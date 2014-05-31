Mexico - Ecuador Live Score of 2014 International Friendly

90+1': Two minutes of added time. And Hector Herreradown in a heap (but he gets up and is okay.)

89': Ecuadorwith some late possession outside and around the Mexico 18.

87': Enner Valenciaand Felipe Caicedowork past Maza Rodriguezand

86': Offsides against Hector Moreno.

85': Corner kick for Mexico after Raul Jimenez's shot is deflected for a corner kick.

76': Corner kick for Ecuador.

72': Ecuadormake another change. Felipe Caicedocomes in for Fidel Martinez.

71': Enner Valenciagoes into the book for his role in an altercation with Hector Herrera. Hector Herreraalso goes into the book.

66':Take that back. Erazois subbed out for Gabriel Achilier. Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezalso comes in for Oribe Peralta.

64': Frickson Erazodown in a heap, but he gets up and continues.

63':A poor goal kick by Memo Ochoa allows Ecuadorto find more pressure onto his goal. Fortunately, 'La Tri' miss the target.

62':Almost a goal for Fidel Martinez, Frickson Erazocalled for a handball, but the goal kick was given errantly as Oribe Perlata shoved Erazointo the ball.

61': Corner kick for Ecuador. Mexico can't get a hold of the ball, and Ecuador will do it again.

60': Antonio Valenciacomes in for Jefferson Montero.

60': Hector Herreratries a shot on goal, but it misses wide right.

57':Hector Morenocould be a name coming back to Mexico (or moving abroad) as his former national team coach (and club coach) Javier Aguirre has stepped down.

57':Earlier Oribe Peraltatried a Rabona (Maradona move) but dose not connect.

55': Javier Aquinorumored to replace Luis Monteson the 23 for Mexico.

46':Segundo Castillo has ligament damage to his knee. A second half subsitution has been made for Ecuador. Enner Valenciacomes in for Jefferson Montero.

Segundo Castilloand Luis Montesjoin Ricardo Montolivoas the names lost due to injury in World Cup action today.

45+3': The corner kick is headed out, and John Pitti blows his whistle to end the half.

45+2':Corner kick to Mexico

45+1':Mexico still with most of the possession.

45': Two minutes of added time to end the first half.

44': Carlos Gruezo with a hard tackle on Andres Guardado but it isn't booked.

41': Carlos Gruezofrom Vfb Stuttgart comes in for Segundo Castillo, who was able to walk off the pitch, but unable to continue.

41': Marco Fabiancomes in to replace the injured Luis Montes.

39': Broken shin bone (likely tibia) for Luis Montes.

37': Montes's Mexico teammates Andres Guardadoand Giovanni dos Santosamong those in tears. Mexico does not have many playmakers in its pool, and lost the battle for perhaps one of its best to the United States (Joe Corona).

35': Give the assist to Rafael Marquezfor the layoff. But horrifying news for the Luis Montesis in major pain and need a stretcher. The Leondefender went down on a hard challenge by Segundo Castillo. That might be the end of Montes's World Cup (before it began).

31': Oribe Perlata is caught offsides.

27': Costless kick from Ecuador goes over the bar.

25': Maza Rodriguez receives the first yellow of the match for an emergency challenge on Jefferson Montero. Training staff on the pitch to tend to Montero.

18': Barcelona SC's Maximo Banguera collects the cross from out wide for Mexico.

17': 'Gullit' Pena closed down by two Ecuadorian defenders, few players made themselves available as outlets. Pena good, but could be made predictable by good positioning.

16': Giovanni dos Santos beats Frickson Erazo out wide on a nutmeg, but dos Santos goes down and loses the ball. Throw-in for Mexico.

12': Jefferson Monterowith an opportunity on goal, but he's brought down by Hector Moreno. Mendez's costless kick is pick up by Ochoa, but set piece defending might be an issue again for El Tri.

10': Most of the match being played out wide, and not really near either 18. Few real chances for either team, as teams' defenders are collapsing in numbers on the ball (both teams).

8': Corner kick to Ecuador.

6': Oribe Peralta with a dashing run. Soon after Mexico had to be positionally savvy to stop a throughball by Jefferson Montero. Bangueraforced to make a save. Emelec's Guaguawill be the one who El Tri might want to test.

4': Early costless kick opportunity for 'El Tri' gets hit over the bar by Rafael Marquez.

2': 'La Tri' (Ecuador) with most of the early possession so far, but it's a throw-in for Mexico.

1': And we are underway from AT&T Stadium!!

2:08: This match will mark Andres Guardado's 100th cap.

2:06: As a reminder, Andres Guardadoand Paul Aguilarare your wingbacks for El Tri.

2:01: Both teams are in the tunnel and about to come out.

1:58: Confirmation of Ecuador's XI (from @UnivisionSports): Banguera; Paredes, Guagua, Erazo, Ayoví; Castillo, Méndez, J. Montero, Fidel Martínez; Jaimen Ayoví y Joao Rojas.

1:55: Confirmation of El Tri's XI (from Univision Sports). Ochoa; Márquez; Rodríguez; Moreno; Guardado; Aguilar; Herrera; Peña; Montes; Dos Santos y Peralta. (5-3-2)

1:55: El Tri's supporters in the United States continue to show their fanatical passion for their country (of heritage).

1:43: 'El Tri' warming up on the pitch at AT&T Stadium.

3:40: Both teams have confirmed their XIs.

2:12: We will have this match LIVE in English on VAVEL USA and in Spanish on VAVEL Mexico. Look the match (on television) at 4:00 PM Mexico time (3:00 PM ET) in the USA on Univision and ESPNNews.

1:25 Pitti flew in for the game from the final of the 2014 Clausura tournament of the Panamanian Football League between Rio Abajo and Chorrillo, which culminated in the triumph of Chorrillo.

1:20 The officiating crew for this match is a Panamanian one. Pittí John is the head referee in the midfield midfield alongside assistant referees Gabriel Victoria and Daniel Williamson. All will be responsible for the order in mourning this afternoon.

. 1:05 Ecuador could jump onto the field this afternoon with an armed offensive trident by Montero, and Caicedo Rojas, while on average, Valencia, Saritama Quinonez and would move the ball. Paredes, Guagua, Erazo and Bagui, would be responsible for providing security for the keeper Bone.

In the World Cup, twenty years later epochs, Dr. Mejía Barón has only helped one national team. Soon, only # VAVELMagazineMX !

1:00 The last time the sides met was in an international friendly which ended with the score tied at halftime, Torres Nilo and Michael Arroyo exchanged goals in the encounter.

12:55 Both teams have met a total of 16 times , 11 of them in El Tri was the victor, 4 have resulted in a draw and, only 1 in favor of the Ecuadorian side.

12:50 Meanwhile Ecuadorians fighting history, but has always been hard to Synodal Tri have only managed to get a defeat to ours, preparing to win this duel would load the trusted man in yellow.

12:45 The power of legs and claw attack this renewed Ecuadorian team is somewhat similar to what will be Mexico vs. Cameroon and Brazil , so this afternoon will have to crush your opponent if you want to inspire confidence.

Look Mexico - Ecuador

12:40 Strange that two qualifiers facing a world before the World Cup, but certainly know both federations potential measurement can have this meeting.

CLICK | Mexico - Ecuador: the true tests begin

12:35 It seems that this time the duo will be armed with offensive Giovani and Peralta, the latter being the only repeat hitter in pair so most likely the 'louse' is just looking for the pair of 'Beautiful'

12:30 On behalf of the Greens, Herrera still does not define its stable pair of gunners in the game against Israel on a veteran White gave elegance and touch the front , but far from this there was little or nothing of the attack.

Vavel Mexico and VAVEL USA are also working on the rest of the world, so soon we will bring to you the most comprehensive Vavel Magazine magazine in the day to day sports .Soon # VAVELMagazineMX !

12:25 also offer Enner Jefferson Montero and Valencia have gone mad with power legs and good ball tennis stadiums Mexico, the young Valencia became even scoring championship 2014.

Mexico - Ecuador live

12:20 nothing is unknown to the Ecuadorian team in Mexico, Jaime Ayoví, Walter Ayoví, Michael Arroyo, and Fidel Martinez Joao Rojas are players who play in the League MX some time now.

12:10. Mexicans and Ecuadorians measure the power of her paintings this Saturday afternoon with the intention of Fixer Upper flaws in its armed and ready to get the quote from Brazil 2014.