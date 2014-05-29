Club America Sign Paolo Goltz

Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed's rebuilding of Club America continues. Just a week after signing striker Oribe Peralta away from Santos Laguna, the Argentine manager (and the club) announced the signing of Argentine central defender Paolo Goltz for an undisclosed fee ahead of Apertura 2014 in a press conference held today.

The 29-year-old Argentine comes to the Mexico City club as a 2013 winner of the Copa Sudamericana with Lanus, and had made 127 appearances with La Garnate over four seasons.

Goltz began his career at the young age of 17 at Huracan, and would proceed to make 166 senior team appearances before being sold to Lanus in 2010 for $2M USD.

Goltz is undersized for a center back at 6'1", but his speed, recovery, defensive positioning, tackling, and technical ability on the ball make him an upgrade over the now-departed Mexico international Francisco 'Maza' Rodriguez.

Club America still needs to replace the also departed Aquivaldo Mosquera, as well as the soon-to-be Europe bound left wingback Miguel Layun and striker Raul Jimenez (although Jimenez's European interest is less clear and advanced than is Layun's).

Las Aguilas are also heavily rumored to bring in Tijuana captain Javier Gandolfi and box-to-box midfielder Cristian Pellerano as reinforcements, which may be announced at June 4th's Transfer Draft.