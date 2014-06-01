Result USA 2-1 Turkey in Soccer Friendly 2014

4:50 P.M.: Turkey does not have another international match scheduled until September when they travel to face Iceland in the first matchday of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign

4:42 P.M.: The United States has one more official friendly this coming Saturday as they welcome Nigeria to EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The team will then travel to Brazil where they have scheduled a closed-door friendly with Belgium.

4:30 P.M.: Here is a look at the final stats from the United States victory over Turkey on Sunday afternoon at Red Bull Arena

United States Turkey Possession 43.1% 56.9% Total Shots (On Target) 8 (4) 23 (7) Passes (Accuracy) 347 (82%) 455 (83%) Attacking Half Passes (Accuracy) 165 (62%) 318 (73%) Final Third Passes (Accuracy) 86 (57%) 146 (76%) Blocked Shots 10 1 Final Score 2 1

4:03 P.M.: I think that may be the game that secured DaMarcus Beasley as the starting left-back.

90+4': Tense final seconds as Turkey puts on the pressure late but there is the final whistle. United States 2, Turkey 1.

90+3': United States is going well to keep the ball away from Turkey here in stoppage time.

90': Four minutes of stoppage time

90': GOAL!!! Turkey converts on the penalty, it is Selcuk Inan who gets the goal.

88': PENALTY!!! Geoff Cameron called for a hand-ball on the goal line.

86': Two Turkey players collide, that was an NHL-caliber body check.

85': Update from Germany. Samuel Eto'o puts Cameroon up 1-0 over Germany.

83': Very poor corner taken and Turkey is off on the counter-attack. Brad Guzan is forced to make a diving save on a bouncing ball to his right.

82': Another delay for treatment to a Turkish player. The next play will be a corner kick from the USA.

81': SAVE!!! Altidore with a beautiful cut-back but a kick-save from Kivrak

79': More shouts for a penalty as Green is hauled down in the box to no avail. Altidore should have taken the original shot.

77': It is becoming a shooting gallery for Turkey. Shot after shot, corner after corner. I do not know how much longer this US defense can hold.

75': Here is US Soccer's video of the goal scored by Clint Dempsey

74': The United States are sitting back defensively now, they really want that clean sheet. The team has nine men in the box defending the latest corner from Turkey.

72': Dempsey gets his feet clipped after beating a defender, no call. Hmmm.

71': Another good look for Turkey but the volley is sent wide of the target.

69': Final Sub for the USA: Mix Diskerud for Graham Zusi

68': SAVE!!! Guzan kept his eyes on that well-hit costless kick and made the punch.

67': Turkey awarded a costless kick from the right side after a foul called on DeAndre Yedlin. Hardly a foul in my opinion.

66': Great look for Green but the ball bounces just too far ahead of the youngster.

63': Yedlin for F. Johnson, Green for Davis

61': Yikes! Turkey gets a prime look at goal but Guzan makes the save. Where was the left side of defense on that one?

60': Multiple sources on Twitter reporting that Green and Yedlin are getting ready to check in.

59': A great combination of passes in the midfield just too far ahead of Graham Zusi who slid in behind the defense.

57': The pace has slowed way down with all of the delays in the past seven minutes.

56': A slight delay as one of the Turkey players is receiving treatment for a knock in the box.

54': Mass confrontation with the referee as Brad Davis uses his hands to keep the ball in play. How the referee missed that is beyond me.

52': GOAL!!! CLINT DEMPSEY!!! Dempsey pounces on a loose ball in the box. 2-0 USA

48': Costless kick to Turkey in a very dangerous position. 30 yards out to the left, three men in Brad Guzan's wall. The kick goes through everybody and is cleared.

47': It looks like Julian Green, Mix Diskerud and DeAndre Yedlin may be the final three subs.

46': Turkey takes the kickoff and the second half is underway.

3:11 P.M.: As we get ready to start the second half, I'd like to thank everybody for following this live commentary.

3:09 P.M.: Confimation of the subs Guzan for Howard, Beckerman for Jones and Brooks for Besler

3:07 P.M.: Jurgen Klinsmann all smiles as he preps for an interview with Jeremy Schaap of ESPN.

3:05 P.M.: ESPN reporting three subs at the half for the United States. Brad Guzan, John Brooks and Kyle Beckerman. Waiting for confirmation on who they will replace but it will likely be Tim Howard, Jermaine Jones and Matt Besler.

3:03 P.M.: Germany is currently tied 0-0 with Cameroon about 25 minutes into the match.

2:57 P.M.: Here is your stats breakdown from MLSsoccer.com.

United States Turkey Possession 47.9% 52.1% Total Shots 4 12 Shots On Target 2 3 Shots Off Target 2 5 Blocked Shots 0 4 Overall Passes (Accuracy) 199 (83%) 214 (87%) Attacking Third Passes (Accuracy) 89 (62%) 141 (77%)

2:55 P.M.: In case you missed it, here is video from US Soccer of Fabian Johnson's goal in the first half.

45+3': The half ends after a Turkey costless kick is cleared out for a corner. The scoreline is 1-0 in the United States' favor. A surprising scoreline considering the number of chances that the visitors has in the attacking third.

45': Two minutes of stoppage time added, likely more as a Turkish player is treated on the pitch.

45': The play has been predominantly in the United States half as Turkey continues to pressure the American goal.

43': Ouch, Jozy Altidore took a tough challenge studs up on the shin from the defender.He is shaken up but will not be subbed as of now.

41': Fabian Johnson earns another corner kick. From the position he is playing, you would never guess that he is the right-back; he is occasionally higher up the pitch than Jozy Altidore.

39': Tough break for Caner Erkin who appeared to take an accidental elbow from the referee on the previous Turkey attack. He looks to be okay and will return to the pitch shortly.

37': Shouts for a penalty as Clint Dempsey is hacked down in the box. He is still able to get up and get a chance at goal. Replays show that it would not have been a penalty but it should have been a foul.

36': Jermaine Jones makes a big block on a costless shot for Turkey. He took the ball straight to the chest. Off the field for now but will be back shortly.

34': Turkey is finding space behind the United States defense too often. It could come back to haunt the Americans later on.

32': Another foul called on the costless kick. That may be something to keep an eye on late in the match, the referee looks like he will not tolerate any contact on set pieces.

31': Jozy Altidore draws a foul in a prime position for a Brad Davis cross.

30': Another chance comes to Clint Dempsey but he puts the ball over the bar.

28': What a chip by Michael Bradley to find Fabian Johnson on the cutting run. People will, and should, talk about the goal for a long time but the assist was a thing of beauty.

26': GOAL!!!!! FABIAN JOHNSON!!!! A nice combination play from Johnson and Michael Bradley slotted first-time into the far corner. 1-0 United States

23': The United States is playing very well so far offensively. I'm still not sure about the back-line just yet.

21': SAVE! Michael Bradley with a chance that beats the keeper but cannot beat the last defender.

19': Turkey with another through-ball but Tim Chandler gets back to clear. Later in the attack Selcuk Inan misses a wide open header from six yards away.

17': Howard with another save as Turkey finds more open space at the top of the box.

16': Turkey earns a corner on the other end but the effort is collected by Tim Howard.

14': NO GOAL!!! Jozy Alitdore scores on a corner kick but a foul is called. Replay shows Alitdore obstruct the goalkeeper on the play in. It was a good call by the ref.

12': POST! Nuri Sahin misses a costless shot off the outside of the post. There is a Turkey player down, he is up and off the field now.

11': Geoff Cameron called for a silly foul in the corner for what will amount to technically a short corner kick.

10': Dempsey mishits a ball intended for Zusi out for a Turkish throw.

8': Jozy Altidore muscles his way to a ball distributed by Tim Howard. The pass to Bradley leads to nothing.

7': Beautiful pass from Graham Zusi through to Clint Dempsey. Dempsey's chip attempt was deflected into the keeper's waiting arms.

4': Both nations just feeling each other out right now. Turkey with the first rush of the match but it is cleaned up the defense.

1': And here we go from New Jersey! The United States will kick off.

2:00 P.M.: Scarves up Harrison! It's anthem time.

1:58 P.M.: Both nations are in the tunnel. Turkey will be wearing all-red while the United States will be wearing their all-whites. This match is all business and the boys are certainly dressed for the part.

1:54 P.M.: Jurgen Klinsmann told his team to not worry about "making mistakes to go out there and play their game."

1:53 P.M.: US Soccer just tweeted a picture of the team heading back into the locker room after warm-ups. It looks like they are all walking fine so hopefully no Clint Dempsey injury surprises like this past week.

1:42 P.M.: I asked Aydin how that formation will look like he responded that it is a "4-1-4-1 that switches to a 4-2-3-1. Maybe a striker jumps in second half to adjust to a 4-4-2." His analysis is top-notch especially when it comes to Turkish soccer. He has probably watched more Turkish League matches this month than I have in my entire life.

1:40 P.M.: Here is the Turkey starting XI courtesy of my writing colleague Aydin Reyhan, Onur Kivrak gets the start in goal for what will be his tenth cap. The back four conists of Gokhan Gonul, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Balta, Ishak Dogan. Some inexperience on the back-line as Ishak Dogan is earning cap number four while Ozan Tufan is earning his third cap. The defensive midfielder will be Tarik Camdal with Selcuk Inan, Nuri Sahin, Oguzhan Ozyakup and Caner Erkin ahead of him in midfield. The lone striker will be Mevlut Erdinc.

1:30 P.M.: Turkey is currently on a six-game winning streak with their last loss coming in October 2013 in Istanbul against the Netherlands. According to FIFA though, the winning streak is only at five because one of their wins came against Kosovo on May 21, 2014. Kosovo is not recognized by FIFA.

1:25 P.M.: My apologies for the score box at the top of this commentary not working, I am working to fix those technical difficulties.

1:23 P.M.: Today's referee is from Tunisia, his name is Slim Jedidi. (Courtesy of @SoccerByIves)

1:18 P.M.: US Soccer just released a graphic depicting the lineup. It appears that Jurgen Klinsmann is once again going with the 4-4-2 diamond midfield with Michael Bradley up top and Jermaine Jones in the holding role.

1:14 P.M.: We are still waiting for a lineup from Turkey but my anticipation is that we will see the same 4-2-3-1 that was deployed against Honduras on Thursday evening in Washington DC.

1:01 P.M.: Two changes from the lineup against Azerbaijan. Tim Chandler starts for DaMarcus Beasley and Brad Davis starts for Alejandro Bedoya

12:54 P.M: US Soccer has released the starting XI for the United States Men's National Team and it looks like it will be a standard 4-4-2 formation. Tim Howard gets the nod in goal earning his 99th cap. The back four from right to left is Fabian Johnson, Geoff Cameron, Matt Besler, Timothy Chandler. The midfield from right to left is Graham Zusi, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, Brad Davis. The forwards are Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey.

12:44 P.M.: It looks like it is going to be a lovely day for football in New Jersey. The temperature at kick-off will be around 75 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the match.

12:07 P.M.: Turkey did not qualify for the 2014 World Cup. It is the third consecutive tournament they have missed since finishing third during the 2002 World Cup. They are currently prepping for their Euro 2016 Qualifying campaign where they are in Group A with Netherlands, Czech Republic, Lativa, Iceland and Kazakhstan. The top two will qualify automatically for the competition while the third place team may have to go through the playoffs.

12:06 P.M.: As for Turkey, they will be playing their third friendly in a week. They started out this swing with a win over the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last Sunday before traveling to the United States to beat Honduras 2-0 on Wednesday at RFK Stadium.

12:05 P.M.: The one thing that scares me about this match is that Turkey is much more capable of exploiting the poor positioning of the United States' fullbacks when they push too far forward. Turkey will not be afraid to push numbers forward.

12:04 P.M.: A win is a win, yes, but this writer was not happy with what he saw from the team. This blame though does not fall on the team itself; it falls on whoever decided that Azerbaijan was the right team to get the United States prepared for the World Cup. There are maybe three or four nations in the entire tournament that would even consider parking the bus against the US but the reality is that our team is not feared like the Brazil, Germany and Spains of the World. I really think that they should have scheduled another European team; examples that come to mind that could have prepared us for a similar style of play would be Poland or Sweden. Both were available.

12:03 P.M.: As mentioned before, this is the second match in the "Send-Off Series" with the first friendly taking place earlier this week against Azerbaijan at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. If you have not yet seen highlights from that match, here is the US Soccer highlight package.

12:02 P.M.: The last meeting between these two nations was on May 29, 2010 as part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Send-Off Series. Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey scored the goals as the United States won 2-1 in front of 55,407 fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. It is very interesting to look at the starting eleven for Bob Bradley's team back then; they lined up in a 4-4-1-1 with a center-back pairing of Jay DeMerit and Clarence Goodson. Only four members of this starting lineup are still with the team.

12:01 P.M.: The match between the United States and Turkey will be the fourth meeting all-time. The teams have each won one match while drawing the other; both nations have also scored four goals each during those three matches.

12:00 P.M.: Good morning and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the United States Men's National Soccer Team as they prepare for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil starting in just 11 days. My name is Matthew Evans (@tenorman85 on Twitter) and I will be your guide through this match. If you have any questions or comments, feel costless to leave them in either the comments box on the right side of your screen or on my Twitter page, I will checking that throughout the match and would love to respond to some of your tweets!