2014 World Cup Preview: Nigeria

Nigeria's presence in Brazil 2014 will mark the fifth time the Super Eagles make it to the tournament in their last six editions. They have had some ups and downs in that process, being a very strong team in 1994 and 1998 while they didn't make it out of the first round in their last three appearances.

Nigeria qualified with relative ease in the CAF Qualifying Round but the draw wasn't very kind for them. They will have to face Argentina - just like they did in 2002 and 2010 - and have two other tough rivals in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iran. The Asians are an unknown side but they are sure to play with energy and Bosnia is a tough team that features the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko on their roster. They will battle for the second place in the group and they have a lot of talent in their squad to achieve that goal.

Nigeria is quite strong between the pipes. Lille's Vincent Enyeama and Hapoel's Austin Ejide should provide good coverage of the goal and in case of emergency, manager Stephen Keshi needs to decide between Daniel Akpeyi and Chigozie Agbim to be the third keeper. Nonetheless, Enyeama and Ejide are two experienced keepers that should guard the team's chances effectively.

The defense features plenty of strong players but the speed isn't exactly their forte, something that could doomed them against teams like Argentina and Iran. Joseph Yobo, Godfrey Oboabona and Elderson Echiejille have a few battles already under their belt and their experience should be a plus while youngsters Efe Ambrose and Kenneth Omeruo have a lot of potential and should begin to show that once the tournament starts.

The midfield is Nigeria's strongest and most talented area as they feature plenty of players that regularly play in some of the top European leagues. John Obi Mikel is the heart and soul of team and he's also the captain of the squad, a role he earned due to all his years playing for Chelsea at the English Premier League. Almeria's Ramon Azeez and Betis's Nosa Igiebor can be deadly on both boxes and the creative responsibility could lie on Lazio's Ogenyi Onazi, a creative midfielder that has a knock for finding the goal often.

The attack isn't as strong as their midfield but they feature some important players that could thrive at the World Cup when given enough space. Chelsea's Victor Moses and Emmanuel Emenike give the team some flair and speed up front while Peter Odemwingie is a deadly poacher that has been racking goals at England's top flight for years now. Shola Ameobi adds experience and he could provide leadership on tough times, but there isn't a single player that can be considered dependable when things get tougher.

The talent is definitively there but it remains to be seen whether Stephen Keshi will be able to use a system that can maximize his players' strengths while hiding their weaknesses at the minimum. Given the fact that they will face some tough challenge on the first round of the World Cup, that's their only chance to advance into the knockout stages of the competition.