended 0-0. Here are highlights from that opening leg.

05/04 10:00 ET: Welcome to VAVEL USA's live English-language inline and commentary of the return leg of the Clausura 2014 Liguilla MX quarterfinal between 2nd-seed Toluca and 7th seed Tijuana. The match kicks off at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM Pacific).