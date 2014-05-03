Pumas UNAM - Pachuca in Coverage and Score of Clausura 2014 Liguilla Quarterfinal

90+3': Oscar Perez does well to keep the ball from crossing the line.

90+3': Corner kick to Pumas.

90+2': Shot by Diego de Buen blocked out for a corner kick.

85': Javier Cortes makes a run inside the 18, but slips before he has a shot on goal. Jose Luis Trejo probably thought that was a penalty.

85': The flow of the game has gone away (for now).

80': YELLOW CARD shown to Daniel Ramirez.

79': Pumas finally seem to be playing with the urgency needed here. Their pressure earns them another corner kick.

78': Ismael Sosa with the shot, but it's shot straight at Oscar Perez.

78': Dante Lopez unable to find space for a shot. Pachuca defenders have been closing him down all match.

76': Corner kick for Pumas.

76': Enner Valencia down in a heap at midfield. Valencia is stretchered off the pitch. Dario Carreno comes in for him.

72': Oscar Perez is forced into action to stop the Daniel Ramirez shot.

71': Pumas quick counter is stopped.

70': Pachuca make their second change. Diego de Buen comes ON for Jorge Hernandez.

68': Pumas make their final change. Daniel Luduena comes off, and is replaced by Ismael Sosa.

63': Enner Valencia in behind the Pumas defense, but Miguel Palacios saves the Ecuadorian's shot on the line.

63': Pumas starting to enjoy some possession, but have not tested the Pachuca defense or Oscar Perez....until now.

58': YELLOW CARD issued to David Cabrera for a hard challenge on a Pachuca player.

54': Dieter Villalpando with the space for a shot, but he dribbles it wide of the far post.

53': Pumas make their first substitution. Daniel Ramirez comes in for Martin Romagnoli.

50': Jurgen Damm cannot quite evade Jose Carlos van Rankin.

45': Daniel Luduena does well to play Martin Romagnoli into space, but Romagnoli is soon picked off by a Pachuca defender.

45': Offside against Pachuca.

44': Cprmer kick for Pachuca.

42': Dieter Villalpando receiving treatment on the field. Trainers' (golf) cart still seen on the pitch, having a hard time getting off.

41': Offside called against Pachuca.

39': Long shot by Daniel Luduena barely misses the goal.

38': Hirving Lozano with a nice dribble into the Pumas 18, but two Pumas defenders intercept his cross to Jhon Fredy Pajoy and Pumas are able tp pass out of danger.

32': Pumas starting to find their rhythm again after the second Enner Valencia goal.

28': Pachuca continue to press Pumas around their 18. A low cross inside the six yard box has to be cleared out for a corner or it's a 1-3 hole for Pumas.

16': Pumas manage a good buildup, but Rodolfo Pizarro clears a cross out for a corner kick

10': Miguel Palacios ROBS Enner Valencia's shot from distance.

7': Dieter Villalpando's cross finds a Pachuca runner inside the 18, but it is cleared for a Pachuca corner kick. Pachuca player cannot get a costless header on the resulting corner. Goal kick.

5': Slick pass from Javier Cortes finds Dante Lopez one-on-one with Oscar Perez, but the Pachuca keeper gets a hold of the ball.

4': Enner Valencia cannot collect the long ball, and two Pumas defenders are there to clear the danger.

05/04 15:00 ET: After Thursday night's draw, Pachuca manager Enrique Meza wants his side to play out the full game, recognizing that "every minute has 60 seconds."

05/04 15:00 ET: Some later words from Luduena contradict his coach's complaints. The playmaker believes that his side will benefit from the later start. If nothing else, it might help Pumas be healthier.

05/04 15:00 ET: Pumas manager Jose Luis Trejo was satisfied with the result, but later warned that they had to go out and get the win.

05/04 15:00 ET: Pachuca can advance on a scored draw of at least 2-2 or a win. Pumas can advance on 0-0 or 1-1 draws, as well as a win.

05/04 15:00 ET: Pumas fans were at enough fever pitch after their sudden draw against Pachuca that some ultras decided to start fights with Pachuca supporters.

05/04 15:00 ET: Pachuca might get back center back Efrain Cortes for the return leg, but it is unclear whether he or striker Enner Valencia (who left Thursday's opening leg with an injury)

05/04 15:00 ET: It is still proving to be a race against time for Pumas to get Martin Bravo and Dario Veron back into the lineup from injury. The pair missed the opening leg recovering from long-term injuries.

05/04 15:00 ET: Daniel Luduena, who proved to be the influential man that changed the opening leg for Pumas, believes that his side can absolutely win the tie at home.

05/04 15:00 ET: In the opening leg of the tie, Javier Cortes equalized on the last kick of the match to seal the away goals advantage for Pumas 1-1. Relive the highlights below.