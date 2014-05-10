Predicting The USMNT 30-man Roster

The announcement of the U.S. Men's National Team 30-man preliminary roster is just two days away, and American soccer fans are dying to know who will have the potential chance of representing their country at the World Cup.

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann has a very difficult decision ahead of him, not only for this preliminary roster, but for his final 23-man roster.

Many players have already performed well enough to guarantee a roster place all the way through to Brazil. While others are still fighting for any last possible hope of getting a phone call from Klinsmann on Monday. The final 23-man roster must be submitted by June 2, giving Klinsmann ample time to make certain he chooses the correct players.

The USMNT will play two matches before the roster deadline day. These matches will be on May 27, against Azerbaijan and June 1, against Turkey. Following the final roster announcement, the U.S. will play two more matches against Nigeria and Belgium, before the team opens play against Ghana on June 16.

Here are the VAVEL USA predictions for will make the USMNT 30-man roster:

Goalkeepers: Tim Howard, Brad Guzan, and Nick Rimando

Defenders: Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Tim Ream, Clarence Goodson, Fabian Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, Brad Evans, Demarcus Beasley, and Chad Marshall.

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Graham Zusi, Landon Donovan, Brad Davis, Kyle Beckerman Mix Diskerud, Julian Green, Alejandro Bedoya, Maurice Edu, Jermaine Jones and Benny Feilhaber.

Forwards: Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, Terrance Boyd, Aron Johannson, Chris Wondolowski, Mike Magee, and Juan Agudelo.