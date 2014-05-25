2014 World Cup Preview: Mexico

The Mexican national team creates every four years a huge expectation towards them. They have one of the most loyal fanbases in the world and ahead of the 2014 World Cup, the Mexican national team led by Miguel Herrera will have the same quest as every World Cup: to get into the “fifth match”, referring to a quarter-final match, though the circumstances around “El Tri” are unfavorable starting all the way back to the qualifying process.

The CONCACAF qualifying process is one of the most time-consuming in the world. It started in June of 2011 with the first round, where the bottom 10 teams on CONCACAF’s ranking faced each other to go over a second phase that held 6 groups of 4 teams to get the final 6 places to play the Final group stage.

In this third round, Mexico shared group with Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guyana finishing this round with a perfect streak of 6 played and 6 won, being followed by Costa Rica to select the two national teams that would go into the Final Hexagon.

In the final phase, Mexico had problems of all kinds, as they could only win once, against Costa Rica as time - as well as the team's hopes of making it to the World Cup - was running out.

Mexico hadn’t lost a World Cup Qualifiers matches since 2001 when Costa Rica made “El Aztecazo” a dramatic loss on the 16th of June, 2001. That loss made things difficult for the Mexican squad to keep on the fight for one of the three tickets for the World Cup, which finally came later with Javier Aguirre as coach.

This time was not so different from 13 years ago, as Jose Manuel de la Torre’s period as coach ended the day after Mexico's loss against United States in Columbus. A ‘fireman’ came to save the ‘Tri’, as Víctor Manuel Vucetich was the selected one to attempt to get Mexico to Brazil 2014, but the task was not so difficult.

Winning vs. Panama and Costa Rica would be enough to end as a third place and ensure a ticket. But Mexico made things difficult for themselves , for in the penultimate match, Mexico was tied with Panama, which would make them eliminated from the World Cup race. It was a massive mess, but Raul Jiménez succeded with a bicycle kick that kept Mexico in the hunt. The National Team only had to go to San José to ensure the World Cup pass, but, in a scare for all Mexicans, the squad preferred to gain the pass in the very last seconds of the match. Mexico was trailing against Costa Rica 1-0 and Panama was winning over the United States 2-1 near the end of the match, but 3 minutes before the match ended in Panama, the USMNT came back and shocked Panama, leaving the folks by the canal outside the World Cup and giving Mexico the chance to play in against New Zealand.

Eventually, here came another coach, Miguel Herrera, who led Mexico to win by the aggregate score of 9-3 vs. the New Zealanders. Through a wild qualifying process, the Mexicans made it in.

Official 23-man Roster

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa #1 (Ajaccio, France)

‘Paco Memo’ had one of his most efficient seasons in France's Ligue 1. However, even though he was as consistent as it gets, he had many fights with Jose Manuel de la Torre and didn´t participated on a great part of the qualifying process. The World Cup will be a great window for Ochoa who will be searching for a new team in Europe for the 2014-2015 season.

José de Jesús Corona #12 (Cruz Azul, Mexico)

Corona had a great season defending Cruz Azul's goal, was the starter in the majority of the qualifying process and won two trophies this past season: the Copa Mx and the CONCACAF Champions League.

Alfredo Talavera #23 (Toluca, Mexico)

He was one of the goalkeepers whose place was in doubt, even with his ability. This was due to (1) the other two keepers were imposed by the two biggest television networks in Mexico, and (2) his competitor for the third goalkeeping place was Moisés Muñóz, who might not be as good as Talavera, but played against New Zealand in the Inter-confederation playoff and the América keeper happens to be a close friend of Miguel Herrera. 'Piojo' also was Muñóz's manager at América up until the last Clausura.

Defenders

Francisco Javier Rodríguez #2 (América, Mexico)

‘El Maza’ remains a key figure in the national team, even though he was very criticized because of his level of play. He has always performed under Miguel Herrera's tutelage and his height and aerial game will be one of his most important weapons to defend the Mexican goal.

Carlos Salcido #3 (Chivas, Mexico)

One of the most experienced defenders in Mexico was taken into account in the last minute, even though he hasn't been so active on the national squad, Salcido still provides confidence as well as experience to a very young team. His left foot shows a very powerful shot that is used constantly on long-range efforts.

Rafael Márquez #4 (León, Mexico)

Rafa is one of the most experienced players on the Mexican roster and he will likely captain the side at the World Cup. His experience and leadership makes him an undisputed leader both on and off the pitch - despite the fact that he has been heavily criticized by the media in recent weeks.

Diego Reyes #13 (Porto, Portugal)

Reyes went on winter searching a bigger level of competition and even though he never achieved an starter status with FC Porto, he had some acceptable appearances near the end of the season just as he did with the national team.

Héctor Moreno #15 (Espanyol, Spain)

One of the most consistent players of Mexico on the foreign countries, his daily efforts helped Espanyol to not descend to the Liga Adelante, he will be surely the main man on the line of five defenders.

Miguel Ponce #16 (Toluca, Mexico)

Due to the injury of Juan Carlos 'El Negro' Medina, Ponce recieved the call of Miguel Herrera to be part of the defensive unit for the World Cup, being the instinctive and quick left back in one of Liga MX's best defenses this past Clausura, Ponce will add his youth and as well his experience on the defense.

Paul Aguilar #22 (América, Mexico)

Paul is another player who has Miguel Herrera's total trust. He can play as a wingback in Herrera’s 5-men defense but he will be alternating with Layún on the left or right side of the backline. His velocity and confronting will make him a very dangerous fullback.

Midfielders

José Juan Vázquez #5 (León, Mexico)

“El Gallito” has played at a high level since León came back to the Mexican first division, making a good pairing with his teammate Carlos Peña. Both are expected to be the ones sharing duties in the defensive midfield in Brazil.

Héctor Herrera #6 (Porto, Portugal)

Herrera is one of the other Europe-based players who is slowly getting used to playing overseas. His transition to FC Porto wasn't as smooth as expected and was even relegated to tbe "B" team but he still is a talented player worthy of a spot in the 23-man roster.

Miguel Layún #7 (América, Mexico)

He is one of the most important cases of success among the Mexican team, coming from the bottom to the top. Layún has been one of the most consistent players in both his team and the national squad where his speed and flair allows him to compete at a high-level. He's an insurance policy to play on either midfield flank.

Marco Fabián #8 (Cruz Azul, Mexico)

He jumped into the final list on the last minutes because of his level of play with his club team, even though he has been criticized by the press because of some off-the-field issues. His creative ability and vision on the ball could turn him into a very dangerous player in the Mexican attack.

Carlos Peña #17 (León, Mexico)

He has been tipped as one of the best players on the national team and that has lead many scouts, including those from Manchester United, to place their eyes on him. He's far more dangerous when pairing up with his teammate Luis Montes but now that he won't participate in the tournament due to an injury, Peña will have the chance to show he can be a deadly player outside of his comfort zone.

Andrés Guardado #18 (Bayer Leverkusen Germany)

Guardado will be playing his position against Layún, who has been a constant on the national team on the left side, Brazil will be the third World Cup after Germany and South Africa. His long-range shooting and quickness makes him a very harmful player on the attack and his experience should give him a spot in the starting lineup.

Javier Aquino #20 (Villarreal, Spain)

Aquino only made the list due to Luis Montes' scary injury in the friendly match against Ecuador, but he's a talented player that should be able to make an impact in Mexico's midfield is he's given enough minutes. His experience in Liga BBVA should only boost his chances to compete for playing time at Brazil.

Forwards

Raul Jiménez #9 (América, Mexico)

Jiménez has been formed as another area forward just like ‘Chicharito’ has been. His goals in important moments make him a very dangerous forward, his mobility and quick thoughts on the area make him a constant danger on the attack. He's definitively a player to keep an eye on.

Giovanni Dos Santos #10 (Villarreal, Spain)

‘Gio’ is one of the Mexico players that has been more successful overseas and he completed another stellar season at Villarreal. He will carry the heavy backpag of using the n° 10 on his back and even Herrera doubted his call because he couldn’t find his position on his game style. However, he finally made the 23-man list and will be given the responsibility of leading the national team on the attack.

Alan Pulido #11 (Tigres, Mexico)

Definitely the promise of the Mexican attack, this young forward from Tigres has good technical ability, instincts, a deadly long range shot and a knack for scoring goals in important moments. He may not be forming part of the starting 11 due to the players he has in front of him, but when he could be required he surely will create lots of trouble on opposing defences.

Javier Hernández #14 (Manchester United, England)

‘The little pea’ was another one of the criticized players on the qualifying process, his lack of goal was very harmful for the national team but he is by far the most deadly forward the team has. Hernández needs to have a good World Cup since he's reportedly not needed by Louis Van Gaal for the next season at Manchester United.

Oribe Peralta #19 (América, Mexico)

The best forward in the moment at Mexico, playing with Santos Laguna he lifted his goal average in this last tournament. Peralta led Santos' attack in Copa Libertadores as well as the Mexican league. He was recently drafted to América as the tournament ended on May, but he hasn't been presented yet on his new team.

Isaac Brizuela #21 (Toluca, Mexico)

This young forward, won his place on the World Cup on the final sprint to get into the list on the friendly match against Ivory Coast earlier this year as well as his work on his team, Toluca. His youth and speed will be one of his most important weapons to use on the World Cup

Miguel Herrera, Head Coach

Born at Hidalgo 46 years ago, he took the Mexican ship for the repechage leading the national team to their 5th consecutive World Cup appearance. Even though he hadn’t much success on coaching teams in Mexico, (He was relegated with Veracruz) he was awarded with the National Team after he won the final with America. His style of play and his intensity of living each match as the top has marked up the team that seems to be based on attitude as their main gas.

The Giant Absence: Carlos Vela

Real Sociedad's forward didn’t form part of the process of qualification and he didn’t really explained the reasons of his negative of the calls for the national team. Carlos Vela rose as the best scorer in Real Sociedad leading them on the upper part of the table of the Spanish League and also on some instances of the Champions League.

The recently named Most Valuable Player of Liga BBVA declined the national team despite the constant attempts of Miguel Herrera on calling him into the side. Carlos hasn’t played for Mexico since March 2011 when some players were supposedly involved in an after-party that ended up in penalties that included a six-month ban from the National Team, since then, Vela has declines the Olympics, Qualifiers and now, World Cup even though he has increased his level of play.

The friendlies before the World Cup

Mexico has prepared a series of four friendly matches and so far they've been successful, having defeated Israel on May 28th at Azteca Stadium and three days later they did the same thing against Ecuador at Arlington, although that was the game where Luis Montes got injured. They lost their last two games, as Bosnia embarassed them in Chicago, and Portugal beat El Tri in a thriller.

The final two matches will be played in the United States: June 3rd against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Chicago and June 6th against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side at Foxborough, Massachussets, before flying Santos to prepare the World Cup on Brazilian soil.