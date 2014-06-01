Result USA 2-1 Turkey in Soccer Friendly 2014
4:50 P.M.: Turkey does not have another international match scheduled until September when they travel to face Iceland in the first matchday of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign

4:42 P.M.: The United States has one more official friendly this coming Saturday as they welcome Nigeria to EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The team will then travel to Brazil where they have scheduled a closed-door friendly with Belgium.

4:30 P.M.: Here is a look at the final stats from the United States victory over Turkey on Sunday afternoon at Red Bull Arena

  United States Turkey
Possession 43.1% 56.9%
Total Shots (On Target) 8 (4) 23 (7)
Passes (Accuracy) 347 (82%) 455 (83%)
Attacking Half Passes (Accuracy) 165 (62%) 318 (73%)
Final Third Passes (Accuracy) 86 (57%) 146 (76%)
Blocked Shots 10 1
Final Score 2 1

4:03 P.M.: I think that may be the game that secured DaMarcus Beasley as the starting left-back.

90+4': Tense final seconds as Turkey puts on the pressure late but there is the final whistle. United States 2, Turkey 1.

90+3': United States is going well to keep the ball away from Turkey here in stoppage time. 

90': Four minutes of stoppage time

90': GOAL!!! Turkey converts on the penalty, it is Selcuk Inan who gets the goal.

88': PENALTY!!! Geoff Cameron called for a hand-ball on the goal line.

86': Two Turkey players collide, that was an NHL-caliber body check.

85': Update from Germany. Samuel Eto'o puts Cameroon up 1-0 over Germany.

83': Very poor corner taken and Turkey is off on the counter-attack. Brad Guzan is forced to make a diving save on a bouncing ball to his right.

82': Another delay for treatment to a Turkish player. The next play will be a corner kick from the USA.

81': SAVE!!! Altidore with a beautiful cut-back but a kick-save from Kivrak

79': More shouts for a penalty as Green is hauled down in the box to no avail. Altidore should have taken the original shot.

77': It is becoming a shooting gallery for Turkey. Shot after shot, corner after corner. I do not know how much longer this US defense can hold.

75': Here is US Soccer's video of the goal scored by Clint Dempsey